The Big Picture Ink Master Season 15 premieres on November 1, featuring a tattoo competition with three episodes dropping on the premiere day.

Selling Sunset Season 7 returns on November 3, following the drama-filled lives and real estate business of the Oppenheim Group in LA. Catch it on Netflix.

Squid Game: The Challenge , streaming on Netflix from November 22, brings the popular fictional show to real-life contestants competing for a chance to win 4.56 million dollars.

Halloween is over, and the holiday season is underway. It's basically time to start bundling up with extra blankets, some hot apple cider or hot chocolate, and your favorite pastime; watching reality television. Reality TV lovers will be delighted to see that some of their favorites are returning this November, and there are some new and exciting shows to really put a twinkle in your eye. Below you can find 10 new and returning shows to set your reminders for!

Close

Ink Master

Season 15: November 1

Images from Paramount Studios

Ink Master is a tattoo competition reality show with plenty of existing seasons to feast your eyes upon. The country's most creative and skilled tattoo artists come together to battle it out for the coveted Ink Master title. November 1st, three episodes will drop for the premiere episode, with weekly episodes released after. Tune into Season 15 of Ink Master on Paramount Plus.

Love Island Games

Season 1: November 1

Image via Peacock

Love Island came crashing on the scene and developed quite a fan base for its competition dating premise. Now, former Islanders from past seasons will come together for Love Island Games. Taking place in Fiji, former cast members will come together for a new set of challenges and format to the dating show. We can expect outrageous couple dilemmas, unique and insane challenges, and new fan-favorite couples. Love Island Games is streaming on Peacock.

Selling Sunset

Season 7: November 3

Image by Annamaria Ward, Netflix

The Oppenheim Group is back on Season 7 of Selling Sunset. Catering to the wildly wealthy in LA, the real estate brokers of the O Group are not only earning a huge salary but also trying to thrive in what can sometimes be a toxic environment. The villain changes every season and the cat-fights are always in abundance, so it's tough to guess what we can expect this season. Selling Sunset will be streaming on Netflix.

The Lost Women of Highway 20

Season 1: November 5

Octavia Spencer narrates this true-crime reality series that covers crimes occurring between the late 1970s to the early 1990s. Many young women and girls vanished, were killed, and sexually assaulted along Highway 20 in Oregon. This six-part docuseries will cover how the perpetrator evaded capture, how women are treated, and the FBI investigation surrounding the murders and disappearances. The Lost Women of Highway 20 will be streaming on Investigation Discovery.

Real Housewives of Potomac

Season 8: November 5

Image via Bravo TV

The Real Housewives franchise is one of the most popular in reality television, and Season 8 of Real Housewives Of The Potomac is expected to really draw in some audiences. The show follows six affluent women near the Potomac River in Washington, DC. From past seasons, we can expect glitz, glamour, and tons of drama. We know the tea will be piping hot! RHOP will be streaming on Bravo.

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown

Season 2: November 7

It wouldn't be November without some holiday-themed shows. Bobby Flay is back for Season 2 of his holiday edition competition show, Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown. Each week, three chefs will compete to earn the right to compete against Flay and win a cash prize. The Holidays are all about gifts, so maybe this season will give us the gift of more Bobby losses! Holiday Throwdown will be streaming on Discovery+ and Max, as well as the Food Network.

Twin Love

Season 1: November 17

Dating competition shows are all the rage right now, and producers are looking for any new and unique spin they can find. Enter Twin Love, a double-take of searching for love in front of a bunch of cameras. Ten sets of twins will be divided into two homes and start their search for love, with each cast of the houses looking identical. Twin Love will be streaming on FreeVee.

The Elf On The Shelf: Sweet Showdown

Season 1: November 19

Another holiday-themed baking competition, The Elf Of The Shelf: Sweet Showdown will feature six teams battling it out to earn $25,000. They will be tasked with creating edible holiday display pieces that impress the judges... and Santa. The Elf On The Shelf will be streaming on Discovery+, Max, and Food Network.

Squid Game: The Challenge

Season 1: November 22

Image via Netflix

Squid Game was the most popular Netflix TV series when it was released in 2021. Now, enter Squid Game: The Challenge. The Challenge will take real-life contestants who are recreating what fans watched on the fictionalized version of the show. This time, deaths won't be included, but 456 contestants will compete to win 4.56 million dollars. The premise of the show mimics Squid Game but brings it to reality television. Squid Game: The Challenge will be streaming on Netflix.

Paris In Love

Season 2: November 30

Paris Hilton can do it all. She's an entrepreneur, an A-list celebrity, and a fashion icon. In Paris In Love, she's adding the title of wife and bride to her resume. The first season of the series follows Paris' journey to the altar and all the bumps along the way. We see her finding the dress, picking the venue, and her interactions with family and friends during this time. Season 2 lets fans follow along into phase 3 of her life; motherhood. Paris In Love will be streaming on Peacock.