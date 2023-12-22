In Hollywood, graphic violence tends to be more acceptable than sex or nudity in films. America's MPAA slaps erotic films like Shame and Showgirls (both with relatively little violence) with the dreaded X or (more recently) NC-17 rating, while the entire Saw franchise receives a more palatable R despite its gratuitous gore. But some horror films mix sex and nudity with violence, creating an entirely different kind of boundary-pushing movie-going experience.

Sex scenes in horror films can advance the narrative, aim to titillate audiences or make them uncomfortable, or signify the death of a "rule-breaking" (according to Scream) character. Most films will only include a brief scene of intimacy, but others lean into the taboo (at least according to the MPAA) of sex and nudity. These horror films are sexy and graphic, making for an uncomfortable or awkward time if watched with parents.

10 'Don't Look Now' (1973)

Directed by Nicolas Roeg

In Don't Look Now, Julie Christie and Donald Sutherland star as a grieving couple after their young daughter drowns. This underrated 1970s horror features one of the most realistic scenes of love-making in a four-minute montage set to a lilting score. Intercut with the couple getting dressed afterward, the scene highlights the couple finally reconnecting after tragedy.

The love scene in Don't Look Now is so realistic that it inspired an urban legend that the actors were not "acting" – Sutherland claims this legend is false. While the rest of the movie is a psychological roller coaster that is worth a watch – complete with a memorable shock ending – maybe step out for a long bathroom break if you're watching with your parents and this scene comes on.

9 'The Hunger' (1983)

Directed by Tony Scott

There's something inherently sexy about vampire movies; the act of blood-sucking often highlights an intimate power dynamic between predator and prey. 1983's erotic horror The Hunger is no exception. Femme fatale Catherine Deneuve stars as Miriam, a decades-old vampire searching for a new companion after her old one (played by David Bowie) ages and loses her interest. With only a 59% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, The Hunger is remembered more for its style than its substance.

With bold visuals that later influenced Bryan Fuller's dreamlike violence in Hannibal, The Hunger follows Miriam as she seduces her new prey, Susan Sarandon's Sarah. The love scene isn't too gratuitous, lingering on a topless Sarandon as Deneuve slinks around her, but it might drain viewers of color if in the presence of family. The Hunger later gained a cult following for its LGBTQ+ themes and gothic culture.

8 'Cam' (2018)

Directed by Daniel Goldhaber

In Cam, Madeline Brewer stars as Alice, a camgirl who mixes gory special effects into her adults-only streams. Her life and career get upended when a supernatural look-alike steals Alice's channel, resulting in double the nudity and double the gore. Based on writer Isa Mazzei's past adult career, Cam features a look inside the industry, including endurance-test-like sessions with sex toys to "take the lead" over other performers.

Cam is an enjoyable supernatural horror centering around social media obsessions and doing anything it takes for popularity and money. Despite a hole-filled plot, the sexy cam streams and the challenges the characters take on might make viewers blush or need a cold shower. The premise is enough to raise the eyebrows of more conservative folks, so the sexuality and nudity presented might push them too far.

7 'Species' (1995)

Directed by Roger Donaldson

Natasha Henstridge stars as Sil, a gorgeous alien life form intent on taking over the world, in campy sci-fi schlockfest Species. The acting is not very good despite featuring several Oscar® winners (Ben Kingsley, Forest Whitaker); really, there's really only one reason to watch this film. Full of nudity and gore, Species follows Sil as she attempts to get impregnated by several different men before killing them, and the scientists who are trying to stop her.

Sil spends most of the film topless or in a bra, and she experiences visions of her true alien form mating with another. These dreamlike visions feature quality creature design, but also raise eyebrows when tentacles sprout from...interesting places. Species is ludicrous and gory fun that spawned a franchise, but the focus on sex might make viewers decide to watch this popcorn flick without the folks.

6 'Splice' (2009)

Directed by Vincenzo Natali

In Vincenzo Natali's (Cube) sexy sci-fi horror Splice, scientists Clive and Elsa (Adrien Brody and Sarah Polley) create the human-animal hybrid Dren (Delphine Chaneac). The sci-fi elements in Splice are delightfully gruesome, but the sexuality might make it an uncomfortable watch for some. After Clive and Elsa form father/mother bonds with Dren, the family dynamic veers into the Electra complex when Dren seduces Clive after being mutilated by Elsa out of jealousy.

Splice pushes the sex and violence even further in the third act with multiple murders and Dren's predator behavior. Due to her genetically enhanced DNA, Dren transforms into a male and forces himself upon Elsa, resulting in a pregnancy and several questions about morality. From its romantic interlude between "father" and creation to its climax of sexual violence, Splice should probably not be watched with parents. At a 75% on Rotten Tomatoes, critics lauded the well-acted characters and smart concepts, but audiences (giving the film a 37%) were less impressed with the bizarre and rushed monster-movie finale.

5 'The Love Witch' (2016)

Directed by Anna Biller

The Love Witch is a modern 1970s throwback that follows witch Elaine, whose love potions fail in gruesome fashion. After her husband's passing – was he murdered? – Elaine attempts to find a new lover, but the men turn clingy after spending the night with her, proving to be a fatal set-back. The dreamy technicolor palette highlights Elaine's sexual encounters with bewitched men – and the bright, bloody results when they turn too obsessed for her liking.

The entire runtime of The Love Witch – as blatantly spelled (pun intended) out in the title – is devoted to love and sex. While there is violence, it is not super gruesome; instead, the camera lingers on Elaine dancing seductively, or on nude ritual participants. The Love Witch makes for an enticing watch with someone you would like to seduce, not with family members. Critics fell under The Love Witch's spell, giving it a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes and doting on the lead performance by Samantha Robinson.

4 'Teeth' (2007)

Directed by Mitchell Lichtenstein

Teeth is an underrated 2007 horror-comedy starring Jess Weixler as Dawn O'Keefe, a young girl who discovers that she has vagina dentata (teeth in her vagina) that "activate," or bite, when threatened. Based on the concept alone, it should be apparent that this is not one to watch with the folks – and you should add to that list any brothers, cousins, or even doctors that happen to be male. An especially cringe-worthy scene between a dog and his best friend's privates will have men squirming in their seats.

Teeth is ultimately a fun revenge film; Dawn's dentata get the better of anyone she doesn't want to touch her and the gore effects are wince-inducing. But the film also portrays almost every male character as an untrustworthy sexual predator, even Dawn's supposed friends, which is disappointing. A tongue-in-cheek lesson in consent, Teeth is definitely worth a watch for its originality and feminist spin on the horror genre, just maybe not in mixed company.

3 'X' (2022)

Directed by Ti West

In Ti West's celebrated film, and the first of an intended trilogy, X follows a movie crew to an elderly couple's farm to make an adult film. In a dual role, recent scream queen Mia Goth plays young starlet Maxine and aged Pearl, who doesn't take kindly to promiscuity. Given its plot, X features plenty of sex and nudity – male and female, young and old – carefully blended into its explicit violence.

X is a successful throwback to the exploitation films of the 1970s, and an entertaining slasher in its own right. Audiences will get an R-rated eyeful during the adult film scenes, but X never turns into an actual adult movie. Viewers might cringe like Maxine, however, when Pearl convinces her husband Howard to make love to her while Maxine hides beneath the bed. It's one thing to know (and perfectly normal) that an older generation has sex, but it's different when watching it on screen.

2 'Nurse 3D' (2013)

Directed by Douglas Aarniokoski

In erotic horror thriller Nurse 3D, seductress Abby (Paz de la Huerta) works as a nurse by day and kills by night. She targets cheating men using her sexuality to lure them in. With gratuitous amounts of nudity and leaning into its grindhouse style – Abby sometimes has full conversations while not wearing pants – Nurse 3D emphasizes Abby as a dangerous femme fatale.

In addition to being a serial killer, Abby becomes obsessed with a fellow nurse (Katrina Bowden, from meta-horror cult favorite Tucker and Dale vs Evil) and preys upon her naïveté in a drug-induced sex scene. While critics enjoyed Nurse 3D for the wild sleaze it was, they also wished de la Huerta took more pleasure in her wicked role. Nurse 3D is an entertaining movie that understands what it is: a graphic melodrama full of sex and murder. But it is not a film to recommend on a family movie night.

1 'Antichrist' (2009)

Directed by Lars von Trier

Lars von Trier's difficult-to-watch Antichrist shows viewers right away that it is not a good film to view with parents. It opens with a silent (save for the classical score) montage of a couple having sex while their infant child tragically falls out of a window. Von Trier cast actual adult film stars for this scene, and the camera lingers on intimate body parts in black-and-white, slow-motion close-ups. Juxtaposed with the disaster happening so close-by, the love scene is used to plant the seed of guilt "She" (Charlotte Gainsbourg) feels about her sexuality for the remaining runtime.

The film only ramps up from there. Antichrist's whole premise revolves around therapist "He" (Willem Dafoe) working with his wife through the grief and guilt they both feel due to the incident. The insane third act culminates in gruesome sexual violence and explicit self-mutilation, superbly performed by Gainsbourg and Dafoe. Controversial still, Antichrist is a challenging movie to sit through alone, and definitely not one to watch with parents.

