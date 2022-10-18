Need more than a feature-length horror film's period of fear stimulant? Ever since the skyrocketed fame and critical acclamation received from the 2021 deadly survival game drama Squid Game, audiences worldwide who were previously unfamiliar with the world of South Korean dramas would realize that there is more than meets the eye given the television series' diverse array of genres.

Battering the presumption that K-dramas are enveloped by rosy facades of outrageously good-looking people falling in love with nothing introspective to offer, these horror-themed drama series perfectly demonstrate how the South Korea movie industry is not afraid to reach grey and gritty territories. Especially when it involves flesh-eating zombies, charismatic ghost hunters, and psychopaths with mercurial temperaments.

'The Guest' (2018)

A supernatural mystery drama surrounding exorcism and shamanism, The Guest (2018) sees the main protagonists clashing with centuries-old evil spirits which is coincidentally what united them in the first place.

When a powerful demon called "Son" threatens the world again with its vengeful-driven powers after 20 years, the unusual trio comprises a psychic, a priest, and a detective. Each has their respective troubled but interconnected past, and are determined to seek out the possessed people and finally put an end to the demonic killings.

'Kingdom' (2019)

Netflix's first original South Korean Drama series, Kingdom (2019), is based on the webtoon series The Kingdom of the Gods. Kingdom has gone on to release a sequel season as well as spin-offs due to great praises surrounding the drama's refreshing integration of period political drama with terrifying zombie outbreaks.

The dark historical fantasy drama takes place in the 16th century, where the Crown Prince of Joseon, Lee Chang (Ju Ji-hoon) investigates the mysterious illness besetting The King. Only to find himself entrapped in a deadly epidemic that has overthrown the entire kingdom, where the dead has been re-animated into agile-moving, cannibalistic creatures.

'The Master's Sun' (2013)

Blending horror with conventional K-drama romantic comedy tropes, The Master's Sun sets itself apart from other typical rom-com dramas by offering some of the most eerie-looking ghouls that will literally pop out of nowhere.

Since experiencing a near-death accident, Tae Gong-shil (Kong Hyo-jin) has become a reluctant ghost whisperer, terrified of her psychic abilities to hear and see ghosts around her. When she comes into physical contact with Joo Joong-won (So Ji-sub), an arrogant CEO of an extravagant shopping mall named Kingdom, she realizes the surrounding ghosts soon disappear. Thus, their quarrelsome alliance is set in motion.

'Strangers From Hell' (2019)

Sometimes, humans prove to be more fearsome than ghosts and monsters, as exemplified in this 2019 suspenseful mystery thriller drama Strangers From Hell, also appropriately titled Hell Is Other People.

When an aspiring crime fiction writer Yoon Jong-woo (Im Si-wan) moves to Seoul, he becomes a resident of a cheap and ominous-looking apartment named Eden Studios. Far from his idea of paradise, he decides to move out of the building once he makes enough money. But a macabre string of mysterious events has led Jong-woo to fear his suspicious neighbors even more, especially his next-door neighbor Seo Moon-jo (Lee Dong-wook).

'Bring It On, Ghost' (2016)

A wandering spirit teaming up with a ghost exterminator might not be the most logical collaboration, but Bring It On, Ghost (2016) challenges presuppositions that all ghosts are malicious while exorcists are indifferent killing machines.

Kim Hyun-ji (Kim So-hyun) is a bubbly high school girl before she died at the age of 19 due to a traffic accident. As a wandering spirit, she encounters exorcist Park Bong-pal (Ok Taec-yeon) who has been expatriating ghosts to make ends meet as well as to undergo a procedure to withdraw his clairvoyant abilities. Believing that he may be the key to straightening out her mysterious demise, Hyun-ji teams up with Bong-pal as partners-in-ghost fighting as they confront ghosts of various backgrounds and personalities.

'Hellbound' (2021)

Knocking Squid Game off from the number 1 spot on Netflix, Hellbound (2021) brings audiences' attention from a gigantic creepy animatronic doll back to supernatural, monstrous emissaries of Hell.

A sharp commentary on mortal sins and the influence of mass media, the dark fantasy drama is set in the year 2022, where the future would be tyrannized by otherworldly entities called "angels" delivering decrees that condemn certain individuals to hell haphazardly. The world is hurled into complete chaos when cryptic religious organizations join in the frenzy.

'Sweet Home' (2020)

Another fan-favorite Netflix production, Sweet Home (2020) explores a post-apocalyptic setting where humans are confined in ceaseless fight-or-flight situations, to either retaliate against bogey monsters with unique traits and abilities or evade their ambushes long enough to survive another day.

Sweet Home sees recluse Cha Hyun-su (Song Kang) moving into a new apartment after a family tragedy. As humans are slowly turned into hostile monsters with symptoms ranging from a running bloody nose to hallucinations, Hyun-su and his neighbors are trapped in their building while fighting against these devious monstrosities for survival.

'The Cursed' (2020)

While theories linking the success of certain business conglomerates with shamanism and voodoo are eerie but not entirely dismissed, The Cursed (2020) expands on those speculations by throwing in gripping detective effort as well as spotlighting the role of a psychic kid.

The mystery drama follows a gung-ho social justice reporter Im Jin-hee (Uhm Ji-won) as she scopes out shady dealings condoned by the chairman of the largest IT company in South Korea, Jin Jong-hyun (Sung Dong-il), who clings to shamanism for his professional success. With the help of Baek So-jin (Jung Ji-so), who bears special abilities due to being possessed by a spirit, Jin-hee endeavors to uncover the wrongdoings maneuvering the IT corporation.

'Happiness' (2021)

If you're not interested in period dramas but still long for adrenaline-inducing zombie thrillers, Happiness (2021) can be envisioned as the modernized Kingdom with less political drama and a dash of a romance subplot.

After getting scratched by a trainee infected with a newly discovered deadly virus, special police member Yoon Sae-bom (Han Hyo-joo) is surprisingly unaffected by the aftermaths of the disease. After moving into a new high-rise apartment with her fake husband Jung Yi-hyun (Park Hyung-sik), a former star baseball player turned detective, an outbreak of the virus - Lytta Virus -caused the building to be sealed off, exacerbating residents' fear and distrust of one another.

'Sell Your Haunted House' (2021)

The basic premise of a haunted house has led to both iconic and awful media productions taking advantage of audiences' fear, including Sell Your Haunted House (2021). The movie has a kickass protagonist that anyone looking for a new home is obliged to hire.

Hong Ji-ah (Jang Na-ra) is a real estate agent who practices exorcism on houses and buildings where people have died, while Jung Yong-hwa is a con artist who utilizes ghosts in his schemes to strike cash. The unlikely duo teams up in order to solve the untimely death of Ji-ah's mother and uncle while nurturing Yong-hwa underlying psychic abilities.

