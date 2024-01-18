The Big Picture 10 Lives is an adorable and refreshing animated feature about a pampered cat named Beckett and his journey from a self-absorbed pet to a self-sacrificing hero.

The star-studded cast, including Mo Gilligan, Simone Ashley, and Zayn Malik, brings the characters to life and adds to the film's appeal.

With Chris Jenkins, a Disney veteran who worked on iconic films like Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin, at the helm, the aesthetic and tone of 10 Lives promise to be exceptional.

GFM Animation has unveiled the first look at 10 Lives, a hilarious animated feature following a pampered feline. Hailing from Disney veteran Chris Jenkins, the feature looks adorable and captures moments that will tug at the hearts of any pet owner. The new clip, released via Deadline, introduces us to Beckett, who is taken care of by his loving owner Rose. Their happy life takes a turn when Rose’s ex-boyfriend Larry, comes back. Beckett, who instantly disapproves of Larry decides only one of them can stay — and most definitely it’s going to be Beckett.

The feature looks refreshing and out of the box ahead of its debut at the upcoming Sundance Film Festival. The story follows Beckett a pampered and selfish cat who takes his nine lives for granted. Things take a turn when he carelessly loses his ninth life and is desperate to return to his lavish world with Rose. In a moment of exceptional empathy, the Gatekeeper (of pet heaven) allows him to return with a new set of lives. What Beckett doesn't realize, however, is that each of these new lives will see him return in a variety of different forms, each one teaching him a valuable and timely lesson.

'10 Lives' Has an Illustrious Star Cast

English comedian Mo Gilligan voices Beckett, while Bridgerton star Simone Ashley voices his kind-hearted owner Rose, and her socially awkward ex-boyfriend and lab partner is voiced by Dylan Llewellyn. Wheel of Time's Sophie Okonedo voices Grace, the ethereal being who grants Beckett his extra life, Bill Nighy is Professor Craven, presumably Rose's boss, and Jeremy Swift voices a character named Happy. Finally, former One Direction singer Zayn Malik plays a pair of twins named Kirk and Cameron. The movie benefits from Jenkin’s experience working on features like Who Framed Roger Rabbit, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin, among others. No doubt, his talents are reflected in the aesthetics and the tone of the upcoming feature.

10 Lives currently has no release date or window.