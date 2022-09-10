Since the 1980s, the action genre has been dominated by big, burly men spouting one-liners as they massacre an army of goons. Whether it's Arnold Schwarzenegger or Sylvester Stallone, these action icons starred in some of the best action films of the 1980s. These ultra-violent action movies of yesteryear have been left behind in favor of superhero movies, though throwbacks such as John Wick are still flying the flag.

Back in the day, women in action films were usually reduced to love interests, a damsel in distress who needed saving before throwing herself at the man who rescued her. Cinema has begun moving away from that trope in recent decades, with women getting their moment to kick ass. Below are ten of the most badass ladies in action cinema, along with what they have had to endure to survive their respective movies.

Ellen Ripley — 'Alien' (1979) and sequels

The quintessential female action icon, Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) should be humanity's first line of defense from our eventual alien invaders. An officer aboard the spaceship Nostromo, Ripley is clearly the most level-headed character in Alien as she witnesses the Xenomorph murder her crew mates.

Ripley would return for three more sequels, each placing her face-to-face with an ever-increasing Xenomorph threat. Most notable is James Cameron's action-heavy sequel, Aliens, for which Weaver was Oscar-nominated. Alongside watching more and more of her new friends perish, Ripley sacrifices herself in Alien 3 after being impregnated with an alien embryo. Not even death can stop her, however, as a Ripley clone is awakened in Alien Resurrection to continue the fight.

Imperator Furiosa — 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

It takes a special character to outshine Mad Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) in his long-awaited revival, but that is exactly what Furiosa (Charlize Theron) does. A former captain under the evil overlord Immortan Joe, Furiosa rebels against her boss by liberating his five captive wives.

From the get-go, it is made clear that Furiosa is a badass. Despite missing an arm, she goes toe-to-toe with Max in hand-to-hand combat and becomes one of his strongest allies. Not much is known about the character before Mad Max: Fury Road, but a prequel named Furiosa is in production, with the younger incarnation played by Anya Taylor-Joy.

Alice — 'Resident Evil' (2002)

Despite never appearing in the famous video game series, Alice (Milla Jovovich) is the face of Resident Evil on the big screen. Making her debut in the first film as an Umbrella operative suffering from amnesia, Alice soon regains her memory and her ass-kicking abilities as she decimates countless zombies and B.O.W.s.

While fans of the game take issue with the fact that she regularly overshadows established characters such as Jill Valentine and Claire Redfield, Alice deserves a place in the action hall of fame as she has endured an army of monsters, sadistic humans, and even the end of the world.

Kate — 'Kate' (2021)

A recent entry in the pantheon of action heroes, Kate (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) is an assassin in Japan working her final job before retirement. Of course, things don't go to plan, and Kate finds herself injected with a fatal poison that will kill her within 24 hours.

With the aid of her handler (Woody Harrelson) and the niece of a Yakuza boss, Kate fights her way through goons in order to find out who wants her dead. As the poison takes its toll, Kate is forced to push her body to the limit in her quest for revenge, as Winstead shines in the leading role.

Trinity — 'The Matrix' (1999)

The movie that inspired a generation to believe that black leather jackets and sunglasses were a cool look, The Matrix centers around Neo (Keanu Reeves), a hero dubbed 'The One'. While it is made clear that the fate of the world rests in his hands, Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) is the true MVP who aids Neo in his quest.

Part of a small crew of survivors hiding from the AI that has enslaved humanity, Trinity is tasked with recruiting and training the oblivious Neo, ultimately helping to mold him into the hero he becomes. Trinity faces death many times throughout the four Matrix films, but she always comes out on top.

The Bride — 'Kill Bill' (2003)

They say should never mess with a bride on her wedding day, but that did not stop the Deadly Vipers from attempting to murder the Bride (Uma Thurman) and her wedding party on her big day. Left comatose for four years, the Bride awakens with a vengeance, determined to hunt down her former assassin group and their leader Bill.

Kill Bill remains one of Quentin Tarantino's most popular movies, and the Bride one of his best characters. Forced to overcome the trauma of losing her fiancé and her unborn child, she paints the screen crimson red as she murders those responsible with the aid of a samurai sword and kung fu.

Evelyn Wang — 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' (2022)

A recent critical darling, Everything Everywhere All At Once's universe-hopping story revolves around laundromat owner Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh). Rather than being a skilled assassin, Evelyn is simply trying to make ends meet as her relationships with her husband and adult daughter crumble.

After being thrust into a conspiracy that involves the multiverse, Evelyn must call on the strengths of the different versions of herself, each with a unique skill to provide. It all makes for an exhilarating and highly-original spectacle as Evelyn must contend with an infinite amount of baggage while trying to stop an incarnation of her daughter from destroying the universe.

Selene — 'Underworld' (2003)

Alongside Alice from Resident Evil, Underworld's Selene (Kate Beckinsale) proved to be one of the most enduring action icons of the 2000s. Selene is an icy-cool vampire tasked with hunting down Lycans as part of their immortal blood feud.

Adopted by vampire lord Viktor (Bill Nighy), Selene is forced to confront the fact that her father was responsible for the massacre of her birth family, and that she is fighting for the wrong side in the war. Losing friends and lovers along the way, Selene overcomes all manner of beasts as she fights for a better future for her daughter Eve.

Lorraine Broughton — 'Atomic Blonde' (2017)

Proving that 'Charlize Theron being a badass' deserves to be a genre of its own, Atomic Blonde finds the South African actress swapping the wasteland for 1980s Berlin. Theron plays Lorraine Broughton, an MI6 agent tasked with retrieving a top-secret list that holds the names of double agents.

Directed by John Wick's David Leitch, Atomic Blonde offers a similar style as Lorraine brawls her way through her mission. Lorraine engages in the same swift brutality as Mr. Wick, not afraid to use whatever is at her disposal to dispose of her foes. A sequel is currently in development, hopefully paving the way for the franchise that the character deserves.

Sarah Connor — 'The Terminator' (1984) and 'T2: Judgment Day' (1991)

Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) receives the unbelievable news that she will one day give birth to the man that will save the world from the robot apocalypse. Skeptical at first, Sarah is forced to accept her fate as she is constantly hunted by the emotionless killing machine (Arnold Schwarzenegger) sent back in time to murder her.

While the plot could simply use Sarah as a means to introduce her son John as the hero, she is instead given the necessary development to become a badass in her own right. Alongside Ripley, Sarah Connor is one of the most beloved action heroines, and remains an iconic character whose influence on strong female leads can be felt in the realm of cinema and beyond.

