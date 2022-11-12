There is nothing better than seeing your favorite books come alive on screen.

The rate attached to production costs warrants a studio becoming weary of taking risks with streaming ideas for series and films. Proof of concept is provided with popular book series and massive fanbases.

The most favorable queue options on streaming platforms are content that has been adapted from literature. Streaming services have strategically purchased the rights to mainstream publications with the hopes of capitalizing on the intellectual property with a crowd-pleasing adaptation.

Ringworld (Prime Video)

The two hundred-year-old Louis Wu goes on a sabbatical after becoming extremely bored with all humans. His sabbatical is interrupted by a team of misfits, and they embark on a journey towards the Ringworld, a rotating wheel construction created by aliens. In 2017, Amazon and co-producer MGM announced their partnership to produce a Ringworld series for Prime Video.

Dating back to 2001, there's been three proposals to adapt Ringworld that never materials. Hype awoke the dormant project when Akiva Goldsman announced he’d be writing for the series and Game of Thrones director Alan Taylor is scheduled to direct the pilot episode for Prime Video.

Strange Planet (Apple TV+)

Nathan W. Pyle’s graphic novel Strange Planet takes place on the home planet of blue genderless creatures that are similar to humans, but tend to overcomplicate simple matters. The web-comic quickly gained a massive following on social media sparking Apple to move fast and acquire the rights to the comic.

The comic’s creator has joined forces with the Dan Harmond, the mind behind Rick and Morty and Community, to realize the ten episodes greenlit by Apple TV+. The cult followings attached Harmond and the webcomic give ground for the series order.

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (Hulu)

Following the demolition of Earth by an alien race to make way for an intergalactic highway, Earth’s last man alive joins an alien tour guide and hitchhikes across the galaxy. Disney has retained the rights to novels since it’s 2005 film adaption The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.

Disney owns a 66% stake in Hulu so when the upcoming series needed a home, Disney was the influencing factor to attach the property to Hulu. An upcoming series is currently in development and being produced by Carlton Cuse and Jason Fuchs who have had success with bringing literature to the screen with Tom Clancy’sJack Ryan and Stephen King’sIt: Chapter Two.

Millarworld Comics (Netflix)

Millarworld is a comic book imprint created by popular comic book writer Mark Millar. The notable characters from his comic book universe have been featured in the films Wanted, Kick-Ass and Kingsman. A 2017 acquisition of Millarworld by Netflix placed the gallery of characters at an arm's reach from the production company.

Netflix is trying to find it’s footing with the IP after releasing the lackluster Jupiter’s Legacy and cancelling the series after one season. The streaming giant currently has six films and one series on the conveyor belt based on Millarworld intellectual property. Some upcoming projects include a series based on The Magic Order and a film centered around Prodigy.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (Disney+)

Image via Disney+

Diary of a Wimpy Kid book series follows middle-schooler Greg Heffley as he chronicles his shortcomings in his diary journal. The live-action Diary of a Wimpy Kid films were produced by 20th Century Fox and the rights were handed over following Fox’s acquisition by the mouse in 2019.

Jeff Kinney, the writer of the books, has stated he plans to adapt all his titles as animated features for Disney+. 2021’s animated Diary of a Wimpy Kid reboot the series and the sequel Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules is slated for Disney+ release later this year.

The Roald Dahl Story Company (Netflix)

Image via Netflix

The Roald Dahl Story Company is home to iconic intellectual properties that derive from the pen of the late Roald Dahl. After Netflix purchased the company, the monetization rights for Willy Wonka, Matilda, the BFG and more fell into the streaming service's lap.

In 2021, Netflix spent about $686 million to acquire the Roald Dahl Story Company. The subscription streaming service is looking for a return on their investment with the 2022 release of Matilda The Musical. Netflix also has multiple animated projects based Charlie and the Chocolate Factory characters coming down the pipeline with one of the including a new take on the Oompa-Loompas that will be showcased in their own series.

Chronicles of Narnia (Netflix)

The Chronicles of Narnia is a book series where children enter a fantasy world of magic by way of an enchanted wardrobe to help protect mythical beasts and talking animals in the land of Narnia. Netflix obtained the rights to new films and TV adaptions for the Narnia books in 2018.

Netflix’s acquisition marks the first time the rights to the Narnia books have been retained by one company. The red tape surrounding the property promotes tiptoeing on eggshells, so other studios halted production on their Narnia projects after the Netflix deal. For example, Joe Johnston was schedule to direct an adaptation for Chronicles of Narnia: The Silver Chair, but it was stalled after the rights swap. Netflix hasn’t announced any plans for a series or film as yet.

The Wizarding World (HBO Max)

The Wizarding World franchise is based on characters derived from J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter novels. The muddied TV distribution rights are split between Warner Bros and NBCUniversal.

Serving as Warner Bros.’s highest-grossing franchise, it’s understandable that the studio would consider featuring the property as a flagship option on their HBO Max streaming service. The studio's TV distribution rights are set to expire in 2025, but nonetheless, Warner Bros. announced last year that they’re in the early stages of developing a TV series based on Rowling's Wizarding World that would be featured HBO Max.

Middle-Earth (Prime Video)

J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy novels are centered around a fellowship of hobbits, elves, dwarves and men tasked to destroy a ring with the power to corrupt and control the entire world. Lord of the Rings is one of the highest selling children’s books of all-time and the Lord of the Rings film adaptions are one of the highest-grossing franchises of all time. Amazon spared no expense to beat out HBO and Netflix in a bid for the television rights to cash cow.

Amazon purchased the TV rights to Lord of the Rings for $250 million. The receipt of the sale gives Prime Video sole rights to The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, The Return of the King, the appendices, and The Hobbit. The Rings of Power series is based on the content from four out of the six of J.R.R. Toliken's books and premiered on Prime Video in the fall of 2022.

DC Comics (HBO Max)

DC Comics is home to legendary comic book characters and the gallery the names of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and more as members. The insightful Warner Bros. Entertainment bought out DC Comics in 1969.

Since the 1969 acquisition, all DC Comics adaptations have been produced by Warner Bros. Following the launch of WB’s streaming service HBO Max, the studio plans on using the service as a launchpad for television series for their popular comic book characters. The Peacemaker, Green Lantern and The Penguin are HBO Max series meant to tie in the feature films The Suicide Squad and The Batman.

