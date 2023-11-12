Katniss Everdeen has become one of the most iconic YA protagonists ever, partly due to Jennifer Lawrence's terrific performance as The Girl on Fire in The Hunger Games series. Other iconic characters like Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson), Haymitch Abernathy (Woody Harrelson), and Effie Trinket (Elizabeth Banks) helped cement The Hunger Games as a true pinnacle of the dystopian franchise wave. Since the films' release in 2012, these faces, alongside the Mockingjay emblem, have become instantly synonymous with the series.

While the leading trio of Katniss, Peeta, and Gale receive the most focus from fans, The Hunger Games features a dynamic cast of supporting characters that significantly add to author Suzanne Collins' detailed and rich world-building. But it is these minor side characters that make the series so memorable! Because positive buzz surrounding the upcoming release of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, now is an excellent time to spotlight the series' most important characters, who often get passed over.

The Hunger Games Release Date March 12, 2012 Director Gary Ross Cast Stanley Tucci, Wes Bentley, Jennifer Lawrence, Willow Shields, Liam Hemsworth, Elizabeth Banks Rating PG-13 Runtime 142 Main Genre Adventure

10 Seneca Crane

Played by Wes Bentley

Image via Lionsgate

Head Gamemaker for the 74th Hunger Games, Seneca Crane (Wes Bentley), may not be the most physically present character in the series. Still, his influence reigns heavily over Katniss and Peeta's first games. President Snow may control the strings, but Crane decided and designed some of the game's most deadly traps, such as the Muttations and Tracker Jackers.

His presumed death by Nightlock after sparing Katniss and Peeta is not only one of the series' most memorable moments, but it sets a haunting precedent for those who dare to go against Snow's orders. While his time may have been limited, Crane's impact and death are felt throughout the rest of the series. In Catching Fire, Katniss rebels against the Gamemakers by hanging a dummy labeled Seneca Crane when asked to show her skills before the Quarter Quell. Crane may have been a minor character, but his death created a significant domino effect leading to the eventual Panem rebellion.

9 Cato

Played by Alexander Ludwig

Image via Lionsgate

The main antagonist of Katniss and Peeta's first games, Cato (Alexander Ludwig), is a deadly and trained Career from District 2. Upon first introduction, audiences know how menacing he is as he glares at Katniss after District 12 steals the show in the District Parade. This intensity carries into training, where he violently spars with another tribute after Rue sneakily steals his knife, displaying just how bloodthirsty he will be in the games. Although he leads the Careers in the arena, Cato is killed by Mutts after Katniss disarms him on top of the Cornucopia.

His final fight scene is one of the most memorable moments of the first film, due to a stellar and menacing performance by Ludwig. Not only is Cato a great villain, but he is a tragic reminder of how horrible the games are. His fighting skills are unforgettable, but his death carries a haunting sadness. As he accepts his fate, audiences see not a villain but a brainwashed child confronting the terrifying reality of a violent death.

8 Clove

Played by Isabelle Fuhrman

Image via Lionsgate

Clove (Isabelle Fhurman) was a tribute from District 2 and one of Katniss' main adversaries in the arena. Her skill with a knife and brutal thirst for blood helped set her apart from the rest of the tributes - it's almost easy to forget that she was just 15 years old. Often overshadowed as a villain by Cato, Clove's unbridled aggression makes her an unforgettable evil in the first film. Fhurman's performance illuminates just how deadly Clove is, making us believe that had she been given more time, she would have brutally tortured Katniss - and enjoyed it.

But her confidence ultimately led to her demise after taunting Katniss with Rue's death, leading to a vicious attack from Thresh. Rather than fighting back at that moment, she is paralyzed with fear. This jarring moment is a stark contrast from the cocky persona audiences had become familiar with, emphasizing just how young and inexperienced she is. Like Cato, Clove is another unfortunate product of the Capitol machine, having a happy childhood stripped from her and replaced with violence and bloodshed.

7 Thresh

Played by Dayo Okeniyi

Image via Lionsgate

Thresh (Dayo Okeniyi) was a District 11 tribute whose brute strength got him nearly to the end of the 74th Games. He kills Clove after hearing her mock Rue's tragic death, sparing Katniss for her loyalty to his district partner despite having the opportunity to kill her, too.

Although he is later killed, his impact on Katniss and the rest of District 11 is monumental in planting the seeds of rebellion throughout the Districts. His relationship with Rue was like that of an older brother, making his outrage at her death even more heartbreaking. His moments may have been brief, but his sparing of Katniss is unforgettable in the franchise.

6 Annie Cresta

Played by Stef Dawson

Image via Lionsgate

Annie (Stef Dawson) is most known for being the love of Finnick's (Sam Claflin) life, but her character is more than a love interest. A past victor from District 4, Annie was left traumatized from her games. When she was reaped for the Quarter Quell in Catching Fire, Mags volunteered in her place to protect her. Unfortunately, Finnick's death leaves her a widow and single mother to their child.

Like Katniss, Annie knows what it's like to experience and survive the trauma of the games as a female winner. Both women still built lives for themselves despite the horrors imparted to them by the Capitol. Most, if not all, of The Hunger Games characters, are resilient in the face of oppression via the Capitol, but the series highlights the true strength of its women in learning to live with and work through trauma. While she is often discussed in relation to fan-favorite Finnick, her courage in moving on as a mother after his death takes great bravery that speaks to the resilience of the best The Hunger Games characters.

5 Cressida

Played by Natalie Dormer

Image via Lionsgate

Played by Natalie Dormer, Cressida joins the rebellion in Mockingjay as a film director, creating 'propo' messages that speak out against the Capitol. Her work is crucial in centering Katniss as the face of the Mockingjay movement through real-time footage captured on the battlefield and in the wake of destruction. She captures iconic moments like Katniss singing "The Hanging Tree" that spark real change in the fight between the Districts and the Capitol.

Cressida's role in the Mockingjay films helps to highlight the franchise's stark transition into a focus on politics and war. Her bravery to get up close and personal on the battlefield displays how important the cause is to Katniss's inner circle and the people of Panem. Cressida is intensely loyal to Katniss and is a prime example of the fearlessness found within the most memorable The Hunger Games characters.

4 Betee Laiter

Played by Jeffrey Wright

Image via Lionsgate

Played by Jeffrey Wright, Betee is objectively the most intelligent character in The Hunger Games series. Nicknamed 'Volts' for his complex electric trap that caused him to win his first games, he later uses his smarts to design weapons for the rebellion and hack into the Capitol to air Cressida's propos. Although Katniss was hesitant to trust many of the tributes in Catching Fire, she sided with Betee due to his intelligence and lack of threatening aggression.

Without his smarts and knowledge of electricity, the planned destruction of the Quarter Quell arena would have never been achieved. Although many of Collins' characters are remembered for their strength or fierce fighting abilities, Betee's intellect tends to go under the radar despite contributing significant technological advances to Panem and the rebellion cause.

3 Caesar Flickerman

Played by Stanley Tucci

Image via Lionsgate

With a distinctive performance from Stanley Tucci, Caesar Flickerman has become instantly recognizable for his vibrant hair, flashy costumes, and piercing laugh. He hosts The Hunger Games, where he interviews each contestant and provides beat-by-beat coverage of the arena.

Caesars' eccentric and zany personality is fundamental in introducing audiences and Katniss to the lavish world of the Capitol by establishing the glitzy spectacle that the games have become. His interview segments yield critical moments in the franchise, such as the Mockingjay wedding dress reveal and Peeta's shocking confession of Katniss' pregnancy. Despite the horrific reality of the games that his show enforces, Caesar does seem to care about the tributes honestly and tries to help them feel their best in his interviews.

2 Plutarch Heavensbee

Played by Philip Seymour Hoffman

Image via Lionsgate.

First introduced as the head Gamemaker for the Quarter Quell in Catching Fire, Plutarch Heavensbee is slowly revealed to be a vital leader of the rebellion against President Snow. Philip Seymour Hoffman transforms this morally dubious man from a forgettable side character to a scene-stealing figure in one of his last on-screen appearances before his death in 2014.

Alongside President Coin, Plutarch manipulated Katniss as a pawn in their overall agenda, leaving her unsure if he was a figure to be trusted. He also played his cards close to his chest, quickly ditching Coin after her death to stay in good favor with Katniss. We may never know if Plutarch was a good or bad guy, but this ambiguity is what makes his character so intriguing.

1 Tigris Snow

Played by Eugenie Bondurant

Image via Lionsgate

Not only is Tigris (Eugenie Bondurant) memorable for her eye-catching appearance, but she is also a rare example of a character in the series motivated by genuine kindness. A previous stylist for the games and President Snow's estranged cousin, Tigris has a rich backstory as a member of Snow's once-wealthy family that loses their riches after the first rebellion, later turning to fashion as a means to provide. Fans cannot wait to see her character explored by Hunter Schafer in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. With only a brief cameo in Mockingjay, her role may have been overlooked in the original franchise. Still, her large part in the upcoming prequel will highlight a significantly underrated character.

In Mockingjay - Part Two, she willingly takes in Katniss and the rest of the rebels as they seek refuge while on the run in the Capitol. Although her extensive facial surgeries made her an outcast, Tigris continues to show off her true self without shame. To be an outsider in the Capitol is no easy feat, making her commitment to being her authentic self inspiring and admirable.

Watch On Prime Video