Movie trilogies have always been some of the best entertainment to help escape from reality. Unlike singular titles, trilogies give you a sense of belonging due to the time spent with recurring characters and an even better translation of world-building. They give you something to look forward to, as the story onscreen continues and builds upon itself.

RELATED: From ‘Bad Boys For Life’ to ‘The Matrix Resurrections’: The Best Legacy Sequels, Ranked

Massive cinematic worlds and characters become more than just pixels on the screen – they become family. While many usually believe that the first in every trilogy is the best, sometimes there is the rare exception where the last movie is the most enchanting one.

'Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End' (2007)

There are many good arguments as to why Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl is the best in the original Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy. To this day, many people prefer its humor and hi-jinks and believe the second two became too complex. But it is through this complex and wickedly expansive story that Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End blew its brethren out of the water.

At World's End gives a powerful conclusion to the pirate lords that call the sea their home. Characters became more fleshed out than ever before, redemption and deaths are made permanent, and everything wraps itself up in a way that you won't see coming. The cinematography and CGI are some of the best seen in any Disney movie, with shots of the Black Pearl sailing into the end of a world masterfully realized by Dariusz Wolski.

'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

The MCU's The Avengers trilogy is one of the most well-known trilogies in movie history. Disney spent a decade building a legendary universe that connected adored characters and stories, all culminating in a finale that felt real. While The Avengers movies are technically a tetralogy, the last movie still stands as the best of the bunch.

As one of the highest-grossing films in history, it is safe to assume that the world also loved the film. There was simply nothing more satisfying than watching the end of the movie, where nearly every character in the MCU comes together to fight against Thanos, and Tony Stark makes his biggest and most heart-wrenching sacrifice yet.

'Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith' (2005)

Since George Lucas' creation of Star Wars in 1977, the movie series has spawned dozens of accompanying television shows, video games, books, and sequels. Star Wars fans were nothing short of ecstatic when it was announced in the late 90s that Lucas would be bringing his beloved world back with prequels.

These prequels turned out to be a tumultuous ride for many fans though. Audiences were left with a love/hate relationship with them due to the CGI, questionable dialogue, and annoying new characters (looking at you, Jar Jar). Despite this, the scale of the last movie trumps the other two with incredible fight scenes, and Anakin's transformation finally becomes complete – losing everything he loved in the process.

RELATED: From '22 Jump Street' to 'Borat 2': Best Comedy Sequels That Found Their Own Voice

'Day of the Dead' (1985)

George A. Romero's Night of the Living Dead trilogy contains some of the most iconic horror movies of all time. Dawn of the Dead holds unrelenting popularity because of its place in zombie pop culture, but its predecessor's improved practical effects, likable characters, and incredibly haunting setting sets it apart.

The legendary prosthetic makeup artist, Tom Savini, lent his talents to Day of the Dead, which upped the ante regarding the gore and its creature designs. The characters of Sarah and Bub also brought competence and compassion, where the latter even ends up making you humanize and care about a zombie.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home was such a hit with audiences that it became one of few movies to ever be re-released in U.S. theaters shortly after its initial run. The movie was a phenomenon in pop culture as it brought back all the actors that had played previous versions of Spider-Man, connecting multiple generations of audiences in a way that had never been done before.

Each movie in Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy is great in its own way, but Spider-Man: No Way Home brought an empathetic and sorrowful conclusion to Peter Parker's struggle with his superpowers and responsibilities. Peter makes his biggest sacrifice yet, and audiences are treated to seeing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the Spidey suit once more.

'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade' (1989)

Harrison Ford turned Steven Spielberg's roguish treasure hunter, Indiana Jones, into a cultural icon in the 80s. Based on the adventures of Dr. Henry Walton Jones Jr., a professor of archeology, the original trilogy became a basis for many adventure movies that came after, like The Mummy and Uncharted.

While Raiders of the Lost Ark is perfect in nearly every way, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade remains the best in the trilogy. It has stood the test of time and is the ideal combination of rambunctious comedy, action, adventure, and emotional scenes. Not to mention that Sean Connery and River Phoenix are the perfect bonuses.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings adaptations are still considered the best movie trilogy to this day by many. Even though a lot of parts from the books had to be left out for runtime, the films are still a triumph in filmmaking in every way. With vast worlds, incredible CGI and practical effects, breathtaking New Zealand scenery, and some of the most compassionate versions of J.R.R. Tolkien's characters, Jackson hit gold.

While each of The Lord of the Rings movies is perfect in its own way, it is without question that the last is the most beloved of the bunch. The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King is the highest-grossing Best Picture Academy Award winner and leaves fans both breathless and hopeful. The power of friendship and a struggle against the worst odds turns this movie into a stunner of a finale.

RELATED: Most Surprisingly Good Disney Sequels, Ranked

'Three Colours Red' (1994)

Krzysztof Kieslowski's trilogy was based on the French tricolor flag and turned out to be one of the most cinematically ambitious trilogies ever made. All three movies are intellectually challenging and filled with the highs and lows of human emotions. Despite two incredible first movies, Three Colours Red comes as a finale to connect all three films together.

Three Colours Red is the climax of the trilogy, and with it came the theme of human fraternity, connection, and curiosity. The bond between Valentine and the judge she befriends is a fascinating look into the mind of anonymity and the ways in which it connects us all, especially in our modern day.

'Logan' (2017)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine marked a new spin-off in the ever-growing X-Men universe during the early 2000s. With it came two sequels in the Wolverine prequel trilogy that expanded on the character of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

Unlike its successors, Logan humanized an aging Wolverine, taking inspiration from the “Old Man Logan” comic storyline by Mark Millar and Steve McNiven. The film received critical acclaim from comic book fans and regular movie-goers alike for its emotional depth, uncompromising tone and themes, and horribly sad ending. It still remains one of the best-reviewed comic book films of all time.

'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly' (1966)

With The Dollars Trilogy, director Sergio Leone ushered in the popularity of the Spaghetti Western. In the early sixties, many Americans looked down upon the genre, but Clint Eastwood as the "Man with No Name," quickly changed their opinions.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly is still the most recognizable movie of the trilogy and is the film that truly launched Clint Eastwood into a Hollywood icon. Only a handful of Westerns over the years have come close to matching the excellence of The Dollars Trilogy. The third in the trio logy solidified Eastwood's gruff attitude in movies. Combined with Leone's close-ups, set pieces, and dialogue, the two created one of the coolest Westerns ever made.

NEXT: Sequels That Are Better Than the Original