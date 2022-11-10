If you're a Percy Jackson and the Olympians fan, you've probably been keeping a close eye on any and all information regarding the upcoming show. Long-time readers rejoiced upon learning that the hit series, almost two decades after the first book's release, was getting a Disney+ adaptation. The best part is that Rick Riordan, author of the books, is heavily involved in the show's production to ensure a book-accurate story.

With roughly a year left until the show's release, audiences are beginning to wonder just what, exactly, from the books will appear on-screen. There are plenty of monsters that Percy (Walker Scobell) and the other demigods at Camp Half-Blood fight in the novels, and there is a good number that could be featured on the show.

A Fury: The Definition Of 'Demonic Teacher'

In light of his many adventures, sometimes it is easy to forget that the very first monster that Percy fights is a Fury from the Underworld. Posing as his math teacher, Mrs. Dodds (Megan Mullally) corners Percy on a school trip and tries to kill him for his supposed thefts.

His encounter with the Fury is crucial to Percy's story, since it's what sets him on a path to becoming a hero. 'The demon grandmother,' as Percy so eloquently calls her, is almost guaranteed to arrive at the start of the new Disney+ series.

The Minotaur: The Monster On Half-Blood Hill

Image via Disney Plus

For as important as the Fury is in starting Percy on his half-blood journey, the Minotaur is the real reason why he goes on his first quest. Sent from the Underworld, the Minotaur chases Percy, his mother (Virginia Kull), and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) to the borders of Camp Half-Blood.

Percy wins his battle against the beast, but not before the Minotaur seizes his mom. She disappears in a mist of gold, taken to the Hades' realm. Percy's quest sends him to the Underworld to retrieve Zeus' master bolt, but he goes with the intention to save Kull's character, not the god's weapon. With the hint of the Minotaur's appearance at the end of the teaser trailer, fans have no doubt that this epic battle will be one of Percy's first.

Medusa: Stone Cold

Image via Starz

Another widely known figure from Greek mythology is Medusa, the woman with snakes for hair that can turn any looker into stone. In the novels, Percy, Annabeth (Leah Jeffries), and Grover stumble into Medua's modern-day lair during their quest. Medusa lulls them into a false sense of security and tries to add them to her statue collection; the trio just barely manage to defeat her.

This legendary woman-turned-monster is a villain that fans are eagerly waiting to see return to the screen. Many hope that the scene with Medusa, recently announced to be played by Jessica Parker Kennedy, will be a mixture of hilarity and high stakes, similar to the book's depiction of the harrowing encounter.

Echidna: The Mother Of Monsters

Image via HBO

One of the best scenes in the books was notably left out in the original film adaptation of the series. As such, fans were thrilled to discover that the 'Mother of Monsters' would debut in the television series (played by Suzanne Cryer).

Echidna and her chimera (disguised as a harmless Chihuahua) attack the tourists at the top of the Gateway Arch in St. Louis. Percy rushes to save them, but ends up injured and trapped. His only chance to survive is to jump off the arch and into the Mississippi. This scene is crucial because it is a test of faith - Percy has to trust that his father will help him. Echidna's arrival in Percy's quest is one fans can't wait to see.

Cerberus: Guardian Of The Underworld

Cerberus, just like Medusa, is one of the most famous monsters from Greek legends. The three-headed dog crops up throughout pop-culture (remember Fluffy from the first Harry Potter movie?), and he's a nearly undefeatable obstacle for any hero venturing into the Underworld.

On their way through Hades' realm, Annabeth, Grover, and Percy encounter the monstrous guard dog. Annabeth uses her wits to get the trio past Cerberus, appealing to the dog's underlying playful nature. This is one of many Underworld scenes expected to be a part of the live-action series.

Ares: The God Of War

Image via 2K Games

In the novels, Ares (Adam Copeland, a.k.a. WWE fighter Edge) causes as many problems for the leading trio as any monster. He is the 'god who had turned' from the prophecy, helping Kronos frame Percy for stealing Zeus' master bolt. When he discovers that Ares tricked them, Percy's temper gets the better of him, and he challenges the god of war to a duel.

Ares is not technically a monster (though Percy would argue differently), he is one of the most formidable opponents Percy faces on his quest in The Lightning Thief. Their confrontation on the beach is one that fans are dying to see depicted on Disney+. The fight will show the epic scope of Percy's quest, bringing all the complexities of the novel-version Olympians into the digital world.

Kronos: The Lord Of Time

Before the Olympian gods, the Titans reigned, and Kronos was their leader. When his children were born, he feared they would overpower him, so he ate (yes, ate) them, but Zeus was hidden away before Kronos could get him. Long story short, Zeus came back, freed his siblings, and battled the Titans. The gods won, and they banished the Titans into the depths of Tartarus.

Though Percy and his friends face many monsters throughout The Olympians series, there is one threat that is worse than all others. Kronos, restless in Tartarus, and has developed a plan to destroy the gods for good. Fans are anxiously waiting to see the main villain from the novels come to life on Disney+.

Luke Castellan: Hero Turned Villain

Charlie Bushnell has recently been cast as Luke, son of Hermes. Luke is introduced to readers as the 'cool' role-model that everyone at Camp Half-Blood admires. He's a great sword fighter, the Hermes cabin leader, and one of the few demigods at camp to have successfully returned from a dangerous quest. But he has no desire to serve the gods, and turns on them to work for the Kronos.

Luke becomes a different kind of monster, not a beast from the myths but a hero who betrays his friends and family. He is not only an integral character in The Lightning Thief, he is important for the events of the entire series. Without him, Percy would never have become a hero.

Exceptions: Not All Monsters Are Bad

Image via Disney Plus

While it is true that most monsters tend to attack heroes rather than help them, there is the occasional exception to the rule. In the books, not every monster the Percy and his friends encounter is an enemy.

The best example is Chiron; centaur, mentor of demigods, and technically a monster. Centaurs are rarely depicted as villainous, but they are, in many cases, classified as 'creatures' or 'monsters.' Further along in the series, the cyclops Tyson shows up to help Percy on his quests, and proves to be one of the most helpful and innocent monsters out there. These helpful monsters, along with others from later books, have just as much chance of appearing on the show as any other.

The Future: Enemies On The Horizon

Logo © Disney, Artwork by John Rocco

Riordan has casually mentioned that he plans for the Disney+ series to run for five seasons, one to cover each book. That means higher stakes, more adventures, and, of course, all the monsters that can possibly fit onto the screen.

While one hopes that every monster Riordan wrote about could show up in the series, there are a few that stand out; the formidable Hydra, the dangerous duo of Scylla and Charybdis, and the terrifying cyclops Polyphemus are just a few. Undead warriors and the rest of the mighty Titans are also monsters that could battle their way into the Percy Jackson show. Whatever monster come Percy's way, fans can rest easy knowing that the Disney+ series is on its way to becoming as epic as the books it's based on.

