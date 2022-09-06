Sports movies are often a great pick, as they are often fast-paced and reliably thrilling. Most people relate to the characters, even those who don't play or watch sports. They may even spark curiosity in some of us, creating a new love for the sport.

Some sports are more under the radar, like poker and chess; you could find yourself put off from watching shows on these sports for having little knowledge on the subject, but that could be a mistake. These watches can change your opinions on sports, expand your knowledge, and can even give you a new hobby to try. Some movies that may influence your next new hobby could beI, Tonya, Molly's Game, or Cobra Kai.

'I, Tonya' (2017)

I, Tonya is a comedic drama based on a true story starring Margot Robbie in a full makeover to resemble the real-life Tonya Harding. It follows the story of an extremely talented figure skater and the many hurdles to becoming the U.S champion.

We watch her grow up in a struggling lifestyle with a neglectful, abusive mother reflecting onto her dating life. Her only love and achievements are on the rink. That is until her husband takes her chances of winning into his own hands ending in shock, violence, and heartbreak.

'Hustle' (2022)

Hustle is a comedic drama sports movie starring Adam Sandler. It surrounds its focus on NBA basketball. A basketball scout is struggling to make it as a professional coach for the NBA and has one shot if he finds a potential all-star player.

When in Spain, he discovers a talented player on a street court and has to prove his skill in America with many hurdles including money, family, anger issues, and risking his career. This movie shows the complexity involved in basketball and its fast-paced thrills.

'Moneyball' (2011)

Moneyball is a drama sports movie based on real events starring Brad Pitt. It follows Oakland A's general manager named Billy Beane as he successfully attempts to create a baseball team on a small, restricted budget.

He uses computer-generated analysis to acquire new players for a struggling team to have any chance of winning the World Series. This tactic is now used among many sports today as a way to develop new, cheap players into brilliant athletes and sell them to earn a huge profit.

'The Blindside' (2009)

The Blindside is a drama sports movie based on a true story starring Sandra Bullock and Quinton Aaron. It follows a story of a homeless, traumatized teenage boy named Michael Oher who is taken by a woman into her NFL-loving family.

Michael is shown what a caring family looks like and joins in with their hype about the NFL. He later becomes an All- American football player and first-round NFL draft pick with the help of his new family and adorable little brother.

'Molly's Game' (2017)

Molly's Game is a crime drama movie based on true events starring Jessica Chastain as real-life Molly Bloom. This movie follows an injured Olympic-class skier whose dreams were crushed and so had to make it in the world through a darker, more illegal route.

Molly ends up creating the world's most exclusive high-end poker game. She describes many crazy events that occurred including stories about famous players who conducted illegal activity. If you research the characters you may have a better idea of who our beloved actors and celebrities really are.

'The Queen's Gambit'

The Queen's Gambit is a social issues TV series drama released in 2020 starring Anya Taylor-Joy. It follows the story of a young girl living in a 1950s orphanage, Beth Harmon, who has an astonishing talent for chess. She trains with a series of different extinguished chess players as she grows older and more talented.

Beth begins her motivation by being able to earn money through the game and then sets her sights on the world championship after winning the U.S championship. All while her talents are being documented, she is fighting addiction and mental health issues. It is a complex series with many layers and a dramatic depiction of the game of chess.

'Kingdom'

Kingdom is a shocking drama series released in 2014 with many graphic scenes. It follows the story of a broken family fighting their way to make it as pro-MMA fighters and hopefully end up in the UFC. They have an extreme love for the sport, but their personal lives make it very difficult to focus on.

This movie stars Nick Jonas, but he is the least of your worries as the character development in this series is amazing. You grow to love each one, especially Jay. There are a lot of dramatic, violent, and heartbreaking circumstances in this series but has you routing for their achievements surrounding MMA and their personal lives throughout.

'Cobra Kai'

Cobra Kai is a comedy-drama series released in 2018 following the sport of karate. If you loved the movie Karate Kid then you will love this as it is a sequel series including the actors Ralph Macchio and William Zabka as their original characters in the movies.

This series focuses strongly on the skills and competencies of karate... and sometimes takes it a little too far in social situations. It is a series filled with love, hate, and anger and is definitely an entertaining watch. It will show you the peace and anger you can receive from the sport and the exciting thrill of the sport.

'Happy Gilmore' (1996)

Happy Gilmore is a comedic sports movie released in 1996 starring Adam Sandler. It follows a rejected hockey player who joins a golf competition to save his grandmother's house. This movie shows you the skills and patience it takes to become a skilled golf player.

Gilmore has troublesome anger issues that he has to overcome in order to play at his best. It is a hilarious watch and shows the true frustrations of this calm, quiet game. It may show you a path to serenity in a new sports game.

'Dare Me'

Dare Me is a drama sports series released in 2018 following a group of teenage cheerleaders as they get a new coach. It follows two cheerleaders Beth and Addy experiencing shattering relationships and loyalties while trying to make it to the championship.

This series is filled with mystery, murder, and shock all while trying to hold each other up in a squad triangle. It is a dark series that shows you a new side of life and how a sports hobby can help distract you from these problems.

