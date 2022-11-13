When it comes to the MCU, fans seem to have it all figured out before the superheroes themselves!

With the interconnecting timeline and increasing complexity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are many unanswered questions. However, fans have not only interpreted these on-screen moments, but found plausible answers to the lingering questions.

Related: MCU: 7 Most Accurate Fan Theories About Secret Invasion

Fans have gone to great extents to decipher the big meaning behind small moments. Between repeatedly watching scenes to referencing the comics, they have come up with theories that not only make sense, but are actual possibilities for the on-screen characters. Not all theories have materialized, but many unbelievable theories have been confirmed and came true.

The Avengers' Vision

When Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) uses her powers to manipulate the Avengers, they all experience visions that seemingly seem like their worst fears materialized. However, these scenes were proven to foreshadow the events in Avengers: Endgame.

Related: 9 Scariest Moments From the MCU

Hearing Captain America utter the words “you could have saved us” fueled his fears of an inevitable attack. Many aspects of Tony’s vision came true including Cap’s broken shield, Natasha’s death, and Banner’s injured arm. In a way, Wanda showed the Avengers their respective futures as Tony perished in Endgame, Thor fulfilled the prophecy of Ragnarök, and Captain America went back to the past, finally dancing with Peggy.

Peter Parker in 'Iron Man 2'

After Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is introduced in the MCU as Spider-Man, many noted similarities between how Tony Stark addressed Peter and the unnamed small child from Iron Man 2. Iron Man saves a young child who stands up to a drone telling him “Nice work kid” before quickly departing.

As Iron Man continuously references Peter as ‘the kid,’ fans were quick to point out the connection, arguing that the timeline really does add up. Furthermore, if you listen carefully during the attack scene, you can distantly hear someone call out "Peter" repeatedly. This fan theory proves that not only has Spider-Man has been part of the MCU since the beginning, but Iron Man could have inspired him and thus had an integral role in cultivating a new hero for the next generation.

Garfield's Spider-Man Saves MJ

After Gwen tragically falls to her death in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Peter (Andrew Garfield) is left mourning her loss, leaving his character arc both incomplete and somber.

Related: 10 Spider-Man: No Way Home Fan Theories That Were Completely Wrong

After the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, many fans predicted that not only were Tobey Maguire and Garfield reprising their roles from the prior franchises, but Garfield would save MJ from a similar tragic accident that claimed the life of ‘his MJ,’ providing his character with both emotional closure and redemption.

Loki Stole the Tesseract

After Thor: Ragnarok, where Loki (Tom Hiddelston) helps save Asgardians from the wrath of Hela, viewers seemingly believed Loki reformed after Odin’s death. However, some fans were quick to point out that this would be out of character for the God of Mischief.

The quick shot of Loki scrambling to resurrect Surtur using the Eternal Flame, leads fans to question whether the Tesseract is truly destroyed, given both his deceptive nature and Thanos’ desperate search to acquire all the stones. In Avengers: Infinity War, it is indeed revealed that Loki stole the Tesseract before Ragnarök, providing Thanos with another piece to the puzzle.

Captain America Would Yield Mjonir

In the party scene of Avengers: Age of Ultron - arguably one of the most underrated scenes - viewers get a glimpse of the Avengers interacting in their normal lives. This showed their companionship beyond the battlefield.

After everyone tried to lift Thor’s hammer, Captain America (Chris Evans) was able to make it budge. Thor’s fear and viewers excitement is short-lived as Steve quickly admits defeat. Although fans debate whether Steve just wasn’t worthy yet, or whether he pretended he couldn’t to protect Thor’s feelings, it was clear it wasn’t a moment that would be overlooked in the future.

Quantum Realm

After Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) successfully escapes the quantum realm in Ant-Man, fans speculated the Quantum Realm had a bigger role to play in the future of the MCU. As it was predicted that maybe Janet was alive, Ant-Man and the Wasp’s storyline centered on their mission to rescue her.

It was interesting to see the role it played in reversing Thanos’ actions and saving the universe, and fans are eager to see what the future holds. There are many fan theories, including the prediction that the TVA and the next major villain, Kang, is in the Quantum Realm. Where the Quantum Realm will lead in Ant-Man 3 is still highly awaited.

Stan Lee is a Watcher

Stan Lee, the co-creator of many superheroes, has been seen in over 20 films in brief cameo appearances. While his on-screen presence honors the true hero behind the comics, some fans speculated that Lee himself has a bigger part to play in the MCU.

Related: All Stan Lee MCU Film Cameos, Ranked According to Screen Time

His most famous cameo was in Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 2, which is not only his longest on-screen appearance, but provides a backstory that ties together his previous cameos, explaining his place as a Watcher informant.

The TVA is Evil

When Loki was first arrested by the Time Variance Authority for picking up the Tesseract, causing a branch in the sacred timeline, many viewers questioned why the TVA failed to act during the time heist against Thanos.

Many fans began postulating that there’s more than what meets the eye, and perhaps the TVA is controlling the timeline for their own self interests. Sure enough, it was revealed that the entire TVA and sacred timeline is a fabrication by He Who Remains.

Tony Stark Dies

Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) has been an integral part of the MCU since 2008, becoming one of the most beloved characters. Despite hoping for a happily-ever-after ending where he can finally rest from the pressures of his being a hero, fans believed he had to die to save the universe.

As Tony almost died on a few occasions, such as his act of self-sacrifice in the first Avengers, fans expected his imminent demise. Not only was RDJ’s contract with Marvel Studios coming to a close, but Tony Stark was the ideal candidate to make the ultimate sacrifice.

The Eye of Agamotto is the Time Stone

In Doctor Strange, The Eye of Agamotto was first shown to be under the ownership of the Ancient One. It was proven to be the Time Stone after it was used to bend time, creating an endless time loop to defeat Dormammu.

After the Avengers: Age of Ultron post credit scene, fans begin looking for all the Infinity Stones which were, until that point, only subtly introduced as part of a bigger ploy by Thanos. While the Space Stone, Reality Stone, Mind Stone, and Power Stone had already been identified, viewers were enthusiastically seeking the remaining stones, wondering when they would come together.

Next: 10 Best Fan Theories and Rumors About Yelena's Role in 'Hawkeye'