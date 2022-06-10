Cursed objects are a beloved staple of horror, and they pop up in the genre in a few different ways. Often, just introducing an ominous soundtrack and slow camera tracking can make rare or everyday objects scary.

RELATED: From 'Possession' to 'Dagon': 10 Great Horror Movies You've Probably Never Seen

On the other hand, there are plenty of comedy-horror movies spoofing the "cursed object trope," as well as a number of symbolic horror movies. Surprisingly enough, the cursed object has a deeper meaning about spirituality or our human nature.

Child's Play (1988)

The first Child's Play movie was a surprise hit and birthed the franchise with a large cult following. Child's Play is about a doll that the soul of a serial killer possesses.

RELATED: 10 Best Slashers That Aren't 'Friday the 13th' or 'Halloween'

The first Child's Play movie took the horror seriously. The other movies became more comical, like the later A Nightmare On Elm Street movies. Chucky has gone through many changes, but he is still one of horror's most popular villains. Child's Play can be streamed on Sling TV and Amazon Prime Video

The Ring (2002)

The Ring is about a cursed videotape. Whenever someone watches the tape, they watch nightmarish images on the screen. They then receive a phone call that tells the viewer they will die in seven days.

This is a movie that effectively uses creepy images and a common everyday object (in 2002) like a VHS tape to terrify audiences. The Ring can be steamed for free on Pluto TV or on Netflix and Paramount+ with a subscription.

Fire Walk With Me (1992)

Fire Walk with Me is the prequel to the Twin Peaks series, and it is about the last days of Laura Palmer's (Sheryl Lee) life. Sheryl Lee did a fantastic job of giving life to a character that the audience, up to that point, only knew as a corpse except for a few video clips.

Fire Walk with Me is about a lot of things, but one object stands out, and that is the owl ring. Owls represent secrets and traveling spirits in the world of Twin Peaks. When Laura Palmer takes the ring, it seals her tragic fate. Fire Walk With Me Can be streamed on HBO Max with a subscription.

The Evil Dead (1981)

Long before Sam Raimi directed Spider-Man or Doctor Strange into the Multiverse of Madness, he directed a horror movie in the backwoods of Tennessee that became a cult hit film and changed the way directors made movies.

The cursed object in The Evil Deadis an old book called the Necronomicon. The book's text awakens the dead when it is read aloud. The Evil Dead can be streamed on Pluto TV and Tubi for free or on Amazon Prime Video with a subscription.

Cabin In The Woods (2011)

Image via Lionsgate

Cabin in the Woods not only has a cursed object but a basement full of cursed objects. The movie is poking fun at how many times horror movies use the cursed object story.

RELATED: 10 Best Cabin In The Woods Movies That Aren't 'The Cabin In The Woods

Cabin in the Woods is a horror movie that pulls back the curtain on the audience to reveal what is going on under the surface of the horror entertainment that people enjoy. Cabin in the Woods Can be rented on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Vudu or Google Play.

Christine (1983)

Christine is about a cursed car that finds lonely owners who are vulnerable to her influence and destroys the people in their lives until all they have is her. Christine is a movie about toxic relationships and when possessions possess us and how obsession with possessions can rob someone of their family, friends, and even their life.

Christine is based on the novel by Stephen King and is directed by John Carpenter. It can be streamed on Netflix with a subscription.

Maximum Overdrive (1986)

Christine was a cursed car. Maximum Overdrive is cursed trucks along with many other machines. It is a movie written and directed by Stephen King. The movie is about a comet that causes a radiation storm on earth and causes machines to turn against humans.

RELATED: 10 Most Memorable Scenes From Stephen King Adaptations

It may sound like the plot of TheTerminator, but, trust us, it is a different movie and a fun watch if you're in a "let's watch a goofy horror movie" mood. Maximum Overdrive Can be rented on YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video.

Poltergeist (1982)

Poltergeist is one of the scariest PG horror movies you'll ever see. It was before the PG13 rating system. It was between PG or R. Houses were built on top of the cemetery, and the bodies were not moved when a family moved into one of the houses; strange and creepy things happened.

The spirits are playful at first but become more sinister. The cursed object in the movie is a television set that the spirits use to communicate with the family. Poltergeist is considered a cursed movie because unusual tragic things happened to some cast members after the movie was released. It can be streamed on HBO Max with a subscription.

Death Bed: The Bed That Eats (1977)

Death Bed is the worst executed movie on the list. One of the problems with cursed object movies is that the movies can get pretty silly, and this is definitely one that takes it a little too far.

RELATED: The Five Best 1970s Slasher Movies That Still Hold Up Today

The movies on the list up to this point has overall done a great job making the objects scary. That is not true with Death Bed. Death Bed is silly. Death Bed is about a possessed bed that eats its victims. Still, by its ludicrous premise alone, it has earned its place in the 70s horror canon. Death Bed: The Bed That Eats Can be rented on Amazon Prime Video

Attack Of The Killer Tomatoes

Attack of the Killer Tomatoes is a spoof of B-horror movies. If the plot sounds silly, it is, but it is meant to be. The movie doesn't explain why tomatoes have turned against humanity, only that they have and now are killing humans.

The movie is dated but can be a fun movie if you are in a certain mood. If you watch it and enjoy it, then check out the movie Rubber. Rubber has a different vibe than Attack of the Killer Tomatoes. It is a movie about a killer tire. Attack of the Killer Tomatoes Can be streamed for free on Pluto TV, Tubi, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, and Plex.

NEXT: 6 Holiday Horror Movies That Don't Take Place On Christmas