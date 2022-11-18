If there's one thing that movie writers love, it's inserting creative insults into their work. More specifically, creative insults in passing conversations between two characters. Many of these can often be laced with profanity, which adds to their affect and makes them humorous in their own right.

RELATED: 10 Most Hilarious Comedies of the 2010sWhat's tough to nail, though, is writing insults that deliver the same amount of force, but with less swearing. It's certainly not as common, but it can be done. And when it does happen, it even stings the audience a little. A few years ago, u/RaijinTheThunderGod shared a Reddit thread on r/movies asking what the best movie insults were. And boy, did Reddit deliver.

You Have My Pity- 'Toy Story' (1995)

Image via Walt Disney

Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) is a newcomer to Andy's house in the Pixar classic animated film Toy Story. He initially suffers from the delusion that he is a real sci-fi action hero, and not just a toy. Woody (Tom Hanks) seems to be the only one who exhaustively tries to tell Buzz the truth. The problem is, Buzz doesn't listen to him for the first half of the movie.

When the two find themselves lost at a gas station in the middle of nowhere, Woody unleashes his fury at Buzz for getting them in that position. Buzz, of course, doesn't understand, and tells Woody, "you are a sad, strange little man, and you have my pity." This one cuts so deep because it's not fuelled by rage or contempt, but rather sympathy. It gives off the "I'm not mad, just disappointed" vibe, which often times, hurts a lot more.

Keep the Change- 'Home Alone' (1990)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Two users provided some pretty great insults from the Christmas classic Home Alone. The first was shared by u/LordAutumnBottom, who used the classic one-liner from the movie's in-universe fictional film Angels with Filthy Souls: "keep the change, ya filthy animal." This line is dropped by a mobster after he pumps a debt collector full of lead using his Tommy gun.

u/nastylep then said that they have always been more partial to Kevin's (Macaulay Culkin) sarcastic reaction upon finding an unflattering photo of his brother Buzz's (Devin Ratray) love interest: "Buzz, your girlfriend... woof."

The Other Guy- 'The Departed' (2006)

Image via Warner Bros.

Even though this insult from The Departed is simple, it's elegant and hilarious all the same. What's amazing is that the movie is full of swear words and profanity-laden insults, yet this clean one is quite possibly the best one in the entire movie.

It happens when a board of detectives, which includes Sean Dignam (Mark Wahlberg) is struggling to spy on a meeting between gangs. Sean asks who installed the security cameras, at which point a technician asks him who he thinks he is, anyway. Sean replies "I'm the guy who does his job, you must be the other guy." It resonates with audiences so well because anyone who has had a job before has known at least one person they've wished they could say this to.

On Idiocy- 'Billy Madison' (1995)

Image via Universal Pictures

This one speaks for itself: "What you've just said is one of the most insanely idiotic thing I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it. May God have mercy on your soul."

We've all put ideas forward in a group setting before, however, it's pretty rare that they're received as poorly as this one from Billy Madison is. Imagine if after throwing out an idea, you were told that not only is it a dumb idea, but that everyone else physically lost brain cells just from having heard it.

The Battle of Words- 'Hook' (1991)

Image via TriStar Pictures

The premise of Hook revolves around the character of Peter Pan (Robin Williams) who has left Neverland, has grown up, and then returns years later as an adult. When he first meets the Lost Boys that he left behind, he finds that they now have a new leader named Rufio (Dante Basco).

Rufio begins hurling insults at Peter when he sees that he has grown up, and Peter eventually delivers them back. Though none of the insults used are witty, and are perhaps a little childish, they're hilarious all the same, and can still cut deep if used in the proper context.

Modern Art- 'Full Metal Jacket' (1987)

Image via Warner Bros.

There a lot of profanity-laden insults thrown towards the new recruits on behalf of Sergeant Hartman. Mostly because his actor, R. Lee Ermey was an actual drill instructor in real life, and many of his insults come from his already-established repertoire. Hartman specializes in breaking the recruits down so he can remodel them into the ideal soldier.

However, one of the more clean (albeit still brutal) insults he uses is towards Private Lawrence (Vincent D'Onofrio). He initially asks Lawrence, "did your parents have any children that lived?" When Lawrence replies in the affirmative, Hartman goes straight for the throat, saying, "I bet they regret that. You're so ugly, you could be a modern art masterpiece!"

Quick Comeback- 'A Fish Called Wanda' (1988)

Image via United International Pictures

The comedy-crime movie A Fish Called Wanda is full of many great lines, especially coming from Wanda (Jamie Lee Curtis) herself. Quite possibly the best one comes when Wanda and Otto (Kevin Kline) get into an argument, which escalates to the point that Wanda calls him stupid. The best "retaliation" that Otto can come up with is "don't call me stupid."

Wanda is quick on the clapback trigger, and replies "oh, right, to call you stupid would be an insult to stupid people!" This line is great on its own, but the way she follows it up with "I've known sheep that could outwit you. I've worn dresses with higher IQs, but you think you're an intellectual, don't you, ape?" makes it even better.

On Anecdotes- 'Planes, Trains, and Automobiles' (1987)

Image via Paramount Pictures

This one, quite honestly, speaks for itself. It's so long, convoluted, and beautifull executed that it sounds like something Shakespeare could have written had he lived in the 1980s. It occurs towards the end of the film, when Neal (Steve Martin) is fed up with having to put up with Del (John Candy) for the majority of his travels. Del is a friendly individual, but he suffers from being a bit of a chatterbox.

When Neal snaps at Del, he pulls no punches, and uses about 200 words just to tell Del that he's boring. Some of the highlights include comparing conversation to Del to dating a Chatty Cathy doll, that he would be happy sitting through a boring insurance seminar (because it would be better than listening to Del), and that his stories aren't even close to being amusing or insightful in any way. It makes you feel a little bad for Del, honestly.

L'insulte- 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail' (1975)

Image via EMI Films

This insult is not only hilarious, but oddly specific as well. It's first uttered by a very strange and very rude French sentry (played by John Cleese) atop a castle wall. When King Arthur (Graham Chapman) and his Knights of Camelot first arrive at the castle, they ask if the castle's master would be so kind as to offer them food and shelter for the night. With the film taking place in the Middle Ages, it is only natural that there will be some bitter feelings between the English and the French, given how often they went to war with each other during Medieval Times.

The sentry lobs several insults down at the Knights, but the best one is the infamous "your mother was a hamster, and your father smelled of elderberries." It's so bizarre that it leaves the victim unsure of whether they should be offended or not. And yet, the audience somehow seems to understand what he means, despite not understanding at the same time.

On Warthogs- 'The Princess Bride' (1987)

Image via Vestron Pictures

There are a lot of quotable lines in the fairy tale film The Princess Bride. There are a lot of insults, too, but none of them are quite so great as the one that Westley (Cary Elwes) delivers when he is being interrogated.

Westley is a brave warrior, and a tad rebellious at heart, so when he is faced with torture if he does not comply, he still resists his captors. When he is asked to give up information, Westley utters, "I''ll be sure to use small words so you'll be sure to understand, you warthog-faced buffoon." This one's a double whammy. Not only Westley imply that Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon) is an idiot and can't understand big words, but that he's ugly, too. And it's all delivered with a perfectly straight face.

KEEP READING: From 'The Truman Show' to 'Back to the Future': The 10 Best Closing Lines of Dialogue in Movies