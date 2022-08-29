Throughout the history of film, a set of rules and conventions have developed to provide the guiding principles of what we consider cinema. In its simplest form, a movie is an audiovisual medium, a sequence of images accompanied by sound, presented in a certain order to tell a story.

Related: Great Movies That Are More Than 100 Years Old

However, not all movies adhere to these simple terms. Like with any art form, technological and cultural developments give way to innovation. As a medium invented in the 19th century, cinema has seen over 100 years of innovation. Now in the age of advanced technology, inventive gimmicks employed by filmmakers are challenging the very definition of cinema as we know it.

‘Tron’ (1982)

Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges) is a video game developer who after being digitized by a laser finds himself held captive within the digital world of a computer. In this digital hellscape, the programs suffer under the tyrannical rule of the Master Control Program, and in order to escape back to reality and free the other programs, Flynn is guided by a security program called TRON (Bruce Boxleitner).

While its special effects may not amount to much today, Steven Lisberger’s 1982 film Tron upon release was one of cinema’s earliest films to use extensive computer-generated imagery (CGI). As a medium that had historically praised itself for its ability to capture realism, Tron’s use of CGI revealed the threat computers posed while simultaneously revealing the new world of possibilities CGI affords.

‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ (2018)

Set in 1984, Stefan (Fionn Whitehead) is a young programmer adapting a dark fantasy novel into a video game. However, as he becomes increasingly absorbed into his work, he starts to lose touch with reality.

David Slade’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch was marketed as a Netflix special event because unlike the traditional content on the streaming site, Bandersnatch is an interactive choose-your-own-adventure film. Requiring audience input that actively affected the narrative in real time disrupts the conventional viewing distance of traditional cinema by implicating the audience into a more participatory mode of spectatorship.

‘Hardcore Henry’ (2015)

Henry (Andrey Dementyev) awakes inside an airship’s laboratory after being revived from an accident that resulted in a large portion of his body needing to be replaced with cybernetic prostheses. Hunted by mercenaries, Henry is both running for his life while attempting to save his wife from the clutches of a telekinetic tyrant.

While the plot of Hardcore Henry appears relatively straightforward, it truly shines in the way it was filmed. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, Hardcore Henry is filmed exclusively through a first-person point of view. This first-person perspective works to embody audience members within the world of the film by adopting a style more akin to video games.

‘Unfriended’ (2014)

On the anniversary of their classmate’s death, six high school friends video chat on Skype. However when an uninvited user joins the chat going by the name “billie227” - the account that belonged to their deceased classmate Laura Barns (Heather Sossaman) - old secrets are brought to light pitting each of the six friends against each other questioning who was truly responsible for Laura’s death.

Directed by Leo Gabriadze, Unfriended is a film about bullying for the modern ages. Shown entirely through a screen cast of a MacBook, the film replicates the experience of using a computer with the image quality, sound effects, and buffering all adding to the realism.

Related: From Cryptic Calls to Cursed Computers, The Evolution of Techno-Horror in Movies

‘Timecode’ (2000)

The stories of four groups of people in Los Angeles interweave during their preparation for the shooting of a movie. With conflicts arising between members of the cast and crew, everyone has a side of the story to tell.

Mike Figgis’ Timecode is an experimental film that was only made possible due to the rise of digital video. Shot as four continuous takes in real time and with no edits, the four stories play out simultaneously on screen through the use of split screen. Although certain quadrants demand the audience’s attention at a given time, events converge across all four screens uniting the story into a cohesive whole.

‘Memento’ (2000)

After an accident leaves him unable to make new memories, Leonard Shelby (Guy Pearce) can’t remember what happened fifteen minutes ago. To help him track down the man who murdered his wife, he leaves himself clues - polaroids, notes, and tattoos - to help recall his discoveries and drive him through his investigation.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Memento succeeds in aligning the audience with the character suffering short-term memory loss through the way the story is told. While non-linear storytelling is nothing new, Memento isn’t just non-linear, it’s told in reverse order with the current scene providing context for the scene that preceded it.

Related: Movies You Had to Watch Multiple Times to Understand

‘Boyhood’ (2014)

12 years in the making, Boyhood follows the coming-of-age of Mason Evans Jr. (Ellar Coltrane) and his divorced parents who are trying to raise him. Following Mason from age six to 18, he grows up on screen through his experiences with love, life, and family.

While we often see different actors cast as the older or younger versions of themselves - some more convincing than others - Richard Linklater’s Boyhood instead chooses to stretch production for 12 years and capture each of the actors come of age before our very eyes.

‘I’m Not There’ (2007)

Inspired by the life of Bob Dylan, I’m Not There follows six personas depicting the various stages of the singer’s life. From a poet to a prophet, an outlaw or a born-again Christian - each facet of Dylan’s public persona is manifested in these six personas.

Musical biographies have found great success in recent years, however none approached their star so creatively as Todd Haynes' anthology film. With a different actor representing a different facet of Dylan (including Christian Bale and Cate Blanchett), I’m Not There shows that representations of a real person don’t need to be limited to a singular actor, persona, or even gender.

‘Cloud Atlas’ (2012)

Comprised of six interconnected stories spanning from the 19th century to a post-apocalyptic future, Cloud Atlas explores how actions and consequences of individual lives create ripples throughout time.

Directed by Tom Tykwer and the Wachowskis, Cloud Atlas is an ambitious science fiction film made ahead of its time. With actors not being confined to a single gender or race, the film instead focuses on the idea of the transcendence of a person’s soul that is capable of defying such rigid boundaries.

‘Mommy’ (2014)

Diane (Anne Dorval) is the mother of her troubled teenage son Steve (Antoine Olivier Pilon) who she is trying to raise on her own to avoid the new legislation that allows parents of troubled children and limited finances to place their children in hospitals. With the help of her new neighbor Kyla (Suzanne Clément) the two work together to raise Steve and set him on the right track for life.

Xavier Dolan’s drama film Mommy follows his signature story of mother-son relationships, however Dolan tells the story in a unique style. While most modern films are shot in 1.85:1 or 2.35:1 aspect ratio to make the most of the widescreen format, Mommy was shot in a square 1:1 aspect ratio. Restricting the space of the film contributed to the confining aspects of the story, however also allowed moments of release, with characters in the film actively interacting and stretching the film’s aspect ratio during moments of freedom. Dolan’s film changed the way we see cinema into something more tangible and proved the possibility for cinema to be manipulated both within and outside the frame.

Next: Legendary Movies That Broke The Rules of Filmmaking