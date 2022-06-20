Netflix's latest rising star of a series Umbrella Academy is about to kick off Season 3 after the Season 2 finale left viewers with several unanswered questions about both the show, the characters, and the cast.

RELATED: 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

Whether you're wondering who the Sparrow Academy is, how they'll introduce the show's first transgender character, or what exactly happened to Pogo, Season 3 is expected to be full of answers to all of these burning questions and more.

*Warning: This article contains spoilers for Umbrella Academy*

Where's Pogo Been?

While Season 2 gave viewers more backstory on how talking chimpanzee Pogo came to be, he was only ever seen as a baby throughout the season after being killed by Vanya in Season 1.

But the Season 3 trailer reveals the return of Pogo in the new timeline, now seen as a tattoo artist when Five reunites with him, promising some more backstory on where the chimp has been and what his life is like in this new timeline.

Does The Temps Commission Still Exist?

The Temps Commission manages the space-time continuum, assuring that all events that are supposed to happen, happen thanks to their slew of agents who travel through time.

But when Vanya wiped out hundreds of the Temps Commission's agents in the Season 2 finale before hopping timelines with the rest of the Umbrellas, it's unknown whether this organization is still in existence.

How Will They Introduce Viktor?

Between Vanya, Klaus, Dave and Sissy, Umbrella Academy has never been a stranger to LGBTQ+ characters and storylines, and they now get to add Viktor Hargreeves to the list.

Following Elliot Page's transition in 2020, the actor's character Vanya will now become Viktor in Season 3 after UA wrote in Page's transgender identity, making fans wonder just how the show will introduce this major breakthrough for the character who was previously in a same-sex relationship with Sissy.

Why Did Reginald Get Ben And Not The Others In The New Timeline?

Umbrella Academy starts out with Reginald Hargreeves adopting seven superpowered children — Luther as One, Diego as Two, Allison as Three, Klaus as Four, The Boy as Five, Ben as Six, and Vanya/Viktor as Seven.

But Season 2 ends in a new timeline where Reginald only ever adopted Ben, along with six unknown children, leaving viewers guessing about how Reginald found these children and what happened to the rest of the Umbrellas in the new timeline.

Will Lila Join The Umbrella Academy?

Lila spent all of Season 2 as the Umbrella Academy's enemy, being used as a weapon by the Temps Commission in attempt to protect Five, but later turns with plans on killing Five after learning he murdered her parents.

But after that Season 2 finale shocker when it was revealed Lila is actually one of them, it begs the question of whether she will now join her siblings at the Umbrella Academy, or return to the Temps Commission.

Is The Sparrow Academy Being Trained To Stop The Apocalypse?

In Season 1, Reginald Hargreaves adopted the seven children in order to form the Umbrella Academy and stop the impending apocalypse.

RELATED: ‘The Umbrella Academy' Season 3 Cast and Characters: Meet the Sparrows

But with the Umbrella Academy nonexistent in the new timeline the Umbrellas find themselves in, it's left both viewers and the character wondering whether there is still an apocalypse, and if not, what exactly is the Sparrow Academy's purpose?

What Caused The Time Paradox?

When the Umbrellas used a briefcase to travel back to their original time at the end of Season 2, they weren't expecting to land in a different timeline and create a time paradox. After all, the Temps Commission goes back and forth regularly and never caused a paradox.

Fan theories include their briefcase being tampered with, intentionally sending them to a new timeline, but only Season 3 will give the viewers and the Umbrellas some answers.

What Exactly Is Reginald Hargreaves?

In the Season 2 finale, Reginald stood in a room full of assassins who threatened to reveal his true identity, so he took off his human mask and killed each and every one of them in a shocking twist.

Fans have speculated that Reginald is actually an alien, that he also has powers, or that he may have even been behind the birth of all the superpowered children, some of whom he later found and adopted.

What Happened To 58-Year-Old Five?

At the end of Season 2, younger Five met up with the 58-year-old version of himself in 1963 and, with the help of Luther, pushed the older Five through a vortex all the way to 2019.

RELATED: New 'Umbrella Academy' Season 3 Clip Features the Hotel Obsidian

While the 58-year-old Five has reunited with his family with an apocalypse on its way, will Season 3 reveal what the older Five has been up to and how he's surviving the year 2019?

Why Is It Called Sparrow Academy?

The Umbrella Academy got its name after Reginald Hargreaves bought an umbrella store that's building later turned into the home of his team of superpowered children.

While this new timeline is set in the same house, Reginald's team is now called Sparrow Academy, leaving fans and the Umbrellas wondering just how this new name came to be, if Reginald ever owned an umbrella store, and if this much more ominous name could mean trouble.

NEXT: 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3 Review: An Intimate and Beautifully Bizarre Third Outing