Do franchises ever really end? That's the big question prompted by Halloween Ends, the supposed final chapter in the saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis). Given how the global box office depends on the money generated by popular franchises, we are now seeing more and more franchises return from the dead to take another shot at the box office.

It doesn't matter if it's a prequel, a reboot, a soft reboot, or even just a direct sequel; it seems that, sooner or later, every franchise comes back to life. Even the ones we wish would just stay dead.

'Avatar' Franchise

In the years since Avatar's record-smashing theatrical run in 2009, talk of potential sequels never ceased. Director James Cameron was always keen to return to the world of Pandora, but he needed the technology to advance to a stage where it could match his ambition for the sequel.

Fast-forward thirteen years, and not only is Avatar: The Way of Water scheduled for release in December, but there are also an additional three sequels planned to be released over the next six years. It seems as though the future is bright for the residents of Pandora.

'Indiana Jones' Franchise

Never count Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) out. It seemed like the archeologist's story was done in 1989 with the release of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, but he returned almost two decades later with an underwhelming and slightly nonsensical movie that left fans scratching their heads.

Thankfully, Indy will return one more time in the hotly-anticipated Indiana Jones 5, which is set to arrive in cinemas in 2023 - fourteen years after his last adventure. With James Mangold at the helm and Phoebe Waller-Bridge starring alongside Ford, we're just desperately hoping that Indy gets the send-off he deserves.

'Alien' Franchise

The Alien franchise seems to arrive in waves. Though the original film arrived in 1979, it took seven years for the incredible sequel, Aliens, to arrive and blow fans away. A series of middling sequels followed, both of which saw fans lose interest in the franchise.

Fifteen years after the largely forgettableAlien: Resurrection, director Ridley Scott returned to the franchise with Prometheus, a prequel that explored the origins of an extraterrestrial species known as The Engineers, and resulted in the creation of the Xenomorph.

'Star Wars' Franchise

After the mixed reception to the prequel trilogy, it seemed that we would never again return to a galaxy far, far away on the big screen. That all changed, however, when Disney acquired Lucasfilm and announced a new trilogy that would continue the Skywalker Saga.

Star Wars came back triumphantly with The Force Awakens, a film that introduced interesting new characters alongside the returning legacy characters, successfully showcasing everything Star Wars has to offer to an entirely new generation. Unfortunately, the later sequels divided fans, and now, once again, the big screen future of Star Wars is up in the air, with Rogue Squadron recently pulled from the release schedule entirely.

'Jurassic Park' Franchise

After Jurassic Park III performed moderately at the box office and failed to recapture the magic of seeing dinosaurs on the big screen, plans for a fourth Jurassic Park movie were shelved.

Fourteen years later, however, the franchise returned with Jurassic World, the story of a new theme park built on the site of the original Jurassic Park. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard were brought in to lead the franchise, and the film was a huge success, grossing over a billion dollars worldwide. The sequels that followed were underwhelming, though, and the franchise is now hopefully extinct.

'Mad Max' Franchise

Thirty years passed between Mel Gibson's final appearance as the road warrior in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome and Tom Hardy stepping into the shoes of the iconic character in Mad Max: Fury Road. The time away from the franchise, however, had only made fans more desperate to return to the post-apocalyptic world of Mad Max.

Director George Miller returned to ensure that the chaotic, frantic energy of the original trilogy was upheld. He certainly succeeded, with Fury Road being considered one of the best action movies of the decade and easily the best installment in the franchise.

'Terminator' Franchise

Though the Terminator franchise likes to leave a gap of at least four years between its sequels, the gap between Terminator 2: Judgement Day and Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines was extensive, to say the least.

Judgement Day exploded into theaters in 1991, and it was only twelve years later that the story of the fight against the machines was continued. Unfortunately, the long wait did not prove to be worth it. Rise of the Machines took things in a strange and uninteresting direction and was the start of a downwards spiral for the franchise.

'Constantine' Franchise

Keanu Reeves is one of the most popular actors currently working, which should make it no real surprise that DC has decided to bring the actor back to reprise his role as Constantine in a much-delayed sequel. The first Constantine film was released in 2005, delivering mediocre box office results but delighting fans with Reeves' interpretation of the character.

Given Reeves' packed schedule and the fact that this sequel is in the early stages of development, it's unlikely we'll see the film before late 2024. That hasn't prevented excitement from bubbling over, though. We can't wait to finally see a sequel to the cult-classic superhero film.

'Star Trek' Franchise

Star Trek has always been successful on the small screen, especially now with Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, and Star Trek: Lower Decks, all delighting fans, but its big screen presence has not been such smooth sailing.

Star Trek: Nemesis was not particularly well received by fans, and the big screen side of the franchise remained in limbo until J.J. Abrams stepped in to helm the reboot. Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana, and Zachary Quinto are all perfectly cast, and the fast-moving plot kept audiences on the edge of their seats throughout.

'Planet of the Apes' Franchise

Tim Burton's attempted reboot of Planet of the Apes has been given more credit in the years since its release, but its mediocre box office returns saw the franchise shelved for an entire decade.

Returning with an origin story and a fresh take on the franchise, Rise of the Planet of the Apes follows a chimpanzee named Caesar who receives advanced intelligence after being given a substance designed to repair brain function. This quickly leads to an ape uprising and a war between the humans and the apes. The fresh take on the franchise was much appreciated and the sequels that followed were of an equally high standard.

