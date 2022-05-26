This year's Academy Awards ceremony left viewers with much more to talk about than just the films and actors who were recognized. Will Smith hitting Chris Rock onstage managed to outdo any actual award wins in the headlines following the Academy Awards, and for good reason. It was a break in the typically ultra-curated and rehearsed expectation of Hollywood.

Related: Will Smith Given a 10-Year Ban by the Academy of Motion Pictures

The scandal at the recent event may have seemed unprecedented, and one could argue, it is. But it's important to remember scandals and mix-ups have been a part of awards shows' entertainment value since they began.

Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock

The obvious topper of the list is Will Smith slapping Chris Rock in the face during the 2022 Oscars. While hosting, Chris Rock told a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, appearing to offend her. As the camera pans the audience, Will Smith appears to chuckle along with the crowd at first, before moments later walking up onto the stage and slapping Rock in the face. He proceeds to yell profanities at Rock after he sits back down in the audience.

This event was in fact so scandalous that it’s quite literally almost unbelievable. Media sources speculated for days after the event that perhaps it could have been staged, though in the end the consensus is that it was not. This event takes Hollywood scandals to a new level— almost a surreal experience for viewers.

Hattie McDaniel's Award Went Missing

Jumping way back in time, Hattie McDaniel’s Oscar win in 1940 was one of the first Academy Award scandals in history. There were a few scandalous aspects. Firstly, McDaniel was the first Black person to win an Oscar, and many people did not approve. In fact, Black people were not even allowed to attend the event in 1940. Gone With the Wind and its depiction of slavery were and continue to be the source of much controversy.

The kicker to McDaniel’s story is that to this day, her actual Oscar award statue is missing. Upon her death, it had been donated to a university, and has since gone missing. It was probably stolen, a shock and a shame even though this Oscar win was shrouded in scandal from the beginning.

Marlon Brando Refused the Award

In 1973, Marlon Brando won the Oscar for Best Actor in The Godfather, but refused to accept it. Instead, he sent Sacheen Littlefeather to the event in his place, who explained to the outwardly outraged crowd that Brando was refusing the award as a boycott of the film industry on the grounds that they treated Native Americans unfairly.

Related: For Better or Worse, Marlon Brando's Role in ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ Popularized Method Acting

This event came as quite a shock to the audience, but now it is seen as a heroic event, especially on the part of Sacheen Littlefeather. Brando’s decision was in light of the Wounded Knee Occupation, a protest of Native Americans against the US government.

#OscarsSoWhite

In yet another retaliation against the Academy’s lack of inclusion, 2015 saw the beginning of the #OscarsSoWhite campaign. That year, just 2 years after the beginning of Black Lives Matter, every actor nominated for an award was white. And so the hashtag was born.

This issue was divisive. Many were outraged at the lack of nominees of color, and the opposing argument was that the Academy was in the business of choosing the best actors, rather than the most diverse array of actors. Since then, the issue has arisen several more times with the Academy deservedly receiving constant pressure to diversify its winners.

Envelopegate

In what was at the time the most baffling and unbelievable blunder to occur live at the Oscars, the wrong film was announced as Best Picture during the 2017 Academy Awards, not to be rectified until after the producers had already accepted and made their speeches.

Related: The Top 10 Best Emma Stone Movies Ranked

Award presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway appeared confused upon opening the envelope containing the name of the winner, and then announced La La Land, when the Best Picture winner was actually Moonlight. Apparently, the presenters were accidentally given the envelope containing the card for Best Actress. Luckily Jordan Horowitz, the producer of La La Land, played it off well, stating he was proud to hand the award off to Moonlight.

Streaker Ran Across the Stage

During the 46th Academy Awards show, award presenter David Niven was speaking when a naked man suddenly sprinted across try stage from behind a curtain, making the audience erupt with laughter. Niven was unfazed, joking just a moment later, “isn't it fascinating to think that probably the only laugh that man will ever get in his life is by stripping off and showing his shortcomings?”

Some think that Niven handled the incident a little too well, and there’s some evidence that the event may have been staged. Either way, it has definitely gone down in history as one of the most memorable Oscar Award shows.

Rob Lowe Sang in Cringey Opener

The 1989 Academy Awards opened with a song-and-dance number featuring Rob Lowe and Eileen Bowman, who was dressed as Snow White. Bowman immediately starts singing in a high-pitched voice, and leaves the stage to interact with and shake the hands of the seated actors, who are all visibly uncomfortable and confused. The act continues for 11 long minutes, each more cringe-worthy than the last.

Bowman was an unknown actress with no credits hoping to make a breakthrough with this performance. Needless to say, she did not. Making matters worse, Rob Lowe— who was already a star but whose performance was even more lacking than Bowman’s— was involved in a sex tape scandal mere weeks later.

Marisa Tomei's Win for Best Supporting Actress

Jack Palance announced the first award at the 1993 Oscars, which was for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. He read off the card, Marisa Tomei, and she accepted the award for her role in My Cousin Vinny. But rumors started spreading shortly after, saying that Tomei’s win was an error.

Defenders of the theory note, among other things, that Palance did pause for an unusually long moment before announcing the name. The Academy has denied all rumors of an error.

Angelina Jolie at the 2000 Oscars

At the 2000 Oscars, Angelina Jolie won an Oscar for her role in Girl, Interrupted. In her acceptance speech she declared that she was “in love” with her brother who was there supporting her in the audience. Later on, the siblings were photographed kissing on the lips on the red carpet.

Related: Here's Where You Can Watch 'Eternals' Right Now

This spurred all sorts of rumors about the siblings. Eventually a former babysitter of the two spoke about it publicly, affirming the siblings simply had always had a close relationship, and nothing more.

Adrien Brody Kissed Halle Berry

During the 2003 Academy Awards ceremony, Halle Berry presented the award to actor Adrien Brody. Upon receiving it, he took Berry in his arms and dramatically kissed her on the mouth onstage.

The unexpected and shocking kiss made headlines after the show. Berry laughed at the time, but later said she did not want it to happen. She reports that she didn’t stop Brody because she couldn’t process what was happening, and he has since received considerable criticism for the action.

Next: Boundary Breaking Oscar Winners From The Last Decade

Kim's Decision in 'Better Call Saul's "Axe and Grind" Marks Her Biggest Turning Point Yet

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Maya Merberg (8 Articles Published) Maya Merberg is a Lists Writer for Collider. She is a culture and travel enthusiast, and currently lives in Spain teaching English as a foreign language. She also loves running, literature, and music. More From Maya Merberg

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe