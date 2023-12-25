The Big Picture Britain's true-crime media landscape has consistently grown, and Richard Fleischer's 10 Rillington Place stands apart for its commitment to facts and authentic storytelling.

Richard Attenborough reluctantly yet masterfully encapsulates the seemingly mundane and more violent sides of John Christie's persona, creating a truly unsettling atmosphere.

The film sheds light on John Reginald Christie's despicable actions and the injustice against Timothy Evans, highlighting a major failure in the British justice system and ultimately leading to the abolition of capital punishment.

Britain's true-crime media landscape has consistently grown since the infamous Jack the Ripper murders during the late 19th century, starting as novels and eventually moving to the screen. Continuing this trend, director Richard Fleischer's 10 Rillington Place (1971) hauntingly recounts the grisly murders of eight innocent women and the execution of one innocent man. However, his film sets itself apart from the generally sensationalized serial killer documentaries and true-crime fiction due to Fleischer's commitment to the facts and authentic storytelling. His banal approach allowed the horrific story to speak for itself, terrifying audiences everywhere and even the cast members themselves. But it was also an important story to tell, as both John Reginald Christie's despicable actions and the injustice against Timothy Evans highlighted one of the British justice system's biggest failures, ultimately leading to the abolition of capital punishment.

Richard Attenborough reluctantly yet masterfully encapsulates both the seemingly mundane and more violent sides of Christie's persona. The opening sequence of the film sets the tone, as Christie innocuously provides a woman with medical care only to gas, sexually assault, and strangle her mere moments later. However, the bulk of the film focuses on Christie's interactions with the Evans family, where John Hurt embodies the crass, boisterous, and illiterate Timothy, while Judy Geeson plays the more demure yet stubborn Beryl. As the film steadily recounts Beryl's and her baby daughter, Geraldine's, murders, Timothy's murder trial, and how Christie finally faced retribution, Fleischer is steadfast in his straightforward approach, making the atmosphere more malevolent than any horror story.

The True Story of John Christie From '10 Rillington Place'

John Reginald Christie was one of England’s most notorious serial killers who gassed, sexually assaulted, and strangled at least eight women and led an innocent Timothy Evans to the noose. Growing up, Christie was often bullied by his peers and his four older sisters, and he was later conscripted in the First World War where he was gassed, leading to his raspy voice (via Watsford Observer's Crime Library). He later joined the War Reserve Police during the Second World War and eventually moved into a dreary ground flat at 10 Rillington Place, West London in 1938 with his wife, Ethel (played by Pat Heywood in the film). 10 Rillington Place would later be called the "House of Death" by the Grimsby Evening Telegraph on 28 March 1953.

It was in this grim street that Christie began violating and killing women. His first victim was Ruth Fuerst in 1943, who was hypothesized to be a sex worker just trying to get by in post-war London. Then, Christie began refining his MO, where he would lure women into his house under the guise of providing aid for medical ailments, only to gas them with carbon monoxide. His next seven confirmed victims were Muriel Eady, Beryl Evans, Geraldine Evans, Ethel Christie (his own wife), Rita Nelson, Kathleen Maloney, and Hectorina Maclennon, all women simply seeking medical attention from whom they thought was a respectable and trustworthy man. Allegedly, his wife suspected some of the murders but was too afraid to speak up, as depicted in the film. Unfortunately, she was also killed at his hands and buried under the floorboards.

On top of killing eight innocent women, Christie manipulated Timothy Evans into taking the fall for the murder of Timothy's wife and daughter. Timothy, Beryl, and their baby daughter, Geraldine, moved into the flat above Christie's in 1948. Soon after, they found out Beryl was pregnant, but they could not afford to keep the child. After entrusting Beryl's illegal abortion with Christie, Timothy returned home to his deceased wife, whom Christie had killed, unbeknownst to Timothy. Christie compelled Timothy to flee for a couple of weeks, so he could avoid prison, and the unsuspecting Timothy did so, only to rouse more suspicion against him. Christie had also managed to convince Timothy to leave Geraldine behind, promising to take care of her only for her to become his next victim.

When his guilt and grief caught up with Timothy, he finally confided in the police, only to be put on a harrowing trial and be sent to hang in 1950. It wasn't until 1953 that Christie finally faced retribution and was condemned to the noose himself. While on trial, his lawyer, Mr. Curtis Bennett, tried to argue for "guilty but insane," further claiming that Christie was "an object of pity rather than of horror — he is a man who should be locked up for the rest of his life" (via The Guardian archive: 26 June 1943). The jury immediately dismissed this, especially after Christie's words on the stand, "Yes, I did kill this victim and I killed six others over a period of ten years."

How '10 Rillington Place' Stands Apart From Serial Killer Documentaries

Fleischer’s true-crime fiction avoids the sensationalism that generally pervades serial killer documentaries, and instead relies on pure authenticity in the characterization, set, and facts to create a malevolent atmosphere. His direct and banal approach makes the evil living in Christie all the more horrifying, especially since the killer hid behind his respectability as a doctor. Attenborough's mere whisper of a voice and sudden switch into sadistic episodes are immensely unsettling. Couple that with what seems like Fleischer purposefully avoiding stylistic shots and the horror is maximized to the umpteenth degree as the events unfoldsplainly in front of you. Fleischer's decisions not only remain ethical by not romanticizing a serial killer but also prove that a simplistic approach can still create an unsettling and macabre experience.

Apart from Christie and Evans' characterization, Fleisher also demonstrated fidelity to the era itself. Set in post-war London, he decided that the only way to stay true to his goal was to film in Rillington Place, according to BBC Culture. American filmmakers have been glorifying London since the dawn of cinema, but Fleischer decided to authentically paint the true picture of West London with all its post-war hardships and damages. Out of respect to the occupants, Fleisher only filmed the scenes where Christie was peering out of a window in 10 Rillington Place. The majority of the interior scenes were filmed in a house down the road, number 7. The street itself is decrepit and dirty, and as such, very minimal set editing was required to retain the morose atmosphere.

If that much accuracy wasn't enough, Fleischer decided to also consult the hangman that executed both Timothy and Christie, Albert Pierrepoint (via BBC Culture). Since his goal was to comment on the British justice system at the time, Timothy's execution had to be as provocative and morbid as possible. To achieve this, Fleischer was advised by Pierrepoint about the technical points of the procedure. This level of authenticity, mixed with Hurt's tortured acting, makes his execution scene as difficult to watch as Attenborough's violent outbursts. It is also this level of fidelity to these facts that sets Fleisher apart from other filmmakers who endeavor to create true-crime fiction. In 2016, another retelling of the story was released, the BBC miniseries, Rillington Place; and while it's higher in quality due to technical advancements, it still does not compare to its predecessor.

Richard Attenborough Is Haunted by '10 Rillington Place'

10 Rillington Place not only haunted viewers with the sickening subject matter and tense environment but also the cast members. Attenborough spoke out about his reluctance towards embodying such a vile character but deemed that the story itself is important enough to bypass that. In 1970, he told The Times (via BBC Culture) that: "I do not like playing the part, but I accepted it at once without seeing the script. I have never felt so totally involved in any part as this. It is a most devastating statement on capital punishment." Years later, he admitted to Henderson's Film Industries (via BBC Culture), that the experience had greatly affected him on set. "I never spoke to anybody broadly when we were shooting," he recounted. "During lunchtime, I went to my room and sat alone. One of the strange feelings I had was that I couldn't rid myself of the picture for quite a long time." After witnessing the contrast between Attenborough's mundane, intellectual, and even friendly character who secretly had bouts of murderous violence, against Hurt's tragic performance as a callous, illiterate, and quick-tempered man who was wretchedly innocent — it is easy to see why the cast was so badly affected, especially since they were so entrenched in that haunted location.

'10 Rillington Place' Was Released During a Huge British Milestone

Timothy Evans' gut-wrenching and unjust trial became a cornerstone of one of Britain's major milestones. It shone a light on the momentous failings of capital punishment and was later prolifically used to finally abolish it permanently in 1969. Much of Timothy's trial was pervaded by stereotyping — as someone who was illiterate, crude in manner, a known alcoholic, and had others witness him abusing his wife, he was a prime contender as the perpetrator. So when the police found eight bodies buried in the garden, carelessly stashed away under floorboards and in walls, the public was shocked and outraged. On the 26th of March 1953, a neighbor told the Guardian that "Mr and Mrs Christie were very much quiet people who kept very much to themselves." Even Mr. William Rutherford, who was the man in charge of letting the Evans into the flat, found Christie to be a "mild man," and would later feel guilty for allowing the Evans to stay there (via Watsford Observer Archives: 19 March 1971). Subsequently, this gross miscarriage of justice was only partially rectified when Timothy was posthumously declared innocent in 1966.

As such, 10 Rillington Place was a strategically timely film, essentially becoming a testament to the pitfalls of the death penalty while also reminding the public about its failures. Producer Leslie Linder had been toying with the idea in the 1960s after the novel by Ludovic Kennedy that recounted Christie's crimes came out in 1961. He approached Fleischer with the idea, who was immediately onboard, and after the abolition of the death penalty, production was rushed to release the film contemporaneously. Hence, the production and release of this timely film circumvented a major British milestone while also doing justice to the criticism of the British (in)justice system at that time.

