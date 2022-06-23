The opening of 'Up' will forever remain a high bar for love stories on screen.

While Pixar has been providing inspiring stories about the lives of toys, monsters, emotions and more over the last three decades, most movies have also been home to aspiring supercouples, usually in the form of said toys, monsters, emotions and so many more.

RELATED: Shows And Movies To Watch To Get You Pumped For Pixar's 'Lightyear'

Meant to be the best of the best of romantic relationships, these couples are who most pairs wish they could be with their romantic dates, loving marriages, and friends-to-lovers stories, while one couple is literally super.

Mike And Celia (Monsters, Inc.)

While everyone's favorite green, one-eyed monster is a hoot on his own, Mike Wazowski is even better when he's with his snake-haired girlfriend, the Monsters, Incorporated receptionist Celia.

Despite Mike's accidental antics on their date that leaves Celia and her five snake heads in cones, she just can't help but love her Googley Bear as much as Mike loves his Schmoopsie-poo in Monsters, Inc.

Mr. And Mrs. Potato Head (Toy Story 2)

While Mr. Potato Head spends Toy Story as a single smart aleck, he still longs for companionship in the form of a Mrs. Potato Head and finally gets his wish granted at the end of the film when Molly receives the toy Christmas.

By Toy Story 2,Mrs. Potato Head is a beloved toy of Molly's who is even more loved by her main man Mr. Potato Head, with whom she shares three alien children that they adopted from the Pizza Planet truck, and continued to parent in the two films that followed.

Bob And Helen Parr (The Incredibles)

While Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl share a lot of romance at the start of The Incredibles as they fight crime just before their wedding, a marriage and three children are what later turn them into a super family.

Helen becomes a stay-at-home mom to Violet, Dash and Jack-Jack while Bob works at his day job, but it's the crime-fighting and saving the world from evil villains that keep their relationship thriving.

Flik And Princess Atta (A Bug's Life)

While Flik and Princess Atta's budding romance isn't the primary focus of A Bug's Life, the relationship between these two ants becomes a memorable part of the movie.

RELATED: Celebs You Didn't Know Voiced Pixar Characters

Throughout the film, viewers get to watch Flik go from crushing from afar to garnering the courage to give Atta a peck on the cheek, ending with Atta choosing Flik as her mate and sealing their new relationship with a proper kiss.

Linguini And Colette (Ratatouille)

When Ratatouille isn't telling the story of an anthropomorphic rat who longs to be a chef, it offers the typical trope of a shy, quiet boy who falls for the tough, standoffish girl.

While Colette appears to resist her feelings at first, Linguini — despite his lies involving his cooking skills and talented rat friend — proves to be not only boyfriend material by the end of the film, but definite co-worker material when it's revealed the two opened their own restaurant in France alongside their pal Remy.

Alisha And Kiko Hawthorne (Lightyear)

While Pixar has included several LGBTQ+ characters in their movies and shorts over the years, Alisha and Kiko have made history as the first same-sex couple to share a kiss in a Pixar feature film.

RELATED: Every 'Toy Story' Easter Egg In The 'Lightyear' Trailers

While the couple isn't the primary focus of Lightyear, this couple steals the show when they're on screen between their engagement, growing family, and that quick but groundbreaking peck that Pixar fought to keep in the film.

Lightning McQueen And Sally (Cars)

It may be hard to imagine two automobiles falling in love, but in 2006's Cars, that's exactly what happens for a race car named Lightning McQueen and a Porsche named Sally.

Although Lightning and Sally have their tiffs at the start of the film, it's a memorable moment when the pair drive off together, racing each other down the road to a Randy Newman score rightfully named after the couple.

WALL-E And Eve (WALL-E)

When two sentient robots meet in 2008's WALL-E, there's no question sparks may fly, in every sense of the phrase.

After centuries of loneliness, when WALL-E finally meets another robot named Eve, the two inevitably fall in love and put a new spin on the true love's kiss lesson from Sleeping Beauty when Eve's kiss restores WALL-E's memories of her after he reboots and loses his memories.

Woody and Bo Peep (Toy Story)

Andy's favorite toy Woody and Molly's lamp Bo Peep flirted throughout all of Toy Story and Toy Story 2, leaving fans of the films devastated when Bo was nowhere to be found in Toy Story 3.

But Pixar redeemed themselves with Toy Story 4, giving Bo not only a starring role, but a life with Woody after they find each other at an antique shop and rekindle their old romance.

Carl and Ellie (Up)

Carl and Ellie from Up are simultaneously the most inspiring and most heartbreaking supercouple in Pixar film history.

In a matter of the first five minutes of the movie, viewers get to watch Carl and Ellie's love story unfold in an emotional, musical montage featuring their marriage, their beloved house, their devastating loss of a child and Carl's commitment to his wife up until her death.

NEXT: The Best Shorts Based on Pixar Movies