The Illumination Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer’s release has shown that Mario is more significant than ever. The plumber - and savior of the mushroom kingdom - has held the title of the most iconic character in video game history for many years. However, it is somewhat surprising that Mario’s presence in other media, especially movies and TV, is limited.

Up until developments like Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios parks around the world and the new movie, Mario has remained primarily in the world of video games. Still, he hasn’t been entirely absent from the big and small screen, some with charming results that influence even the games, while others are more infamous.

'Saturday Supercade' (1983-84)

Before Mario appeared in his breakout game Super Mario Bros. in 1985, he was the hero in an arcade game called Donkey Kong. So it made sense that his first appearance in animation would be in a segment relating to the titular ape.

As the title implies, Saturday Supercade was developed as a Saturday morning cartoon series featuring segments based on multiple video game characters. The characters included were Q*Bert, Frogger, Pitfall Harry, and Donkey Kong. In the latter segment, the plot involves the ape escaping from the circus while Mario (Peter Cullen) and his partner Pauline (Judy Strangis) try to get him back.

'Super Mario Bros.: The Great Mission to Rescue Princess Peach!' (1986)

Mario’s first appearance in any film was in a short Japanese animated feature. The plot is somewhat standard Mario fare – King Koopa/Bowser (Akiko Wada) kidnaps the princess (Mami Yamase), intending to marry her. At the same time, Mario (Toru Furuya) and Luigi (Yu Mizushima) plan to save her.

While this film has never been released on DVD and has not been seen by many outside Japan, it still has some influence on the games – Mario’s tail spinner move against Bowser was replicated for Super Mario 64. In addition, its cultural significance remains quietly intense, as it was one of the first-ever movies inspired by a video game.

'The Super Mario Bros. Super Show' (1989)

Perhaps the most famous TV show involving Mario. It featured live-action and animated segments starring professional wrestler Captain Lou Albano as Mario and Danny Welles as Luigi. Apart from the character designs and the early names (Princess Toadstool and King Koopa instead of Bowser and Peach), the show did not have much in common with the games.

Instead, Mario and his friends traveled to multiple locations like Spy Land, Car Land, and other places that parodied movies, books, and other media. While not the most acclaimed show based on a video game, Lou Albano’s performance as Mario is fondly remembered by many – even perhaps influencing Chris Pratt’s take on the character.

'The Wizard' (1989)

This cult film involves a young, traumatized boy (Luke Edwards) with a unique talent for video games hitchhiking across the country to compete in Video Armageddon at Universal Studios Hollywood. Despite many obstacles faced along the way, they make it to their destination in time to play the secret final game. That game turns out to be Super Mario Bros. 3, which up until that point, had not been released in America.

While admittedly a shameless piece of product placement for both Nintendo and Universal Studios, it previewed a bold new chapter in Mario’s history, making it significant nonetheless.

'Amada Anime Series: Super Mario Bros.' (1989)

As Mario’s popularity was reaching a fevered pitch around the world, Japan made three short anime films that were released straight to video. Much like the American series airing the same year, this series utilized the Mario characters in slightly different settings, albeit with a primary focus on Japanese fairy tales.

Specifically, it cast Mario, Princess Peach, and Bowser in the lead roles of Momotaro, Issun-boshi, and Snow White. Much like his first movie, they were never released outside Japan but remain somewhat remembered among Mario super-fans.

'King Koopa’s Kool Kartoons' (1989-90)

This is perhaps the most bizarre of products relating to Mario’s supporting cast. King Koopa’s Kool Kartoons was a short-lived children’s show that only aired on a local TV station in Los Angeles. The premise was that King Koopa/Bowser (Christopher Collins) had become the host of his own Krusty the Clown-type show for kids and, alongside his sidekick, Ratso, would play public domain cartoons.

Ironically, none of the Mario cartoons themselves were ever featured. The show only lasted one season of 65 episodes, the majority of which are considered lost media.

The Adventures of Super Mario 3 (1990)

After Super Mario Bros. 3 became one of the most critically acclaimed and best-selling video games in history, Mario was given a new animated series specifically named after the game. While utilizing the same animation studio and design of the Super Show, the show used primarily different voice actors and included storylines, characters, and settings more accurately to the games.

This time King Koopa (Harvey Atkin) was joined by a whole squadron of his children – the Koopalings. The show ran for 26 episodes before being followed up by a follow-up season titled Super Mario World, which was the most accurate of all three shows to the games.

'Super Mario Bros.' (1993)

The infamous flop that scared Nintendo from the big screen for over 25 years. While the idea of Mario and Luigi being played by Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo isn’t that bad, it’s hampered by a troubled production, unfunny humor, and a plot bearing little resemblance to the games.

Instead of two plumbers traveling to the mushroom kingdom, we get two plumbers traveling to an alternate dimension ruled by dinosaur-human hybrids. Toad is a musician, Peach is nowhere to be seen, Yoshi is a raptor straight out of Jurassic Park, and King Koopa/Bowser (Dennis Hopper) is a wall-street yuppie type with spiked hair.

'Futurama – Anthology of Interest II' (2002)

While not an officially approved appearance, Mario’s well-remembered cameo was an amusing parody. In the segment “Raiders of the lost arcade,” Fry uses a machine to see a world more like video games. He finds a war between Militari and Nintendians, primarily involving cameos and parodies of video game characters such as Pac-Man, Asteroids, and Space Invaders.

In the opening scene, President Nixon prepares to sign an agreement with Ambassador Donkey Kong before the latter instead attacks the United Nations building. Italy’s ambassador to the UN is Mario himself, expressing distress at war erupting before running away in his typical jumpy fashion.

2016 Rio Olympic Games Closing Ceremony

During the closing ceremony for the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics, a segment was played before the finale to stir up excitement for the Tokyo 2020 games. In a piece featuring multiple anime characters, it was Mario who had the most significant role to play. The late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe appeared, and fearing he would not make it to Rio in time, quickly transformed into the red-suited plumber before running out of his limo.

He ran into Shibuya Crossing and past fellow Japanese icon Doraemon, sticking a warp pipe into the ground that drilled right into Maracana Stadium. Mario jumped in, traveling straight to Rio, wherein he turned back into Abe, who waved Mario’s big red cap at cheering fans.

