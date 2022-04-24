Some say that a story is only as good as its villain. Breaking Bad has so many great villains that it's hard to narrow down to just ten. That is, if you consider Walter White as the protagonist or antihero of the story and not a villain himself.

RELATED: How 'El Camino' served as Fitting Epilogue for 'Breaking Bad'

The villains on this show were written in a way to attack Walter White in just about every way a man can be attacked.

10. Jesse Pinkman

Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) is primarily an ally to Walter White (Bryan Cranston) in Breaking Bad, but there are a few times he double-crosses, cheats, or attempts to get trip up Walter. Jesse isn't evil as much as he is like the prodigal son, who has been led astray and seduced by greed and quick money.

He is an ally opponent of Walter White since he is an ally throughout most of the series. Still, it packs a powerful punch when he faces off with Walter White, because the audience is emotionally invested in both characters.

9. Mike Ehrmantraut

Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) is a better person than Walter White in many ways because he really does do the evil things he does to help his family. Walter White uses his family as an excuse to be who he is on the inside.

The cancer diagnosis gave Walter White the push and gravitas he needed to be who he is. On the other hand, Mike would rather provide for his family another way. He is a loyal man more than an evil one. If you hire him for a job, he will get it done, even if it is an immoral job.

8. Saul Goodman

Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) was a good person at one time, but he isn't in the Breaking Bad series. He is a man who loves the con, and the excitement of living a conman's life. He is a selfish, self-centered man who only looks out for Saul Goodman.

RELATED: 'Better Call Saul' Reunites Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul as Guest Stars In Final Season

It will be interesting to see how the Better Call Saul series ends, and to see what type of man Saul Goodman eventually becomes. It's all good, man!

7. Tuco Salamanca

Tuco Salamanca (Raymond Cruz) is Walter White's meth distributor. He is an angry, violent man. One thing that he has going for him that makes him more human than evil is his respect for the elders in his family.

He is such a prideful, angry man that there may not be a way to help a man like Tuco unless he has the same kind of divine intervention, as befell Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson) in the movie Pulp Fiction. Unfortunately for Tuco, he never has such an encounter, so he can only walk the earth and get in misadventures.

6. Hector Salamanca

Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis) is ranked fifth because of his condition in the Breaking Bad series. He is confined to a wheelchair, and must ring a bell to speak. He could be meaner and more evil if he were physically able. If Hector were younger, he likely would rank higher on the list because he is an angry, violent man who takes pleasure in hurting others.

If he were judged solely by who he is on the inside more than his actions, he would rank higher on the list. Hector, like Tuco Salamanca, has high respect and love for family, which gives him some human qualities.

5. Lydia Rodarte-Quayle

Lydia Rodarte-Quayle (Laura Fraser) is a significant enemy of Walter White in the fifth season of Breaking Bad. She seems like the type of person who would smile to your face then shoot you in the back when you turn around, or would snitch on her best friend if she was in prison.

RELATED: 10 Shocking 'Breaking Bad' Moments We Can't Believe Aired On TV

She is likely more motivated by fear and greed than being an evil person. She does have a rotten core to her character in the same way Judas was a rotten disciple.

4. Todd Alquist

Todd Alquist (Jesse Plemons) is an evil character because he lacks conscience or empathy. If he weren't living a life of crime, he would probably be a mass murderer or a serial killer just for fun or to have something to do when he was bored.

Plemons does an excellent job of playing Todd, and he plays the character like Todd doesn't know what's wrong with the evil stuff he does, especially to what he does to Jesse Pinkman. Todd feels that killing people without an ounce of remorse is a normal way to act.

3. The Twins

The Twins (Daniel and Luis Moncada) are like a human Terminator. They are even robotic in the way they walk. They had a rough childhood, and it rubbed off on them.

RELATED: The 9 Best Saul Goodman Episodes to Rewatch Before 'Better Call Saul' Season 6

They are twin brother hitmen for the drug cartel, and they want to do the job they are hired to do. They have zero compassion or empathy for who they are assigned to kill.

2. Gus Fring

At some time, Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) may have been or had the potential of being a good person, but his life of crime has hardened him so much that the man Gus once was or could have been no longer exist.

He is a major kingpin in the Breaking Bad series. He covers up his drug activity by owning legitimate businesses and doing charity work. His heart and conscience have become wicked, and he reflects who Walter White is becoming.

1. Jack Welker

Jack Welker (Michael Bowen) is the leader of a neo-Nazi gang. He is a man who is motivated by the moment. He may seem like a man motivated by money, but he is motivated by pride and pleasure. If he feels like killing someone, he does it; if he feels like taking something, he takes it and feels like he deserves it.

Jack is a sadistic man who enjoys torturing and humiliating people. He groomed his nephew Todd Alquist into a cold-blooded murderer like himself, which gives him the number one spot as the most reprehensible villain on the list.

NEXT: 7 Best Serial Killer Movies That Are Based On A True Story

9 Times Dramatic Actors Pulled off Hilarious Comedy Performances From Leonardo DiCaprio to Charlize Theron

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Kevin Frasure (14 Articles Published) Kevin Frasure is a horror author and film geek. He has been featured in Fear and Trembling Magazine, Magic Methods in Screenwriting, and Morbidly Beautiful. He is an avid horror fan and enjoys a good horror novel or a binge-watching horror movie night while eating pizza. He is also a copywriter for non-profit organizations. He is a writer for Collider. More From Kevin Frasure

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe