Improvised moments in movies are always legendary, and are often the most memorable parts of movies, and for good reason. They always stand out as being spots of brilliant acting, and it really sticks with cinephiles as well.

Many of these moments, however, weren't so off-the-cuff. One of the downsides of the internet is that rumors spread and facts get muddied easily, including the stories behind some pretty memorable movie moments, leading many fans to believe they were made up on the spot, when the truth it, they were anything but. They may not have been in the original script, but there's a big difference between "not in the original script" and "improvised on the spot."

Gandalf Hits His Head — 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

Image via Warner Bros.

There's a short scene in The Fellowship of the Ring when Gandalf (Sir Ian McKellen) goes to visit his old friend Bilbo Baggins (Ian Holm) in his home in the Shire. Bilbo, being a hobbit, is short, so his house, naturally, has lower ceilings, which doesn't bode well for the tall height of Gandalf. In the scene, Gandalf hits his head on a chandelier, steadies it, and turns before smashing his forehead into a ceiling beam.

Netizens love to point out that this scene was accidental, and that Gandalf laughs because Sir McKellen was actually laughing in real life. However, Sir McKellen absolutely planned to do it, as he felt it would inject some humor into the film. Peter Jackson, the director, claimed it was accidental, but this is likely due to him misremembering, or not being personally informed.

Drill Sergeant — 'Full Metal Jacket' (1987)

Image via Warner Bros.

It's no secret that Ronald Lee Ermey, the actor for the Drill Sergeant hired for Full Metal Jacket was, in fact, an actual Drill Sergeant. The scene where he briefs the young recruits is often regarded as one of the best of its kind, and where some of the most over-the-top and brutal insults ever shown on film are thrown towards the cast.

With the Drill Sergeant being a bona fide professional, many assumed that the entire scene was improvised. Unfortunately, it wasn't. Ermey confessed in an interview that he had actually written and rehearsed roughly fifty percent of his lines for the scene. Though half of it was off-the-cuff, the other half of it was heavily considered and pre-planned, which isn't quite the same as the whole scene being improvised.

Bringing a Sword to a Gun Fight — 'Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark' (1981)

Image via Paramount Pictures

About halfway through Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) finds himself brawling in the middle of an Egyptian bazaar. One of the enemies he fights is a fellow wielding a large scimitar. He twirls it around with a very obvious amount of skill, preparing for a fight, only for Indy to nonchalantly shoot him dead.

The legend behind this hilarious moment is that the cast and crew, including Ford, were sick with dysentery at the time. Ford, suddenly stricken with the need to run to the bathroom, improvised the moment and made a beeline for the toilet. This, sadly, isn't totally true. What is true is that this wasn't scripted, and that the crew really was ill. However, Ford didn't shoot him out of desperation, and actually discussed it with director Steven Spielberg beforehand. Ford reportedly asked Spielberg if he could just shoot the poor guy. Spielberg, seeing his crew plagued by illness, had luckily been on the exact same page, and approved it.

You're Gonna Need a Bigger Boat — 'Jaws' (1975)

Image via Universal Pictures

The line "you're gonna need a bigger boat" is an incredibly iconic line in Spielberg's 1975 beast thriller Jaws, as this is the first time the protagonist meets the great white shark up close. It is commonly believed that this line was said in the heat of the moment, and that it was completely impromptu. The sad truth is, it wasn't. At least, not totally.

It's true that the line was an inside joke between the film crew that was said whenever things went wrong. However, main actor Roy Scheider had heard the line so often that he used to sneak it into takes all the time. It just happened that this particular use fit the scene better than any of the others. In short, he never even came up with the line, much less did he improvise it for this particular scene.

Alley-Oop! — 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory' (1971)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Gene Wilder's portrayal of Willy Wonka is legendary, and for good reason. When he first appears on-screen, he emerges from the factory, apparently limping with a cane. He stops, falls forward, and drops into a somersault before standing up perfectly fine, proving nothing was wrong the whole time, and he was just playing a joke.

Though many fans say this scene was improvised, it was actually planned long before the movie even started filming. Wilder proposed the idea in order to show that Wonka was untrustworthy, and when he was approached for the role, he outright refused to do it unless this moment was included.

Chest Thump — 'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013)

Image via Paramount Pictures

The chest-thumping scene from The Wolf of Wall Street is another scene that fell victim to online rumours and speculation. Many fans assumed that Matthew McConaughey randomly started doing this in the middle of the take, and tried to get Leonardo DiCaprio to do it with him. Fans also suggested that the reason DiCaprio is looking around awkwardly is because he is looking to the crew expecting them to cut or give him some direction, because he really was confused.

Once again, this is not true. DiCaprio was actually the one who put the idea forward after he saw McConaughey perform the ritual several times in between takes. The filmmakers approved it, and the scene was implemented. In other words, no, DiCaprio wasn't looking around in confusion, because he saw it coming well in advance.

Funny How? — 'Goodfellas' (1990)

Image via Warner Bros.

One of the most iconic scenes in Martin Scorsese's mob flick Goodfellas is Joe Pesci's apparent ad lib of a scene after someone laughs at one of his jokes and calls him funny. It's quite a lot of dialogue that Pesci apparently comes up with on the spot, which makes it more impressive... or at least, it would, if he had actually improvised it.

The actors that were also present in the scene weren't actually aware of Pesci's impending rant, save for fellow actor Ray Liotta, who had helped write and rehearse the scene with Pesci multiple times beforehand. Pesci was inspired by his own experience working as a waiter, where he called a customer/mobster funny, and was met with the same response.

Pork Sandwich — 'Weird Science' (1985)

Image via Universal Pictures

This hilarious insult was uttered by Chet (Bill Paxton), one of the primary antagonists of the film, and the older brother of one of the main characters. In the scene, Chet discovers that the two underaged protagonists have been drinking, and notices one of them is feeling queasy. He then asks him if he would like a nice, greasy pork sandwich served on a dirty ashtray.

While this line was also not in the script, Paxton was completely prepared to use the line. He took it from his father, who would say the same thing to him when he was caught drinking underaged. Paxton reportedly had been saving the line for this very scene, and definitely did not come up with it on the spot.

Here's Looking at You, Kid — 'Casablanca' (1942)

Image via Warner Bros.

Casablanca is one of the greatest movies of all time, no question. This line is a perfect catchphrase for main actor Humphrey Bogart that is still referenced 80 years later. He initially says it to fellow actress Ingrid Bergman as a melancholic goodbye in the film. Because the film took the unorthodox approach of filming before the script was completed, many assumed this line to be improvised. Not quite.

This is another line that wasn't scripted, but still planned. Bogart apparently used to say this to Bergman all the time when the two played poker together. He decided to work it into the scene with Bergman beforehand, which of course, the filmmakers loved, due to how well it fit the movie's tone.

King of the World — 'Titanic' (1997)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Leonardo DiCaprio famously shouted this line when he played Jack Dawson in James Cameron's disaster-romance film Titanic. Once again, cinephiles claimed this to be improvised, but once again, it is simply a case of a planned, but unscripted line.

The scene had to be shot multiple times as Cameron felt that no line was working. Cameron was the one who initially had the idea, and proposed it off-camera, not DiCaprio. DiCaprio was even against saying it. It soon became something of a catchphrase, and was even used by Cameron in his Oscar acceptance speech.

