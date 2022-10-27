Horror movies are typically filled with murderous slashers, screaming victims, rumbling chainsaws, or bloody knives. But sometimes, amidst all the guts and gore, horror films will double as romances between the movies' victims, and sometimes even their villains.

Whether it's slashers like Chucky and Scream, scary romcoms like Little Shop of Horrors and Zombieland, or one of the greatest black-and-white monster movies of all time, it's not uncommon to see the heart eyes and erupting butterflies among characters in between all the stabbing and slashing.

Chucky And Tiffany: 'Bride Of Chucky' (1998)

When it comes to the classic slashers, Chucky and Tiffany are the number one OTP. Starting with 1998's Bride of Chucky, these two murderous dolls have since been married, had a child, and appear together again in the current Syfy's series, Chucky.

Sure, this couple fights often. Chucky mistreats Tiffany and Tiffany sometimes does things that result in Chucky's demise - like sawing his head off with a knife - but in the end, these two always find their way back to each other.

Gale And Dewey: 'Scream' (1996)

Gale Weathers and Deputy Dewey are that unlikely couple that you can't help but root for throughout Scream and its sequels. What starts out as some innocent flirting between a deputy and a reporter quickly blossoms into a romance - when they aren't running from Ghostface, that is.

While this couple may face a tragic ending resulting in a divorce and a devastating death, Gale and Dewey remain each other's endgame in the franchise. Their love for each other is never fleeting throughout the films.

Brad And Janet: 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' (1975)

Between Frank-N-Furter, Riff Raff and the creation Rocky Horror, Brad and Janet may not be the most memorable characters of Rocky Horror Picture Show. But they are a supercouple in the world of horror films.

Brad and Janet are a newly engaged couple who get a flat tire on a stormy night and wind up at Frankenstein's Place. Despite a world of mishaps, including Brad's inadvertent afford with Frank-N-Furter and everyone getting turned to stone, the couple makes it out of the movie mostly unscathed.

Seymour And Audrey: 'Little Shop of Horrors' (1986)

Image Via Warner Bros.

When Little Shop of Horrors isn't a terrifying tale about a man-eating plant that grows larger with each body it eats and enlists a lowly flower shop assistant to find it more people to feast on, the film is actually a budding romance about said lowly flower shop assistant and his co-worker.

Seymour's infatuation with Audrey gets to the point where he names a carnivorous plant, Audrey II, after her. While the film's original ending sees Seymour and Audrey devoured by the beastly plant, the theatrical ending switches gears to let Seymour and Audrey come out on top and get married after defeating Audrey II.

Kim And Edward: 'Edward Scissorhands' (1990)

While Edward Scissorhands is considered more of a fantasy romance than a horror, there's certainly something terrifying about Edward and his Freddy Krueger-like hands. But lucky for him, Kim doesn't see him that way.

Despite humanoid Edward being outcasted for his fearsome appearance and razor-blade fingers, he proves that sometimes, the unpopular kid can get the girl when Kim falls in love with the sweet and caring monster.

Louis And Lestat: 'Interview With The Vampire' (1994)

Image via Warner Bros.

AMC's Interview With The Vampire series may put the queer romance between Louis and Lestat at the forefront, but in the 1994 film, the sparks that fly between Tom Cruise's and Brad Pitt's characters are solely up to the viewer's interpretation.

Still, Louis and Lestat remain a strong couple in the genre. Their seductive relationship goes well past friendship in every adaption of their story, making them not only a memorable couple, but two notable queer characters in horror.

Beverly and Ben: 'It' (2017)

While Bill and Beverly make plenty of eyes at each other throughout 2017's It, it's Ben who always seems to romance the teen girl. Both in the form of poetry and by helping to save her life from a child-devouring clown.

As teens, Ben's crush on Beverly results in him writing her a haiku that compliments her red hair and professes his love. As adults in 2019's It: Chapter Two, life may have torn the two apart, but they reunite 27 years after they met - not only to defeat Pennywise, but to discover their timeless love for one another.

Jack And Sally: 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993)

While The Nightmare Before Christmas may be more of a dark fantasy than a lovey-dovey romance, Jack and Sally will forever be couple goals - and usually costume goals for couples during Halloween.

Their relationship isn't the primary focus of the film, but Sally's longing for Jack is a big part of her story arc. The couple ends the film with a romantic song atop a curled tree trunk in front of the big, glowing moon.

The Bride And Frankenstein's Monster: 'The Bride' (1994)

Image via Universal

Frankenstein's monster and the bride got off to a rocky start at the end of The Bride of Frankenstein - the bride comes to life just to be revolted by her mate. But it's the 1985 remake, The Bride, that sees these two creations have a happy ending.

Referred to as Eva and Viktor in the film, Eva awakens and doesn't feel a connection between her and Vikter at first. She later ends up falling in love with the monster and the two run away together.

Morticia And Gomez: 'The Addams Family' (1991)

As far as scarily cute couples go, Morticia and Gomez Addams are the ultimate supercouple of horror. Despite the creepy and kooky family they have in The Addams Family, their marriage is full of love for each other.

Gomez often believes Morticia to be the most beautiful woman in the world, referring to her with romantic nicknames like "Querida" and "Cara Mia." Meanwhile, Morticia is a loving and affectionate wife who adores her husband.

