Dozens of horror movies are released every year, with slashing killers and paranormal entities and possessed dolls to give you the creeps and crawls. And while they're all filled with spine-chilling scenes, only some are so iconic, they scare you every time you watch them.

An unexpected splash of pig's blood, some knife-waving slashers, and the eeriest sentence a child could say are just a few of the most iconic scenes from classic horror films, but some will always be even scarier than others.

Prom Queen ('Carrie')

Carrie came out in 1976 and is based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King, and the most iconic scene in the film comes at the end just before Carrie's final, telekinetic reign of terror.

In a cruel plot against their classmate, Carrie wins the title of Prom Queen and stands on stage smiling just before a bucket of pig's blood is shockingly dumped on her, forcing Carrie to destroy the prom and anyone that got in her way.

The Closet Scene ('Halloween')

From a 6-year-old Michael Myers' clown-masked killing spree to looming behind a hedge waiting for Laurie, 1978's Halloween is full of memorable moments.

But the scene that tops them all is when Laurie runs through The Doyle's house looking for a place to hide from the boogeyman and winds up in a dark closet with only a metal coathanger as protection when Michael bursts through the shutters wielding his knife.

The Shower Scene ('Psycho')

Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho introduced the world to the Bates Motel and the infamous horror movie villain Norman Bates, whose traumatic relationship with his mother causes him to do some unexpected things.

What was terrifying in 1960 may not be so scary anymore in the age of CGI and special effects, but the scene that haunted Baby Boomers everywhere was when Norman Bates ripped open the show curtain and stabbed Marion to death inside the running shower.

No Batteries ('Child's Play')

Child's Play may center around a Good Guy doll, but Chucky is anything but a good guy after serial killer Charles Lee Ray possess the doll in attempt to not get caught for his crimes.

But of all the gruesome murders and creepy phrases Chucky says throughout the film, no scene is as frightening as when Andy's mother rips open Chucky's battery pack and realizes this talking doll never had batteries in him just as Chucky whips his head around Exorcist-style and says, "Hi, I'm Chucky, wanna play?"

"Here's Johnny!" ('The Shining')

Between Danny riding his tricycle down the creepy hotel hallway and the Grady Twins asking him to play with them, it's safe to say The Shining is chock-full of scary moments.

But the one that will never be forgotten is the moment Jack Torrance starts slinging an axe at the bathroom door that Wendy hides behind, breaking down just enough to peek his head through, a crazed look in his eyes when he says the famous line, "Here's Johnny!"

Nancy's Bath ('A Nightmare On Elm Street')

A Nightmare On Elm Street was the 80's slasher that made no one want to fall asleep in fear of Freddy Krueger appearing in their dreams.

While there are several memorable moments in this horror film, one that has just enough scare factor to make you drain your bathtub and risk a Psycho shower moment is when Nancy lies in her bubble bath, eyes closed as Freddy's killer claw reaches out from under the bubbles and eventually pulls her under.

Drew Barrymore's Demise ('Scream')

For someone who only appears in the first few minutes of Scream, actress Drew Barrymore wound up with one of the scariest moments of the film.

Barrymore portrays Casey Becker, the first victim of Ghostface's return when she receives an ominous call asking her what her favorite scary movie is just before the killer chases her to the backyard where he stabs her repeatedly, dragging her bloody body along the grass and finishing her off by hanging her from a tree in the movie's most gruesome scene.

Robbie's Clown Doll ('Poltergeist')

As creepy as it is when Carol Anne walks over to the flickering, white noise of the glowing television and announces that "they're here," it's a scene with her brother Robbie that tops them all in Poltergeist.

Robbie is already understandably terrified by the creepy clown doll sitting at the end of his bed, but it's when the doll disappears that really scares him and the audience before it appears behind the boy and drags him under the bed.

"I See Dead People" ('The Sixth Sense')

The Sixth Sense put actor Haley Joel Osment on the map in 1999, and a single sentence his character Cole says has left people horror-stricken for decades.

It's simultaneously one of the most memorable and most terrifying scenes in movie history when Cole is cozied up with a blanket, tears in his eyes as he talks to his psychiatrist and confesses, "I see dead people."

Regan's Head Spins ('The Exorcist')

Starring one of the creepiest child characters in film history, The Exorcist tells the story of a young girl's possession by the devil and her mother's attempts to save her with an exorcism.

As creepy as Regan levitating was, the most famous and arguably most terrifying scene from this 1973 film was the moment her head spins around, doing a 360 turn as the priest performs the exorcism.

