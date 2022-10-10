No doubt, the '80s were a transforming era for pop culture — some of the most iconic pieces of media were brought into this world during the beloved decade. Naturally, with countless new films premiering and new talents rising, new and unfamiliar faces revealed themselves to the world in no time.

While some of these iconic stars made their way to the top, actively starring in recognizable projects today, others find comfort in playing smaller roles and remaining away from the spotlight. From Top Gun'sTom Cruise to The Breakfast Club's Judd Nelson, here is what some of the legendary movie stars from the '80s are up to these days.

Tom Cruise

Cruise surely has made a name for himself since the beginning of his career in the early '80s. The beloved movie star, who has clearly achieved great success since his breakthrough role in the coming-of-age comedy Risky Business (1983), has recently reprised his role in the highly commended box-office hit Top Gun: Maverick.

Often praised for doing his own stunts in action-packed films of Mission: Impossible, the A-list actor is now set to star in two upcoming movies of the franchise, which are expected to come out in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Molly Ringwald

The '80s sweetheart Molly Ringwald is arguably best known for her iconic roles in Sixteen Candles (1984), The Breakfast Club (1985), and Pretty in Pink (1986). But the talented rom-com actress has also starred in some recognizable movies today, including three Netflix originals of the same genre: The Kissing Booth franchise.

Apart from that, Ringwald also portrays Mary Andrews on The CW's Riverdale. Recently, the American star has stepped into the shoes of Jeffrey Dahmer's stepmother Shari Dahmer in the disturbing biographical series DAHMER, currently streaming on Netflix.

Winona Ryder

Since her film debut in the 1986 film Lucas (1986), Winona Ryder hasn't become a stranger — fortunately, the gifted actress is still around and remains a well-known face in both movie and TV biz. While Ryder may never again land roles as iconic as her Beetlejuice (1988) and Heathers (1988) counterparts, we would say her Stranger Things' (also set in the '80s) character Joyce is a pretty close one.

In addition to Gone in the Night (2022), a thriller that premiered this year, things look promising for the actress as both an upcoming Stranger Things season and a Disney Haunted Mansion live-action movie are in the works.

Jennifer Grey

Even before her Dirty Dancing (1987) days, Jennifer Grey had already starred in a few popular movies. The actress successfully made her acting debut with the film Reckless (1984) and had her breakthrough role with the legendary teen comedy film Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986).

Up until today, Grey has stepped into many roles on-screen both in TV and movies, including beloved series like Grey's Anatomy and Dollface. When it comes to upcoming projects, the '80s star is set to star in an untitled Dirty Dancing sequel.

Anthony Michael Hall

Although he began acting in commercials at the ripe age of seven, many may recognize Anthony Michael Hall from his iconic The Breakfast Club role alongside Ringwald (with whom he had also previously starred in Sixteen Candles). Later, he played Kim's (Ryder) boyfriend in Edward Scissorhands (1990).

Since then, Hall has landed roles in both lesser-known and major films. While the actor played Engel in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight, he also portrayed Mister Kitson in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Recent projects include Halloween Kills and TV series The Goldbergs, in which other '80s icons also appeared.

Michael J. Fox

Michael J. Fox is hardly an unfamiliar face to anyone who enjoys a good sci-fi movie. Known as Marty McFly even today, the American star made his acting debut in Midnight Madness (1980) 5 years before becoming internationally famous for his role in Back to the Future.

Though Fox has been in a good number of films ever since, Robert Zemeckis' piece remains the most memorable — the actor reprised his role for two following films. One of his most recent movies is Netflix original See You Yesterday, which, funnily enough, also tackles time traveling.

Keanu Reeves

With a breakthrough role in the science fiction comedy Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989), Keanu Reeves remains a big name in the film industry even today, and deservingly so. Apart from being really talented, the worldwide-praised actor has embodied some epic characters ever since.

Whether we're talking about his portrayal of Neo from The Matrix or John Wick from the movie franchise of the same name, Reeves undoubtedly captured many viewers' attention throughout the years. In addition to the release of John Wick 4 in 2024, the fifth film is in pre-production. The actor is also set to reprise his role in Constantine 2.

Eddie Murphy

Mostly known for his hilarious role in Beverly Hills Cop (1984), actor, singer and comedian Eddie Murphy made it to the top on Saturday Night Live, a sketch comedy show for which he was a recurrent member from 1980 to 1984. In between a long list of cinematic successes, Murphy's cinematography also features Dr. DoLittle (1998) and Norbit (2007).

In 2021, a sequel of Coming to America (1988), Coming 2 America, premiered 33 years after the first one. A new sequel for Beverly Hills Cop is also in the works.

Ralph Macchio

Much like Hall, Ralph Macchio also started out in various TV commercials. Before being notoriously known for his 1984 legendary role in The Karate Kid, Macchio debuted with the American comedy film Up the Academy (1980).

Although movie audiences still highly identify the actor with his epic The Karate Kid role, he has actually starred in different projects — he plays a hitman in A Good Night to Die, which differed a bit from the roles he had previously taken. Macchio is currently starring in Cobra Kai, where he reprises his role as Daniel LaRusso.

Judd Nelson

Although the actor made his film debut in Making the Grade in 1984, it was his role as the arrogant, tough guy in The Breakfast Club the following year that made him a star. Judd Nelson also starred in St. Elmo's Fire (1985) and Blue City (1986). However, none of these were quite as acclaimed as the previously mentioned.

Nelson has been starring in smaller films, such as Girl in the Basement (2021), and his most recent role was in The Most Dangerous Game (2022).

