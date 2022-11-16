In practically every sport's movie, there comes a pivotal moment in the plot where a certain player, coach, or team needs to step up and make a passionate speech to inspire others. It's a necessity, and for many of these films it is the most memorable part.

RELATED: 10 Best Sports Movies to Watch if You Don't Like Sports

These speeches range from making you want to cry, to making you want top run through a wall. From Al Pacino's "Inch by Inch" speech in Any Given Sunday(1999), to Rocky's emotional speech to his son in Rocky Balboa (2006), sports movies have some of the best speeches across film, and it makes them fun and iconic.

'D2: The Mighty Ducks, "Ducks fly together"

Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) returns to Minnesota after a career ending injury with a chance to coach a United States team at the Junior Goodwill Games. He collects most of his previous Mighty Ducks squad, with a couple new additions. Bombay is not the same coach, frustrated with his own life, he runs the kids into the ground, and it effects their play.

Eventually, he is able to see what he is doing to the kids and gives a rousing speech during the championship game against Iceland, who beat them badly in the early part of the tournament. They swap out their Team USA sweaters for new Mighty Ducks ones and go on to win in a shootout.

'Remember the Titans' (2000), "You Blitz all night"

When the newly integrated Titans reach the State Semi-Finals, Coach Yoast (Will Patton), the former Head Coach, is told by the school board he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame once the Titans finally lose. This will also get Coach Boone (Denzel Washington) fired.

When the game starts, the refs are calling everything against the Titans, prompting Boone to lose his cool. It's obvious the game is rigged against them. Yoast recognizes what's happening, and rallies his defense, instructing them to "Blitz all night." In reality, not the best defensive scheme, but it works for the Titans, and this moment sends chills down your spine.

'Coach Carter' (2005), "Our deepest fear"

The only speech of these movies that has the player getting everyone else emotional. After Timo Cruz (Rick Gonzalez) is dismissed from the team and then reinstated, the team locks themselves in the gym with desks to prove to their coach that they can achieve the required grades to play.

Cruz drops an absolute gem of wisdom here, in an emotional speech in front of his teammates, and thanks Coach Carter (Samuel L. Jackson) for saving his life. "Our greatest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our greatest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure." A lot of knowledge from a high school basketball player.

'Field of Dreams' (1989), "People will come"

After finally building the field, and having all these legendary baseball players, Ray (Kevin Costner) is pressured to sell his farm and the field, or the bank will foreclose him. His daughter Karin (Gaby Hoffmann) and Terence Mann (James Earl Jones) insist that people will come to watch.

Mann tells Ray that they'll be enthralled with recapturing their childhood innocence, and they won't think twice about handing over $20 to explore the grounds and take in a baseball game in the middle of Iowa. People love a good baseball game.

A League of Their Own (1992), "There's no crying in Baseball"

This isn't a very nice exchange, but it absolutely belongs on here. Jimmy Dugan (Tom Hanks), the broken alcoholic manager of the Peaches, really gets after Evelyn (Bitty Schram) when she makes a mistake on the field that gives the opponent the lead.

After he berates Evelyn, she starts to cry, which causes a mix of disgust and confusion in Dugan, prompting the line "There's no crying in Baseball!" Dugan then makes an inappropriate comment to the Umpire after he tells Dugan to treat the players like he'd treat his mother, which causes a big laugh for the Peaches and breaks the tension.

'Hoosiers' (1986), "I don't care what the scoreboard says"

Coach Dale's (Gene Hackman) pregame speech to the Hickory Huskers may be a bit cheesy, but it inspires young athletes to play for pride and as a team to this day. No matter how big and scary the opponent is or however long the odds are, you play for the person next to you.

It is a true movie moment that can resonate in real life all these years later. The slow clap is probably the cheesiest part, but that's ok, too. And of course, although they seem to be outmatched, Hickory comes away with the victory.

'Rocky Balboa' (2006), "It ain't about how hard you can hit"

Retired from boxing, in his 50s and now a widow, Philadelphia legend Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) enjoys managing his Italian restaurant named after his late wife, Adrian. However, a new Heavyweight champ, Mason "The Line" Dixon (Antonio Tarver) is criticized for having not beat a true contender.

When ESPN runs a simulation of Dixon and Rocky fighting in their prime, Rocky wins by knockout, inspiring him to renew his boxing license, which makes headlines. The two heavyweights set up an exhibition match, but when Rocky's estranged son Robert (Milo Ventimiglia) tries to deter him from fighting, pointing to his own failings as a consequence of Rocky's career, Rocky delivers this profound monologue about never giving up.

'Friday Night Lights' (2004), "Being perfect"

At halftime of the Texas State Championship for the Permian Panthers, Coach Gaines (Billy Bob Thornton) redefines how he views perfection to his team. For the entire movie, this Texas high school football team has been tasked with the weight of their entire community on their shoulders, expecting perfection.

Here, Gaines lets these kids know that this may be the last two quarters of football they ever play. He tells his team that perfection isn't about winning, it's about knowing you tried everything you could. That you could look your teammate in the eye knowing there wasn't anything else you could do, and that's ok. It is an emotional speech that sets up an emotional ending.

'Any Given Sunday' (1999), "Life is a game of inches"

Another football speech, this time for the underrated film Any Given Sunday. Coach D'Amato (Pacino) tells his team about his failures, and tells them they're in hell - but it's up to them together to drag themselves up and out. Comparing life's ups and downs to football, with inches of difference all around them that can decide an outcome.

Fighting for every inch, in life and in football, matters. And it's important to fight for what you want and what you have. It is truly one of the most riveting monologue that has ever been put to film. And among all of Pacino's performances, this speech really stands out.

'Miracle' (2004), "Great moments come from great opportunity."

The 1980 Olympics Gold Medal game between the USA and USSR lives on today as probably the greatest upset in sports history. Amateur USA players against professional Hockey players on Russia's side. Coach Herb Brooks (Kurt Russell) gives the greatest sports movie speech of all-time, pre-game to the Gold Medal match.

He tells his players they were born to be hockey players. That if they "played the Soviets 10 times, they might win nine," but that doesn't matter. All the matters is that for tonight, one game, they are the "greatest hockey team on the planet." Bone chilling speech and inspirational.

KEEP READING: 10 Movies That Will Make You Want to Join a Sports Team