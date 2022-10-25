It is one of the hardest tasks as a filmmaker to capture the attention and maintain engagement until the credits roll, could be a gruesome killing or a tragic disaster. It's particularly difficult to achieve this feat in the horror genre, which often walks on a tightrope between being perilous and unnerving to being comical and ridiculous. Many films with an interesting premise or mystery have unfortunately fallen off the tightrope.

RELATED: 9 Most Shocking Twist Endings in Horror Movies

However, if a film does manage to clear the tightrope and manage to hook an audience from the opening minutes, whether that would be shot composition or an opening theme, or unnerving, unsettling dialogue. Just one or multiple elements can immediately it can frequently propel a good or great horror movie to an amazing one.

'The Shining' (1980)

Image via Warner Bros.

Stanley Kubrick's seminal classic The Shining is a must-watch for any greenhorn horror fan. Jack Torrance ( Jack Nicholson ) takes a caretaking position looking after the remote and vacant Overlook Hotel for the winter. Cracks start to appear in Jack's psychological condition due to the crushing isolation that affects his relationship with his family causing a catastrophic chain of events. seminal classicis a must-watch for any greenhorn horror fan. Jack Torrance () takes a caretaking position looking after the remote and vacant Overlook Hotel for the winter. Cracks start to appear in Jack's psychological condition due to the crushing isolation that affects his relationship with his family causing a catastrophic chain of events.

Doctor Sleep showing it still has relevance to this day . The first droning notes of The Shining's iconic melody that immediately give the viewer a visceral sense of impending doom - are juxtaposed with beautiful tracking shots of picturesque rivers and mountains following the Torrance family car en route to the "Overlook Hotel". The viewer is uneasy, not knowing what to think or what to expect but is instantly invested in where they were going, knowing where it is - it is going to be hell on Earth. Almost 40 years later, the ominous drive was recreated in the sequel

'Alien' (1979)

Alien , follows a commercial space crew who discovers a mysterious ship on a mysterious moon. Ridley Scott's classic redefined the horror monster subgenre, thanks to its crushing depiction of deep space: isolating and full of despair, the terrifying alien "Xenomorph", and one badass protagonist Ripley ( Sigourney Weaver ) fight to get back home to Earth. , follows a commercial space crew who discovers a mysterious ship on a mysterious moon.classic redefined the horror monster subgenre, thanks to its crushing depiction of deep space: isolating and full of despair, the terrifying alien "Xenomorph", and one badass protagonist Ripley () fight to get back home to Earth.

The opening credit scene is a slow panning shot of the sheer expansiveness of dark space. The stars are slowly obscured by a dark ominous planet, while the music score is creepy and disconcerting, with chilling strings haunting our senses. The camera finally settles on the Nostromo, our character's ship and home - the ship is completely deserted. The sense of dread, loneliness, and fear is palpable; it immediately demands the audience's attention.