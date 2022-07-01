When the series Better Call Saul first began, there was excitement and talk about when the show would merge with Breaking Bad.

Breaking Bad became the focus of Better Call Saul, with Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul even returning to their Emmy-winning roles. Now, in its last season, Better Call Saul has become its own show with its own culture. Like Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul does a brilliant job of setting up a chess board of morally murky or downright awful people.

Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian)

Howard is a jerk and has done some low things to Saul throughout the series, especially in the early seasons.

He probably wouldn't be described as evil. A better description would be a manipulative jerk with a big ego.

Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks)

Mark has given Saul trouble throughout the series, but Mike has been the center of his secondary storyline throughout most of the show.

Mike isn't an evil man but a bad man who lives by his own code of values. Mike is a loyal man who gets the job done even if he has an immoral job.

Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn)

Kim is the wild card of the show. Is she an ally of Saul? Or the worst thing that ever happened to him? Throughout most of the series, Kim has been a Jiminy Cricket to Saul, trying to stir him in a higher direction but has she been as manipulative as Walter White the entire time?

Is Kim a major force in creating the man Saul Goodman becomes or is Kim a good person? The last half of the series will reveal who both Kim and Saul are, and fans are expecting it will go down in history as one of the best season finales of all time.

Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk)

Saul or Jimmy, whatever you want to call him has been his own worst enemy throughout the show. He is a man who, if given a shovel, wouldn't try to dig his way out but would somehow dig a deeper ditch to his own demise.

But is Saul Goodman selfish and rotten to the core, or is Saul a man who deep down doesn't value himself and is full of insecurities? The second half of the series will reveal if his inner demons make him better or destroy him and all he loves.

Chuck McGill (Michael McKean)

Chuck McGill is an interesting man the way he treats his brother Saul does come from a place of downright evil, but Chuck isn't that way with everyone. There are other people who Chuck helps in life.

More than anyone except for Kim and Saul, Chuck has played the biggest part in making Saul into the man he is in Breaking Bad. Saul loved and cared for his brother, but Chuck only bullied Saul and put him down. Chuck enjoys pretending he is better than Saul but is Chuck jealous of Saul deep down?

Tuco Salamanca (Raymond Cruz)

Tuco Salamanca is more of an angry, violent man than an evil one. For a time, he was Walter and Jesse's meth distributor.

He loves his family but doesn't care about anyone else, and has no problem killing anyone who stands in his way or disrespects his family.

The Twins (Daniel and Luis Moncada)

The twins are like a machine. They have zero compassion or empathy, and once they are hired for a job, they will let nothing stand in their way.

Marco and Leonel Salamanca are more amoral than evil, a truly destructive force.

Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis)

Hector is a hateful, abusive man. He is prone to evil because he enjoys the pain he causes.

He has respect for some family members, but overall, he is a man consumed by bitterness.

Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito)

Gus Fring and Kim Wexler have changed this season. Kim wasn't in Breaking Bad, so there is no reference to who she will become, but Gus has become closer to who he is in Breaking Bad than Saul has this season.

Gus has become a cold, manipulative man with a wicked heart.

Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton)

Lalo Salamanca is the evilest man in Better Call Saul, and may even be eviler than Jack Welker of Breaking Bad. Lalo Salamanca is simply a psychopath. His way of thinking is different than most people's. Unlike Jack Welker, Salamanca isn't motivated by the moment's pleasure.

Lalo Salamanca is just being who he is. When he sets a goal, he doesn't care who he kills or hurts to achieve it. He enjoys killing and violence because that is who he is. Things may have been different for him at one time, but for some reason, feelings like empathy and compassion have died in him and show no sign of returning.

