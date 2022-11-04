Most adults can look back at their time in school and name at least a few teachers who made a huge difference in their lives. Maybe those teachers noticed when a hug was needed, snuck them breakfast if they looked hungry, or introduced them to a life-changing book. Both in real classrooms and on the comical, yet emotional Abbott Elementary, school staff members are teaching, comforting, listening, worrying and loving.

Abbott Elementary has that magical mix of stellar writing and the perfect ensemble cast. Viewers may notice that much like the characters they play in the mockumentary, the actors seem to also bring their strengths they bring to the show. With most of the scenes in Abbott Elementary taking place inside the school, there are lessons to be learned by not only those fictional students but by fans of the show, as well.

Help Those Who Need It... Even When It's Hard

Making a difference isn't always glamorous. When a plane is going down, passengers are directed to put their masks on first before helping anyone else. Once that mask is on, it's the people who continue to assist others that can save lives.

Whether it's a fortunate person donating time and resources, or Janine Teagues, played by Quinta Brunson, going back to the same struggling school she attended to help the students currently enrolled, both the sacrifices and impact can be huge.

Be Resourceful

Families and schools don't always have the resources they need and deserve. This is where imagination comes in. Instead of focusing on what is not provided, true leaders figure out ways to make things work with what they have.

For example, if a rug is doing more harm than good in the classroom, it has to go. With no budget, reaching out to people and businesses that might have what's needed can't hurt. In Abbott Elementary, teacher Melissa Schemmenti, played by Lisa Ann Walter, is the resourceful one. She uses her connections to get things done. This same creativity and problem-solving could help in many areas of life.

Sometimes It's About More Than Money

Money makes the world go round and there's no denying that. It makes things happen, gets things done and helps create more opportunities. As costs in general increase, sometimes the salary doesn't. Veteran teacher, played by the Emmy Award-winning Sheryl Lee Ralph, has the mindset to teach with a smile, despite the difficulties and low pay.

Teachers should never hear that they're doing it for the outcome, not the income. Anyone who is doing more than they're getting paid for should make it known that they deserve better wages. Despite all of this, budgets in education continue to be tight. It's heroic to see teachers staying in the field and using money out of their own pockets to spend on the youth they are inspiring.

Some Things Are Better Left To Professionals

While being resourceful is important, anyone trying to get things done themselves must look at the safety aspect. Money can be saved when someone tries to fix things themselves, but in certain situations, the best option might be to have a professional take a look.

Electrical work and plumbing issues are examples of this. Students at school or kids at home might think it's fun for a bit to use flashlights as a light source, but hopefully the person doing the fixing (or further damage) doesn't get hurt in the process. The scene-stealing custodian in Abbott Elementary may not always be reliable, but he has a tough job keeping up with an outdated, and sometimes dangerous school.

Always Preview Material Before Sharing

With endless YouTube videos on every topic imaginable, technology can come in handy when teaching a concept or skill. The visual aspect is great for learners of all ages. No matter the purpose of the video, if it's being shared, checking out the content for language and validity is a smart idea.

The same thing applies to purchases. Before ordering that 50 dollar wedding dress online because the model in the picture looks fabulous, the bride needs to do some digging and scan the review section first. When a teacher orders sketchy chicken eggs for a class project, seeing scales instead of feathers as the newborn creatures emerge may make for some uncomfortable phone calls to parents.

Look At Things From All Angles

There isn't always one right way to do something. It can be tough to make a decision, especially when there are peopled affected by the direction taken. When things are done to help some, it's important to check out what others need to succeed, as well.

If there's a good team working together, like the staff at Abbott Elementary, there will be more angles and perspectives. The pros, cons and details will be better laid out, allowing for the best possible outcome.

Kids Need Adults To Show They Care

It's a heartbreaking reality that not every child has proper support at home. The adults in kids' lives can either be assets or liabilities. So much of someone's childhood is affected by the amount of love they are given.

When a person's career allows him or her to be a role model for the kids they work with, it's a huge responsibility. With students coming in hungry, lacking sleep, angry and abused, it's those adults who can show love and stability.

Dating Colleagues Can Cause Issues

Can this end well? Yes. Does it always? No. If Human Resources doesn't have strict guidelines about this, it's hard to know what to do when an individual finds themselves attracted to someone they work with.

What happens if the couple breaks up and still needs to communicate professionally each day? If the employee handbook doesn't cover this topic, it may be difficult to decide whether to act or keep things inside. Janine and Tyler James Williams' character, Gregory, have some major chemistry on Abbott Elementary, but both have a passion for teaching, as well.

Starting Slow Can Help the Process To Go Faster

Just like needing to look at different angles and perspectives, if the details and ground rules aren't clear, it will end up costing more time going back to fix things. Building relationships before diving right in can often make it possible to reach the goal sooner.

When teaching, for example, educators first take the time for students in the classroom to get to know the people, routines and expectations. Future learning will happen more naturally because of it. Gregory and Jacob Hill, played by Chris Perfetti, run into this while portraying teachers on Abbott Elementary. The guys feel the pressure to get the information out, but they both end up taking a step back to figure out how their students will learn best.

It's Important To Be an Advocate

Being a self-advocate and speaking up for others are both important. The ones nodding their heads and not asking questions when they don't feel right or notice aren't things going well will not help themselves or anyone else in the long run.

Done directly and thoughtfully, this is a true life skill. Everyone does better when individuals feel satisfied, appreciated and heard. The teachers at Abbott Elementary are working on speaking up to the seemingly unqualified principal Ava Coleman, played by Janelle James. The show, no doubt, will have more lessons to come for viewers to learn from.

