Star Wars' extended universe features a vast catalog of intriguing characters from animated TV shows, video games, comics, novels and more, all divided into Canon or Legends continuity. With Star Wars directing its focus on series aimed for Disney+, this opens the door for more lesser-known characters to take the next step.

There has been an insatiable craving for expanding storylines ever since Return of the Jedi(1983) left a void for hungry Star Wars fans. New creators began branching stories off of the original trilogy, or developing different timelines like the Old Republic, set 3000 years before A New Hope(1977), branching off the prequel and sequel trilogy, or the most recent launch of stories set in the High Republic, 300 years before The Phantom Menace(1999).Star Wars is rich with characters ready to be adapted into live-action.

Asajj Ventress

Ventress was a dark force user and assassin in The Clone Wars (2008), often pitted against Obi-Wan Kenobi, and on one occasion even forced to fight alongside him. While she never gained the rank of Sith, it was certainly her goal before being betrayed and cast aside by her master, Count Dooku.

Ventress (Nika Futterman) has a troubled backstory after her Jedi Master was slain, and she was set on a path towards becoming a Sith. However, after being cast aside, Ventress returned to her family, the Nightsisters, a sect of force wielding witches. Starting a transformative arc, Ventress finally takes actions to help others and can be a gateway to introducing force magic, and its unique perspective on the force, to a larger audience.

Starkiller

Galen Marek, aka Starkiller, was featured in the popular Star Wars video game The Force Unleashed and its sequel, both in Legends continuity. Starkiller served as Darth Vader's assassin long before the Canon introduction of Inquisitors. Starkiller goes on a hack and slash journey destroying both Jedi and Empire forces in order to keep his affiliation to Vader a secret from Darth Sidious.

While adapting Starkiller doesn't quite fit into the established Canon at first glance, the secrecy surrounding his existence opens the opportunity of squeezing him in alongside Vader. Sam Witwer provided the voice and character design for the video game character and Witwer is a reoccuring contributor to Star Wars, also providing vocal performances for Maul and The Brother, the Sith archetype, in The Clone Wars (2008). Surely fans of Witwer will be pumped if he can take up Starkiller once again.

Barriss Offee

Technically this Jedi Padawan can be seen in the background of Attack of the Clones (2002), patiently standing behind her master Luminara Unduli, but her character was given more storylines in the animated series The Clone Wars (2008). There Barriss (Meredith Salenger) befriends Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) on a few perilous missions, but unfortunately would become frustrated with the Jedi Order's involvement in the war and plotted against them, framing Ahsoka in the process.

For years fans have debated the fate of Barriss after the Clone Wars, even theorizing she may have become an Inquisitor; Vader's Jedi hunters after Order 66. With the Ahsoka(2023) live-action series around the corner, and Barriss' complicated history with the titular gray Jedi, now is the time to finally discover where Barriss ended up.

Kyle Katarn

A Legends fan-favorite, this Imperial officer turned Jedi was introduced in the video game Dark Forces, and in the 1997 sequel Dark Forces: Jedi Knight. Funny enough Katarn was featured a live-action performance by Jason Court in the video game's cut scenes, but these clips are a far throw from the live-action production value fans expect today. It's time for Katarn to get an upgrade.

Katarn became popular among fans for his advanced Jedi powers and struggles with the Dark Side. Within Legends continuity Katarn would fight alongside Luke Skywalker in the war against the Yuuzhan Vong, a ferocious species that nearly destroyed the New Republic. While many fans were disgruntled by Luke's exiled characterization in The Last Jedi (2017), the timeline featuring Luke's New Jedi Order has only been vaguely explained. Surely, there is enough room in there to follow some of Luke's exploits alongside other formidable Jedi like Kyle Katarn.

Quinlan Vos

Another obscure Jedi falling into the background of the prequel trilogy is Quinlan Vos. Quinlan had an amusing creation, officially created for comics in 2000, his character was inspired by a background figure with a yellow strip under his eyes, seen when Jar Jar Binks almost gets ringed by Sebulba on Tattooine in The Phantom Menace (1999). The Star Wars Canon retconned Quinlan as an undercover Jedi sitting in the background that very day.

Quinlan was later featured in more storylines of The Clone Wars (2008), teaming up with Obi-Wan Kenobi to track down the prolific bounty hunter Cad Bane. Fans were recently reminded of this mission after the Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022) series name-dropped Quinlan at the Path, the Jedi underground railroad. This Easter Egg confirms the survival of Quinlan after Order 66 and is enough to get fans wanting a live-action adaptation of the bohemian Jedi.

Revan

Ask any fan of Star Wars' Legends content who they want to see get the spotlight and undoubtedly Revan will come up. Revan has a truly conflicted arc; once a powerful Jedi who was corrupted to the Sith, then betrayed and lost his memory, only to become a Jedi once again. However, Revan's tumultuous past cannot stay suppressed and he must constantly battle between his dark and light tendencies.

Revan's story takes place over 3000 years before the Skywalker Saga, featured in Old Republic content and was also a prominent figure in the Mandalorian-Jedi war. There, Revan dawned his recognizable mask and defeated the ruler of Mandalore in one-on-one combat. This triggers fans to think of The Mandalorian(2019), where the history of this warrior race and the darksaber continue to be fleshed out. Audiences enthusiasm for these historical storylines continue to grow, and Revan can act as a perfect branch during this Mandalorian craze.

Darth Bane

Darth Bane is famous for creating the Rule of Two; that there can be no more, no less, Sith Lords at one time. This was an effort to stay the constant infighting of the Sith, which would secretly direct the lineage of the Sith to the reign of Darth Sidious, aka Emperor Palpatine.

Darth Bane was featured in many extended universe books and was brought into Canon in The Clone Wars (2008). During a quest for answers Master Yoda (Tom Kane) confronts a vision of Darth Bane, voiced by none other than Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill. Darth Bane is an iconic Sith Lord, so whether in real time or in flashbacks, the villain would serve as a demanding presence on screen.

Ezra Bridger

Introduced in Star Wars Rebels (2014), the brash young street rat turned padawan left the animated series with his fate undisclosed. The upcoming series, Ahsoka (2023), has already announced the live-action adaptations of Rebels characters, so it feels nearly confirmed that Ezra will be included in the cast.

Ezra (Taylor Gray) played a pivotal role in the dawn of the Rebel Alliance, traveling with the misfit Ghost Crew while learning the ways of the Jedi from Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.), a padawan stranded after Order 66 struck. In the final moments of Rebels, Sabine Wren, who was recently cast as Natasha Lui Bordizzo for the Ahsoka series, sets out to try and find Ezra, so fans are more than eager to find out where he's been all this time.

Darth Nihilus

Most recognizable for his haunting skeletal mask and empty flowing robes, this member of the Sith Triumvirate, Darth Nihilus, was a powerful opponent of the Jedi nearly 4000 years before the Battle of Yavin. Coined the Lord of Hunger for his ability to force drain his enemies, he even was able to drain an entire planet of its life.

These ancient Star Wars Legends storylines hold interest for fans wanting to dive into the lore of the Sith. In a time before the Rule of Two, there were vast numbers of Sith who were constantly clashing with Jedi and themselves. Darth Nihilus, given his striking character design and horror fueled persona, would be a perfect inclusion for fans who want more mature Star Wars stories.

A Brand New Jedi or Sith!

Star Wars is full of characters ready to be adapted to live-action, however that doesn't mean fans don't want some new blood. In January 2022, Star Wars launched its new line of stories set in the High Republic, 200 years before The Phantom Menace (1999). Additionally, the developing series The Acolyte (TBA), follows Sith practitioners lurking in the darkness of the High Republic, which can introduce even more Sith and Jedi characters into Canon.

Star Wars even branched out for an anthology series Star Wars: Visions(2021). This anime series of short stories told unique tales outside the Canon continuity, but were entertaining just the same. Why not create new stories that don't need to adhere to every strict timeline, but introduce new compelling characters on both sides of the force regardless of their connection to Canon. It's an exciting time for new creators to make an impact on the Star Wars legacy.

