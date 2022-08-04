Villains in movies are typically portrayed as wholly evil with little to no redeeming qualities. They usually have some goal or motive that would benefit nobody and cause catastrophic damage. However, sometimes, the odd villain pops up here and there that maybe wants something simple, or maybe their goals are completely justified.

RELATED: 10 Best Animated Television Villains Able to Outsmart The Heroes

Maybe they're just doing their job, or maybe their motive isn't so bad once you think about it. Either way, villains like this tend to feel more human since they have more redeeming qualities, and above all, a completely understandable point.

Ed Rooney — 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' (1986)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Ed Rooney (Jeffrey Jones) is the Principal at Ferris Bueller's (Matthew Broderick) high school. So, when Bueller decides to take a day off by faking sick, Rooney has reason to be suspicious, as Bueller had been absent nine times that semester without any real reason. Rooney is portrayed as an old fuddy-duddy in the movie, but in all fairness, Bueller is kind of a jerk.

Bueller faked sick and ended up getting the whole town to rally around him and set up a charity to save him while he is out having the time of his life, and Rooney seems to be the only one who wants to put a stop to it. Sure, Bueller may be idolized by fun-loving kids, but as those kids turn into adults, they begin to understand Rooney more. Granted, he probably shouldn't have broken into Bueller's house. Just a thought.

Mr. Hector — 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York' (1992)

Image via 20th Century Fox

In much the same vein as Ed Rooney, Mr. Hector (Tim Curry) is a responsible adult simply trying to do his job. He suffers the same way as Rooney in that he is portrayed as a grumpy old party pooper, but in this case, his antagonism is actually for a child's safety.

Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) accidentally winds up in New York after taking the wrong flight. Fortunately, he happens to have his father's credit card with him and uses it to book a room at a hotel, completely on his own. Mr. Hector seems to be the only one who is suspicious of a lone child using a credit card to book a hotel room with no adult in sight, and rightfully so. Were this a real situation, that child would likely be in serious danger, especially all alone in New York City.

Lord Cutler Beckett — 'Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End' (2007)

Image via Walt Disney

Lord Cutler Beckett (Tom Hollander) first appears in Dead Man's Chest, but he plays a more major role in its sequel, At World's End. He is cool, calm, and confident at all times, and surprisingly intelligent. While he has no problems stepping on others to get what he wants, his goal is actually quite noble.

Beckett wants to rid the world of piracy, which was highly rampant in the era the films take place, so rampant in fact, that it is known even now as "The Golden Age of Piracy." Essentially, he wants to stop all the destruction, theft, and murder suffered by innocent traders on the open sea. Though his methods are questionable, he does have a pretty compelling motive.

Ken — 'Bee Movie' (2007)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Ken (Patrick Warburton) seems to be constantly angry and high-strung, but in all fairness, he has every reason to be. One of the many reasons why Bee Movie was so bizarre is because Ken's wife falls in love with a bee. Yes, really. Apparently, several years of dating and planned marriage don't count for much if you happen to be a fuzzy little pollinator with a stinger.

Ken constantly tries to kill the bee, as many ordinary people do when they come across one in their home, but his attempts are always foiled by his wife. With a bee ruining his marriage and Ken being deemed the villain for it, it's no wonder he's angry all the time. The poor guy just can't seem to catch a break.

The Hyenas — 'The Lion King' (1994)

Image via Walt Disney

It should go without saying that hyenas are carnivores. They need to eat meat to survive. It's not their fault that Simba (Jonathan Taylor Thomas) was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Besides the fact that Simba, being a lion, isn't exactly innocent himself. He may not have actually eaten meat on screen, but he's a carnivore too, and it's doubtful that he only ate salads throughout his childhood.

Granted, conspiring with Scar (Jeremy Irons), the usurper of the throne, isn't exactly a great look for them, but their motivation for doing so is because they want the right to hunt in the Pride Lands, which is lion territory. Basically, the lions, at the top of the food chain, are always getting the good prey, and the hyenas want some of it too. Who can blame them for that?

Bruce- 'Finding Nemo' (2003)

Image via Walt Disney

Similar to the hyenas from The Lion King, Bruce (Barry Humphries) is a shark and, thus, a carnivore by nature. He survives by feeding on smaller fish. It really isn't his fault that Marlin (Albert Brooks) and Dory (Ellen DeGeneres) just happened to be there.

It should also be noted that Bruce was making every effort not to eat fish. It wasn't until Dory accidentally got hurt and started bleeding that his carnivorous instincts started to kick in.

Jigsaw — 'Saw' (2004)

Image via Lionsgate Films

Jigsaw (Tobin Bell) may seem a cruel and calculated killer on the surface, but when you dig deep, his cause actually kind of makes sense. His approach, on the other hand, not so much. Jigsaw's story is that he is a retired civil engineer suffering from a brain tumor and nearing the end of his life. Upon his diagnosis, he received a newfound appreciation for his existence and wanted other people to feel the same way about their lives.

Unfortunately, not everybody does. His solution is to capture people and force them to participate in a series of tests, which are all meant to be solved but can have deadly consequences if failed. Many of these people he kidnaps are reckless people who are into hard drugs or other self-destructive vices, and those who survive often begin to appreciate their lives more. So, in a way, he was absolutely right, though there must be some better way at making a point without throwing people into death traps.

Ra's Al-Ghul — 'Batman Begins' (2005)

Image via Warner Bros.

Ra's Al-Ghul (Liam Neeson) is another case of a villain with a good point but terrible methods. Being the leader of the League of Shadows, Ra's' goal is to restore peace to places where there is none. One of these many such places happens to be Gotham City. He plans on doing so by releasing a toxin into the air, which will purge the city of most human life. Then, the city can rebuild from the rubble and become a beacon of hope and harmony.

His reason for doing so is simple: Gotham is a cesspool of crime, chaos, and corruption, and Ra's feels it is irredeemable. Though he is inevitably stopped by Batman (Christian Bale), he ends up being right. In the following sequels, Gotham becomes subject to crime waves even worse than the one seen in Batman Begins, and many more innocents die in the wake of the destruction. Maybe Gotham really is irredeemable.

Jareth the Goblin King — 'Labyrinth' (1986)

Image via Tri-Star Pictures

When a young girl named Sarah (Jennifer Connely) is fed up with babysitting, she wishes her baby brother away. She only realizes her terrible mistake once she meets with the Goblin King, Jareth (David Bowie). He informs her that she'll have one last chance to get him back, but only if she navigates a mysterious labyrinth within thirteen hours.

As she does this, Jareth is revealed to be not so bad. The baby is well cared for in Jareth's castle and spends hours being part of musical numbers and dance parties. He even starts to enjoy himself. Perhaps Jareth is better at taking care of the child than the kid's own sister is. Evidently, since Sarah literally gave her brother away so that she wouldn't have to put up with his crying.

Russ Cargill —'The Simpsons Movie' (2007)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Russ Cargill (Albert Brooks) is the President of the EPA in the widely beloved film The Simpsons Movie, who becomes fed up with the amount of pollution in Springfield. Though the Springfielders make a valiant effort to reduce waste by putting up hundreds of "No Dumping" signs near the lake, it is eventually spoiled when Homer (Dan Castellaneta) ignores said signs and dumps a silo full of pig feces into it.

With this being the final straw, Russ encloses Springfield in a giant glass dome and then plans to blow up the entire city. Even though the methods make no sense, Cargill ultimately wants less pollution and waste in the city, which really isn't such a bad thing.

KEEP READING:

10 Horror-Themed Villains Still to Come in the MCU