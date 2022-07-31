Kristen Schaal might be one of the best, most recognizable modern-day voice actors from TV and movies out there. Not only does she voice act, but she also has numerous on-screen appearances under her belt, like her roles in popular sitcoms Modern Family and How I Met Your Mother.

Among her large resume as a performer, Schaal has brought numerous iconic characters to life, including memorable turns in Bob's Burgersand Toy Story 3.

Herself on the 'The Daily Show'

The Daily Show is a comedy news show featuring humor about current top stories. Schaal goes on the show to do stand-up about sexism.

This show has been running since 1996, and is known for bringing a fresh look to the late-night television game. Mostly because of its heavy use of political satire, which has grown to be more popular as politics have become more mainstream. The show has also won a handful of Primetime Emmy Awards as well as notable awards like a Peabody Award and GLAAD award.

Sarah Lynn on 'Bojack Horseman'

Bojack Horseman is an adult cartoon on Netflix, about life in Los Angeles and Hollywood. The characters in the show struggle with mental health, excessive fame, and struggles with wealth.

Kristen Schaal plays the beloved Sarah Lynn, who has a character arc similar to the OlsenTwins and Britney Spears. Her story is brutal because of her childhood in the limelight, she learns that no one is willing to connect with her without using her fame. The show 'Bojack Horseman' itself has a cult-like following and an 8.8/10 on IMDb with many fans who adore and connect closely with Sarah Lynn.

Louise Belcher on 'Bob's Burgers'

Bob's Burgers is an Emmy-winning adult cartoon on Fox about a wholesome family living above their own burger restaurant. The family goes on wacky adventures and shares witty banter along the way while millions of viewers watch at home.

In the show, Kristen Schaal voices Louise, the youngest of the Belcher family, but nevertheless the wittiest. Louise is always coming up with funny comebacks and devious plans. This role voiced by Schaal is very famous, as the show won a creative Emmy Award back in 2014.The Bob's Burgers Movie recently premiered to box-office and critical success.

Mabel Pines on 'Gravity Falls'

Image via Disney

Gravity Falls is a young-adult/children's cartoon about twins who move in with their Uncle over the summer to help run his tourist trap. The twins start to pick up on something strange going on after discovering a mysterious journal that tells them about the town's mystery.

Mabel Pines (Kristen Schaal) is a 12-year-old girl who is very loyal to her brother and loves to solve mysteries. She is also known for being boy crazy throughout the show. Mabel is a beloved character by many as the series is one of the most successful Disney cartoon releases of its time. The series even won two Emmys and a BAFTA award.

Trixie in 'Toy Story 3'

Toy Story, the computer-animated comedy-drama movie franchise about toys that come to life, is so popular it needs no introduction. In Toy Story 3, Trixie (Kristen Schaal) a blue triceratops, is introduced as a new protagonist and one of the same dinosaurs as Rex (Wallace Shawn).

This film series, which has grossed over $3 billion worldwide, is a classic amongst children and adults all over the world. Toy Story 3 grossed over $1 billion, thus marking Trixie as one of the most popular roles Schaal has ever voiced.

Shannon in 'Despicable Me 2'

Despicable Me is a huge franchise with the first movie making over $251 million dollars in box office sales. The second film revolves around Gru (Steve Carell)'s struggles to provide for his family now that he's moved on from his life of crime.

Kristen Schaal voices Shannon, a woman that Gru goes on a date with early in the film during his attempts to meet new women. This role is huge because Schaal got to work alongside a prestigious cast like Carrell and Miranda Cosgrove while getting her name on yet another huge box office film.

Carol Pilbasian in 'The Last Man on Earth'

The comedic post-apocalyptic TV series The Last Man on Earth is about Phil Miller (Will Forte) who survives a virus that wipes out most of the human race. After becoming very lonely, and coming to the conclusion that he's the last man on earth, Phil begins to meet others.

One of those people is Carol Pilbasian (Kristen Schaal), an organized and rule book follower with good intentions. This role, as said by the executive producer of the show, was actually cast with the intention that Schaal plays Carol. The series also won a Primetime Emmy Award and ran for three years producing four seasons.

Appearance as Laura on 'How I Met Your Mother'

Kristen Schaal guest stars in this famous, long-running series, as Laura Girard. Laura is one of Marshall (Jason Segel) and Lily's (Alyson Hannigan) neighbors and is seen in the show as part of the "perfect" double date couple. As time goes by, the pair begin to sour out because of how clingy the neighbor couple is.

This famous sitcom from the 2000s won Primetime Emmy Awards for three consecutive years. The hilarious fun-loving series known for its gags is still being streamed today with a viewership of over 10 million people. Having an appearance on a sitcom that is so timeless is great for anyone's career, and is just another amazing addition to Schaal's resume.

Appearance as Whitney on 'Modern Family'

Whitney, played by Kristen Schaal, is a woman Manny (Rico Rodriguez) meets online. After believing they had a connection, the two decide to meet in person only to find out they have an inappropriate age gap. After finding this out, Gloria (Sofia Vergara) decides to help boost Whitney's confidence in dating after she feels pathetic for accidentally meeting a child online.

Modern Family is another groundbreaking sitcom known for its mockumentary style humor. The show ran for 11 years and produced 11 seasons. Modern Family is still being streamed today, and has won a total of 22 Emmys. The show's finale received over 7 million viewers, making this a very famous set to have the opportunity to act on.

A Librarian on 'American Dad'

American Dad is an adult cartoon about the escapades of Stan Smith as he balances being a dad and a C.I.A agent. In the episode "Hurricane," Roger (Seth MacFarLane) has a one-night stand with a girl (Kristen Schaal). In another separate episode titled "Stan's Best Friend," Schaal voices a librarian.

This show won a Primetime Emmy in 2018, and has a viewership of 18 million people. American Dad currently holds one of the top five spots for cable comedy. Not only does it have an intense viewership, but it is also another show by the creator of Family Guy.

