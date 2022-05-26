After over a year in isolation, Broadway is back! And with the 2021-2022 season, Broadway is giving it all—from brand-new musicals, meaningful and star-studded revivals, and deep poetic drama, this season is surely not one to miss. Broadway veterans take to the stage to share new art, and history is made with hundreds of Broadway debuts, both on and off stage.

When the great Stephen Sondheim, renowned as the father of the modern musical, passed in late 2021, the Broadway community united to honor his legacy and continue sharing the stories he dedicated his life to writing. For theater kids and Broadway fans, the 2021-2022 theater season is a gold mine of content. Now that the Tony Awards nominations have been announced, fans should know which shows are the must-sees before they leave.

A Strange Loop

Michael R. Jackson’s Pulitzer-Prize-winning and Tony-nominated new musical is now playing at the Lyceum theater. The show revolves around Usher, a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer, and so on. As Usher grasps his own identity as a Black queer man in today’s society, his inner thoughts (played by an ensemble of ridiculously-talented actors) sway his decisions and feelings.

Usher simply wants to break out of the cycle of self-perception created by the white male gaze and racist structures in society and just share his art. This musical is for everyone—the show has hilarious lyrics, heartfelt moments, and tension and inner struggle with identity. A Strange Loop is currently running on Broadway at the Lyceum Theater.

Company

In this revival of the Tony-winning Sondheim musical, things may seem a bit different compared to the original staging of the show. In this gender-bent and modernized version of Company directed by acclaimed British theatre director Marianne Elliott, audiences follow Bobbie (not Bobby), a single woman who just turned 35 and is pressured by all of her friends to finally get married. This absolutely hilarious and deeply moving show and its new spin reportedly have fans giving standing ovations mid-show.

Featuring classic Broadway songs like “Being Alive,” “Getting Married Today” (which, in this version is now about a gay couple), and “The Ladies Who Lunch” (performed by none other than Broadway legend Patti LuPone). Bobbie’s quest for love finds her reminiscing on many encounters with her friends discussing married life and what follows. Company is currently running at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theater.

The Minutes

The Minutes by Tracy Letts is a new hilarious and equally revealing play about the inner-workings of a city council meeting in the small town of Big Cherry. Amongst the council members, secrets, greed, hypocrisy, and ambition are uncovered. Not only does it examine a political system of a small town, but the play is an allegory of the corruption in the federal branches of government.

The Minutes has received fabulous reviews, and is one of New York City’s hottest plays. In addition to the already spectacular cast, Noah Reid (best known for playing Patrick on the smash-hit Canadian television show, Schitt’s Creek) stars as Mr. Peel, a newbie to the town council. The Minutes is currently running at Studio 54 Theater.

Paradise Square

Paradise Square is a new, Tony-nominated musical that takes a refreshing look into one of the most famous (and infamous) neighborhoods in the history of the United States. Five Points was a neighborhood in what is now Manhattan during the 1860s where Irish immigrants and free Black Americans lived and loved in harmony until the Civil War draft incited deadly riots that tore communities apart.

Paradise Square tells the story of the inhabitants and frequent customers of the Paradise Square Saloon, known for its dance contests that, with the combination of the African Juba Dance and the Irish Jig, became the birthplace of what has evolved to be Tap Dancing. Paradise Square is currently running at the Barrymore Theater.

Take Me Out

The star-studded, limited-run revival of the Tony-winning play by Richard Greenberg is making major waves during this Broadway season. Darren Lemming, a star baseball player, decides to come out of the closet. However, he is met with prejudice and bigotry, forcing him to confront the difficulties of being both a person of color and gay man in American society.

Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams stars alongside Suits’ Patrick J. Adams and Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson in this home-run of a production. Take Me Out is currently running at the Hayes Theater of 2ndStage.

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Ntozake Shange’s choreopoem returns to Broadway for the first time in a new way. This show is a celebration of Black women and Black womanhood with poetry, dancing, music, and songs. The production is directed by Camille A. Brown, a Tony Nominee.

7 women share their stories and passions in this landmark production. “It’s time for joy. It’s time for sisterhood. It’s time for colored girls.” for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf is currently running at the Booth Theater.

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

A new female-led and female-empowering farce hits Broadway for a limited engagement run. In POTUS, the President creates a PR nightmare that turns into a global crisis—and it’s up to the 7 women he relies on most to keep him from certain doom. In this “riotus comedy”, actors unite to tell a story needed now more than ever.

The cast lineup includes Rachel Dratch, Lilli Cooper, Lea Delaria, Vanessa Williams, Julianna Hough, Suzy Nakamura, and Julie White. POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive is currently running at the Shubert Theater.

Six

The viral sensation Six tells the story of the six wives of Henry VIII through a pop/rock and catchy score. Every wife takes to the mic and, in powerful rock tunes, accounts for 500 years of historical content. Six is famous for going viral on social media like TikTok, where thousands of videos have been created using the musical’s songs as sounds.

Six has quite a loyal fanbase for this rock concert and historically-accurate show. Six is currently playing at the Brooks Atkinson Theater.

MJ

The King of Pop’s music returns in this new musical celebrating the artistry of one of the world’s pop icons. MJ is centered around the making of Michael Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour. This dance-heavy and catchy new jukebox musical starring Myles Frost as the King of Pop himself is not one to miss.

MJ has received 10 Tony Nominations, including Best Musical. MJ is currently running at the Neil Simon Theater.

Funny Girl

Beanie Feldstein, Jane Lynch, Tony nominee Jared Grimes, and Ramin Karimloo star in the first-ever Broadway revival of the Barbra Streisand musical, Funny Girl. This well-loved comedy tells the story of Fanny Brice, a girl who had big dreams of performing on stage (even though everyone told her that she’d never be a star). In fact, and as they liked to say, “something ‘funny’ happened”, and Brice turned out to be one of the most famous Broadway stars in history.

Featuring a revised script by Harvey Fierstein, a score by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, brilliant choreography by Ellenore Scott, and Michael Mayer as director, Funny Girl is the “greatest star” on Broadway! Funny Girl is currently running at the August Wilson Theater.

