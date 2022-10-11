Who doesn’t love a rom-com? Well, as it turns out, plenty of people, and not without reason. Often, the clichéd enemies-to-lovers tale or that tiresome meet-cute is more adept at boring you to sleep than it is at warming the cockles of your heart, and we’ve all sat through at least one rom-com that made 90 minutes feel like an eternity. But to discount an entire genre of movies because of one or two or a few hundred bad films would be like if the Prince Charming-esque protagonist never ran through the airport to catch the girl and finally tell her he loves her.

The point is, there’s a vast collection of good and subversive romantic-comedies out there that you could be missing out on if you give up too soon. From timeless classics of the silent era to ingenious comedies which re-imagine what a rom-com can be even today, these movies show that love is for everyone, even people who hate rom-coms.

'High Fidelity' (2000)

While it does feature rom-com regular John Cusack in the leading role, High Fidelity is far from what many would expect from the genre. In fact, it’s almost anti-romance, as Cusack’s protagonist, Rob Gordon – a man obsessed with compiling top-five lists – recounts the best breakups of his life.

A wonderful and well-thought-out spin on the genre, it challenges notions of romantic relationships through a lens that is as funny as it is painstakingly accurate. The film boasts a sensational soundtrack as well, and while it does end a little soppily, there’s still plenty of enjoyment throughout for those who aren’t fond of rom-coms.

'Young Adult' (2011)

If you truly hate rom-coms with every fiber of your being, then Young Adult might be the movie for you. It's a dark comedy that focuses on a struggling writer returning to her hometown to try and hook up with her high-school boyfriend who’s married with a kid on the way, and is the ultimate feel-bad anti-romance flick.

Coming from director Jason Reitman, it may be surprising in its subject matter. But it’s unsurprising in with a deep-dive into its very flawed protagonist, who is brilliant at being everything the lead of a rom-com ought not to be. Charlize Theron is phenomenal in the lead role and the film has no qualms about throwing 'happily ever after' in the trash once and for all.

'Bros' (2022)

Something of a surprise hit, Bros has become the best comedy of the year in the eyes of many. A subversive rom-com that breathes new life into a tired formula, Bros focuses on Bobby (Billy Eichner), a neurotic podcast host with commitment issues who falls for Aaron (Luke Macfarlane), a lawyer with some commitment issues of his own.

Wickedly funny, incredibly crude, and yet ultimately heartfelt, Eicher (who co-wrote the script as well) announces himself as a certifiable star. It also serves as a landmark achievement for the LGBTQIA+ community not only as a great rom-com story, but also as an important look at internalized homophobia.

'The Lobster' (2015)

An appropriately whacky film from A24, The Lobster is exactly what you’d expect from the esteemed production company’s take on a romantic-comedy. Filled with dark humor, surrealism, existentialism, and a scathing look at relationships and those who avoid them, it can be a hell of a lot to take in and often couldn’t feel further detached from the realms of rom-com entertainment - which is what many fans love about it.

The Lobster follows David (Colin Farrell), a recent divorcee sent to a resort where he must find a partner within 45 days or else he’ll be turned into a lobster. Yes, it’s a bit strange, but with a stellar cast and a gripping story rich with symbolism and intrigue, it should come as a delight to rom-com skeptics looking for an artsy deep-think piece.

'The Philadelphia Story' (1940)

Rom-coms can usually bring about an all-star cast but still, The Philadelphia Story has a leading trio that is ridiculously stacked. With Katharine Hepburn starring alongside Cary Grant and Jimmy Stewart, it stands as required viewing for even the most casual fan of Hollywood’s golden era.

Fortunately, it makes for a pretty good romantic-comedy as well with a witty script, brilliant direction, and a star-making performance from Hepburn in the leading role. A product of its time, it may not add much new to the genre nor subvert it in many ways, but The Philadelphia Story offers plenty of fast-talking fun for fans of old-school Hollywood.

'The Apartment' (1960)

The Apartment probably won’t be the first workplace rom-com you’ve ever seen, but it might be the first one you’ve seen by Billy Wilder. C.C Baxter (Jack Lemmon) gives use of his apartment to his superiors for their trysts to gain their favor, but the arrangement grows complicated when he falls in love with Fran Kubelik (Shirley MacLaine), an elevator girl at his workplace.

Heralded as an instant classic upon release, its legend has only grown in the decades since with its tenderness, wit, good humor, and moments of poignant tragedy stoking the emotions of even the most resentful of rom-com viewers. It won five Oscars, including one for Best Picture, yet is best remembered for MacLaine closing it off with one of the greatest final lines in cinematic history.

'When Harry Met Sally...' (1989)

While it is undeniably a traditional rom-com, where When Harry Met Sally... distinguishes itself with its sheer excellence. From Nora Ephron’s Oscar-nominated screenplay to Rob Reiner’s astute direction, and of course the incredible chemistry of stars Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, it oozes brilliance no matter where you look.

The movie details a series of chance encounters between Harry (Crystal) and Sally (Ryan) over the course of 12 years as they navigate life in New York City. Now well over 30 years since its release, When Harry Met Sally... still stands as the pinnacle of romantic-comedies. If you can’t fall in love with this gem then you might as well abandon the genre altogether.

'City Lights' (1931)

If it’s the clichéd dialogue that drives you crazy in rom-coms, then what better way to avoid it than by revisiting the silent era? Viewed by many to be Charlie Chaplin’s masterpiece, City Lights follows his iconic tramp as he falls in love with a blind girl and endeavors to do all that he can to help her get treatment to overcome her ailment.

Through taking up odd jobs, embarking on a series of misadventures with a millionaire who only remembers him while drunk, and participating in one of the greatest boxing matches ever put to screen, the tramp tries everything to raise money for his love in a story which is as hilarious as it is moving. We challenge even the coldest of hearts not to be lit up come the film’s beautiful finale.

'Amélie' (2001)

An unconventional romantic-comedy, Amélie can be difficult to categorize, but that didn’t stop Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s masterpiece from breaking the language barrier and becoming an international hit adored the world over. Filled with mesmerizing visuals, a gorgeous soundtrack, racy comedy, and a stack of delightfully offbeat performances, it’s harder to resist the film’s allure than it is to embrace it.

Amélie (Audrey Tautou) quietly plays God in her little Parisian community, deftly orchestrating the lives of those around her but, crippled by shyness, struggles to take the same control of her own love life. In addition to its heart-warming romance, it’s also a tale of pure human kindness the likes of which we don’t see enough of.

RELATED:

10 Best Romantic Comedies That Defined the Early 2000s

'Groundhog Day' (1993)

One of America’s all-time classics, Groundhog Day is the ultimate rom-com for those who hate rom-coms. Striking a perfect balance between comedic cynicism, good-hearted sentimentality, and moments of genuine drama, it has a little something for everyone.

Bill Murray gives his best performance as weatherman Phil Connors, an arrogant jerk who gets caught in a time loop on Groundhog Day. While the film is jam-packed with great comedic moments, it’s the gradual journey of Phil becoming a better man and winning the heart of Rita (Andie MacDowell) in the process that has made it the iconic classic it is today.

