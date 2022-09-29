The beauty of nature is all around us. It may appear in the form of a blooming flower or a babbling brook, but within that beauty lies a danger that most fail to recognize or respect. That failure is where the true horror comes into play, not from a masked killer wielding a knife, or a supernatural entity who wants your soul, but instead from the mundane, everyday world we live in.

RELATED: From 'Annihilation' To 'The Ruins': 8 Terrifying Eco-Horror Movies

Nature will always find a way to fight back, a way to survive. It's instinctual. And whether it's a bloodthirsty black bear, a genetically altered plant, or an incredibly infectious virus, nature's ability to devastate is unmatched.

'Jaws' (1975)

Image Via Universal

Probably the most famous and prolific of this horror subgenre, Jaws is a quietly terrifying movie, complete with equal parts suspense and gore. It tells the story of a sleepy little town called Amity Island, that's thrown into turmoil as its residents are viciously attacked by a great white shark.

The shark attack genre has grown tremendously over the years, with films like Deep Blue Sea, The Meg, The Shallows, and even Sharknado, but they most likely wouldn't exist if not for the monumental success of this film, which is also considered to be the first Hollywood blockbuster. It's a near-perfect demonstration of nature fighting back against humankind.

'Crawl' (2019)

What would you do if you were trapped in a house during a massive hurricane? What if you were also being hunted by a pack of vicious alligators? Crawl follows Haley Keller (Kaya Scodelario) and her father Dave (Barry Pepper) as they try to survive insurmountable odds against one the planet's most dangerous creatures.

RELATED: 10 Female-Led Survival Thrillers That Command Your Attention

This film is a great example of how to present real world horrors in an extremely terrifying way, with not just one, but two of nature's weapons: alligators and a Category 5 hurricane. Either one of these could make for a frightening experience, but by combining the two, we get an incredible tale of horror and tension.

'Little Joe' (2019)

The horror/sci-fi film Little Joe takes inspiration from films like Invasion of the Body Snatchers and spins that story in a very unique and terrifyingly realistic way as a group of scientists creates a genetically modified plant that will make people happy, like a natural antidepressant. But when the head scientist (Emily Beecham) discovers that the pollen from this plant is infecting people, turning them into thralls that will do whatever it takes to protect the plant, she must try to stop it before it's too late.

The subtlety and simplicity of this film is what allows it to get its hooks into the audience. Something as beautiful and seemingly innocuous as a flower having a mind, and an agenda, of its own is a terrifying thought, and even more so when the results are almost undetectable. All of this, mixed with an incredibly eerie sound design, make for a suspenseful, low-key horror film.

'The Birds' (1963)

Seeing a flock of hundreds of birds perched on telephone wires and in trees can be pretty ominous, and Alfred Hitchcock's 1963 horror/thriller The Birds takes that completely natural occurrence to a whole new, terrifying level as a massive flock of birds violently attack the citizens of a small costal village in California.

RELATED: 10 Best Alfred Hitchcock Thrillers From The '50s & '60s

Following his run of acclaimed films like Vertigo, North By Northwest, and Psycho, The Birds takes the idea of the fear of the natural world that many have forgotten, and does so in a way that makes viewers hesitate when they come across a large flock of birds in real life. Hitchcock's ability to provide riveting storytelling with loads of suspense is parallel to none.

'Contagion' (2011)

Stephen Soderbergh's 2011 film, Contagion, gave audiences a terrifying glimpse into what our future could be, as a highly contagious virus begins to spread, causing a worldwide pandemic that kills millions of people. The CDC scrambles to find the cause and develop a vaccine before it's too late.

As scary as this premise was back in 2011, it has taken on a whole new level now that we've experienced something similar. Soderbergh did a brilliant job of accurately predicting how the population would react -- from the denial, to the panic, to the crazed conspiracy theories -- which all helps add to the terror within this story.

'Arachnophobia' (1990)

One of nature's most feared creatures is the spider. They seem like something not from this world. And while small, spiders manage to invade the psyche of so many people. So, what happens when this creature begins hunting humans? Arachnophobia dives head first into that fear. In the film, Ross Jennings (Jeff Daniels) and his family move to a small town where he's to become the new doctor. But after some mysterious deaths, he discovers they may have actually been caused by spiders.

RELATED: 10 Underrated Creature Features That Deserve More Attention

The thing that makes this film scary, on a primal level, is just how helpless and unaware the victims are, showing the audience that these creatures could strike at any time, in almost any situation. Whether in the shower, on the football field, or even just sitting on the couch watching Wheel of Fortune, they can attack at any moment.

'Cujo' (1983)

People love dogs. There's a reason they've been dubbed "man's best friend," but what happens when that big, lovable pooch goes bad? Based on the Stephen King book of the same name, Cujo explores the horrors of what would happen if a friendly, lovable St. Bernard got rabies and began attacking everyone he came across.

Beyond the idea of your best furry friend turning on you, this film's true horror comes from the idea of being completely trapped, with nowhere to run, while this massive dog relentlessly tries to kill you. It creates a sense of claustrophobia, from which even the audience can't escape.

'Anaconda' (1997)

The 1997 cult-classic Anaconda follows a documentary film crew who travels to the Amazon to get footage of the long-lost tribe known as the Shirishamas, but wind up getting captured by a snake hunter (Jon Voight) on the search for the legendary green anaconda.

RELATED: 9 Eco-Horror Movies That Show Nature Fighting Back

What makes this story so terrifying is the idea that a giant snake, the length of a bus, could literally attack from anywhere, whether it's slithering through tall grass, launching itself from high up in a tree, or even coming up from underneath the water. And once it has you, there's little to no chance of making it out alive.

'Backcountry' (2014)

Image via IFC Films

Adam MacDonald's feature film directorial debut, Backcountry, tells the story of Alex and Jen (Jeff Roop & Missy Peregrym), a couple who decide to go camping for the weekend at a Provincial Park in Canada, who, after getting lost, find themselves being hunted by a vicious black bear.

It's scary enough to be lost in the forest, with little-to-no food or water, and no idea of where to go, but to throw in a huge, ferocious bear that refuses to stop searching for its prey... that's a terrifying mix. This is a brutally gory film at times, that does a good job of building tension throughout its short runtime. It'll make you think twice before heading out into the woods ever again.

'Monkey Shines' (1988)

After Allan (Jason Beghe), a promising law student and star athlete, suffers a terrible accident, becoming a paralyzed quadriplegic, he must find a new way to live. That's when Ella comes into his life. Ella is a service monkey that quickly bonds with Allan. But when he notices his aggression building, and other mysterious accidents occur, he wonders if this monkey is the well-behaved helper he believes it to be.

RELATED: 10 Killer Animal Movies That Will Have You Side-Eyeing Your Pets

From the mind of the brilliant horror director George A. Romero, Monkey Shines taps into the idea of primal emotions, like fear and rage, while taking a slightly dark twist within the bond of a man and his monkey. While it may be difficult at times to accept such a cute and sympathetic creature as the villain of the story, Romero does a great job of pushing some of that guilt on to the humans as well.

KEEP READING: 10 Funny Horror Movies That Will Scare You And Make You Laugh In Equal Measure