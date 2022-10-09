The thing with movies that get adapted from books or comics is that the comparisons never cease. Fans of the comics will always believe them superior, and the cinephiles will always love movies better. Fans across the world are eagerly waiting for the next phase of exciting Marvel movies to begin and entertain them yet again. The news is buzzing with respect to the villains entering this enchanted universe and merging storylines from previous Marvel movies.

While Marvel has done a splendid job adapting stories and complex characters from the unparalleled comics to the big screen, some hiccups are bound to leave fans disappointed or wanting more. Such juxtapositions have sparked numerous debates among fans and have divided them into factions based on which is better.

Gorr

Thor: Love and Thunder turned out to be a mediocre movie in fans’ opinion, as it did not match the hype created by the return of Taika Waititi's Thor with. Fans probably expected much more from the movie rather than just foot tapping soundtrack and mind-shattering action. The story could have been explored more in-depth along with the character arcs.

The significance and exploration of Gorr especially came as a disappointment for the die-hard fans who know how powerful and mighty this villain is in the comics. Although Christian Bale’s acting was phenomenal, and he did justice to the role, his story, power, and character should have been given more focus.

Ultron

The culmination of the Avenger's second movie came when Tony Stark’s safety plan went wrong. Even though Avengers: Age of Ultron was well-received among Marvel fans, comic geeks knew better.

The power of Ultron reached far beyond just meager threats and punchlines. He has been known to wield the Infinity Gauntlet and have the fate of the universe in the palm of his hands. This sequence was depicted in one of the episodes of What... If?, but it would have been great to see his full potential in the movie where all heroes converged.

Loki

The first threat to get the Earth’s mightiest heroes together was more powerful than the first Avengers movie showed him to be. With the Tesseract and the Sceptor, Loki was an all-powerful villain who literally brought the people of earth to their knees.

Asgard’s most potent sorcerer’s determination to wreak havoc along with the deadly army of killers made him a super-strong villain who had more potential for destruction and not just minor mischief. Laufeyson could have been a rugged character and posed a far more dangerous threat to the world.

Apocalypse

The world’s first mutant, Apocalypse appeared in X-Men: Apocalypse and compelled the strongest mutants to band together. His dialogues and his claims were far superior to his portrayal in the movie. He claimed to be born of death, aiding civilization to grow and develop.

Oscar Isaac did his best to make the character more potent and dangerous. But the arc and plot did not allow much room for improvisation. With superhuman strength and stamina, Apocalypse could have single-handedly defeated the X-Men, but in the movies, could not do so. The Marvel writers even claimed that "En Sabah Nur" in Arabic means "The First One." When in actuality, the translation of the phrase is closer to "Good Morning." The phrase should be "Sabah an-Nur," presuming that is what the Marvel authors were going for, as it is grammatically incorrect.

Mandarin

Marvel has made its most contentious change yet with The Mandarin, who was introduced to us in Iron Man 3. The Mandarin is one of Iron Man's main enemies in the comics, having been first introduced in Tales of Suspense #50 in 1964. However, given his time of development, the character was cloaked in a variety of racial tropes. Marvel redesigned the character in an effort to steer clear of these historical characteristics, much like the Ancient One (rather than simply omitting them altogether).

As a result, Ben Kingsley's performance as a terrorist who subverts cultural norms supplanted the character's origins and was later linked to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Even that was a joke, though, since it turned out that he was just an actor portraying an Aldrich Killian fabrication. Although many admired the clever interpretation, die-hard fans expected better.

Hela

Two of the nine worlds are under the control of Hela, the Asgardian goddess of death; Hel, the realm of the dead, and Niffleheim, the region of endless ice. Hela is able to kill gods with a single touch. She is renowned for her envious rage, and her desire to rule Valhalla.

Imagine what the goddess of death could do when she not only stopped by the remarkable Mjolnir with just one hand. Her powers were seriously underestimated Waititi's masterpiece, Thor: Ragnarok. Her role was diminished to a very small arc in the movie when she was capable of twisting death itself.

Ego

Ego is not just a planet, but also a powerful creature with godlike attributes. He can build an army of constructs and his own antibodies to attack and destroy everything, and he has total control over his physical form. Ego can also release strong psychic energy that can burn anything to ashes.

His power has what seems to be no end, but his true ego and overconfidence can prove his downfall. Despite this, his role in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 could have been polished and improved further to match his unparalleled powers.

Mysterio

Quentin Beck aka Mysterio doesn't actually have any superpowers. Instead, he creates the appearance of having them using stolen Stark Industries drones and cutting-edge holographic technology. But that’s not all - his intelligence and way with tech give him an edge over other ordinary villains. He might not have been superhuman, but he was definitely a supervillain in Spider-Man's story.

Mysterio's illusions and gadgets proved fatal and life-threatening to his evil ways, but the scale of his illusions was far superior in the comics than in the movie. Jake Gyllenhaal was perfect in the role of this mastermind, but his powers and his evilness should have been given more limelight considering Mysterio only appeared in one movie.

Dormammu

He is portrayed in the movie as the lord of the Dark Dimension and merely appears as a cosmic head of energy floating in space. Given that Dormammu can impart magic to Kaecilius and his Zealots, he appears to possess almost incalculable powers. Kaecilius, a pawn of the villainous Baron Mordo, is a blip on the comics' radar.

In the comics, Dormammu has a humanoid body and a skull with flames for a head, giving it a more diabolical appearance. Sadly, this was not made into a movie, therefore Dormammu's potential was never fully realized. Dormammu is the ruler of the Dark Dimension and is endowed with amazing supernatural abilities. Even the zombie-like Mindless Ones are under his control.

Malekith

One of the MCU's greatest tragedies is Malekith. In the somber Thor: The Dark World, he is essentially relegated to a one-note loose cannon, and most of the backstory surrounding him and his Dark Elves is deleted in an effort to make him a nondescript villain. While the character design undoubtedly surpasses that of the comic book version, much of his unpredictable fervor and background is lost.

Malekith the Accursed, a murderous ruler who first appeared in 1984's Thor #344, is one of Asgard's main adversaries. Malekith has emerged as the preferred antagonist of the Ten Realms as Loki has evolved into more of an antihero. The villain's menace has increased as he increasingly leads the Svartalfheim Dark Elves in deeds of savagery and conquest against their Light kin.

