For fans who want to relieve the experience of watching their favorite movie on the big screen the first time!

Watching a movie while sitting in a comfortable theater seat with a box of popcorn that will likely be finished before the ads and trailers begin - it's an experience many movie fans enjoy. Some viewers try to relive the experience they felt when they first saw one particular film by attending the same one again, such as Guinness World Record 2022 holder for watching Spider-Man: No Way Home 292 times in theaters.

Most movies stay in theaters for about four weeks, before a completely new film replaces its spot. Films that are more popular stay longer, such as Top Gun: Maverick(2022), which premiered on May 27, 2022, and has been in theaters for at least 120 days (and counting). However, there are a few films that make their way back to the big screen even after weeks or years after they have been taken off.

'Morbius' (2022)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Sometimes a film doesn't have to be a blockbuster hit or celebrate a milestone anniversary to return to theaters. For instance, the film, Morbius (2022), bombed at the box office, and many viewers were confused as to where it fits in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) timeline, or were disinterested in the overall story.

If it wasn't for the "Morb" memes poking fun at the film that took over the internet when Morbius was released on Digital, the film might not have secured a spot in theaters again. 15% of critics positively reviewed the film Morbius, whereas 71% of audiences rated the film 3.5 stars or higher on Rotten Tomatoes. Morbius is available on Netflix.

'Transformers' (2007)

Image via Dreamworks Pictures

Transformers (2007) introduced viewers to a world where humans and robots (or Autobots) coexist. Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) came face to face with an Autobot after purchasing a 1977 Dodge Camaro, which turned into the Autobot Bumblebee. However, he soon learned that humans were in the crossfire of an ancient battle between the Autobots and Decepticons.

In 2022, the film celebrated its 15th anniversary. Transformers returned to theaters from July 10th through July 14th, 2022. 58% of critics positively rated the film, and 85% of audiences rated Transformers 3.5 stars or higher on Rotten Tomatoes. Transformers is available on Amazon Prime Video.

'The Fifth Element' (1997)

Image via Gaumont

The Fifth Element (1997) transported viewers to the 23rd century, where evil still exists, and the hero that humankind depended on was Leeloo (Milla Jovovich). The "Fifth Element" consisted of four stones (fire, water, Earth, and air), and shielded humans from evil. Leeloo's DNA had parts from the Fifth Element. After she escaped the facility where she was created, she stumbled upon Korben Dallas (Bruce Willis).

The Fifth Element premiered on May 9, 1997, and in 2022, the film returned to theaters to celebrate its 25th Anniversary. The film was in theaters on June 26, and June 29, 2022. 71% of critics positively review The Fifth Element and 86% of audiences rated the film 3.5 stars or higher on Rotten Tomatoes. The Fifth Element is available on Paramount+.

'Grease' (1978)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Grease (1978) was a summer love story that extended past summer. Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) and Danny (John Travolta) were from two different worlds but fell in love during the summer. However, they haven't forgotten about each other once school started, and they realized that they attend the same high school.

Grease premiered in theaters on June 16, 1978. In honor of Newton-John, who passed away on August 8, 2022, the film was returned to theaters during the August 18th weekend. Part of the proceeds from the tickets was donated to the AMC charity. 76% of critics positively rated the film Grease and 87% of audiences rated the film 3.5 stars or higher on Rotten Tomatoes. Grease is available on Paramount+.

'Avatar' (2009)

Image via Twentieth Century Fox

Avatar: The Way of Water is expected to release in theaters on December 16, 2022. However, many viewers might not remember what the 2009 film was about. Avatar (2009) focused on a paraplegic Marine assigned to understand the culture and way of life among the "Na'vi", the native inhabitants of Pandora.

On September 23, 2022, fans of the film, and viewers who didn't catch it the first time in theaters, will have the see Avatar in theaters again. The film will be released in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. 81% of critics positively reviewed Avatar, and 82% of audiences rated the movie 3.5 stars or higher on Rotten Tomatoes. Viewers can also watch Avatar on YouTube.

'Titanic' (1997)

Image via Twentieth Century Fox

Many viewers are familiar with the film Titanic (1997) whether it was the heartfelt song, "My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion or the ending where many viewers calculated alternative ways that Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) could have fit on the door that Rose (Kate Winslet) was resting on.

Titanic is one of the few movies that viewers will have to wait longer to see in theaters. According to Radio Times, Titanic is expected to return to theaters in February 2023 in a remastered version. 87% of critics positively rated the film Titanic and 69% of audiences rated the film 3.5 stars or higher on Rotten Tomatoes. Titanic is available on Amazon Prime Video.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2022)

Image via Columbia Pictures/Marvel Studios

When Sony first released the trailer Spider-Man: No Way Home, they hesitated about revealing too many details. Even the actors who were cast in the film didn't want to spoil any surprises for their viewers. Perhaps this was a smart tactic since many viewers questioned whether they would see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield share the screen with Tom Holland and if they would reprise their roles as Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in theaters on September 2, 2022 (during Labor Day weekend). During the screening of Spider-Man: No Way Home, viewers saw additional bonus features and extended cuts including a scene that showed the results of Mysterio's death from Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). 93% of critics positively reviewed Spider-Man: No Way Home (2022) and 98% of audiences rated the movie 3.5 stars or higher on Rotten Tomatoes. Spider-Man: No Way Home is available on STARZ.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

Image via A24

How far does the multiverse extend? For Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), the multiverse shows endless possibilities, and in those multiverses, there are different versions of herself where, not only does her profession change, but her personality and attitude differ as well.

Everything Everywhere All at Once was re-released in theaters on July 29, 2022, and included bonus footage. 95% of critics positively rated the film Everything Everywhere All at Once, and 89% of audiences rated the film 3.5 stars or higher on Rotten Tomatoes. Everything Everywhere All At Once is available on YouTube.

'Halloween' (1978)

Image via Compass International Pictures

October is only weeks away and Halloween decorations will soon flood the stores as many individuals will decorate their homes with scary decor. What is a better way to embrace the holiday spirit than by watching a classic horror film with Michael Myers walking the streets of Haddonfield, Illinois in the 1970s film, Halloween (1978)?

Halloween starred Donald Pleasence as Loomis and Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie, and it's making its second return to theaters in September. Halloween Ends will premiere on October 14, 2022. 96% of critics positively reviewed the film Halloween, whereas 89% of audiences rated the film 3.5 stars or higher on Rotten Tomatoes. Until then, viewers can catch Halloween on the Roku Channel.

'Jaws' (1975)

Image via Zanuck/Brown Productions/Universal Pictures

What lies beneath the surface and deep in the waters of the largest oceans on Earth? Just hearing or visualizing a school of sharks swimming and searching for prey, will send shivers down anyone's back. Jaws (1975) might have escalated that fear, where innocent unsuspecting swimmers have their first encounter with the creatures at Cape Cod.

During the 2022 Labor Day weekend, Jaws returned to theaters after 47 years after its initial release date. 97% of critics positively reviewed the film Jaws, whereas 90% of audiences rated the film 3.5 stars or higher on Rotten Tomatoes. Jaws is available on YouTube.

