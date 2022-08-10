It's almost impossible for a movie to succeed without garnering a studio sequel. In Hollywood, it's practically a rite of passage, especially for films that weren't necessarily made with the intentions of a spin-off, like the famously made found-footage film The Blair Witch Project (1999).

Even if a sequel is a part of a massive franchise or had a first film that was wildly successful, it doesn't mean it will get people in movie theaters to see it. Whether it's due to cost, production, lack of marketing, or competition from other movies, some sequels are destined to fail.

'Transformers: The Last Knight' (2017) — Budget: $260 Million, Box Office: $605.4 Million

Although The Last Knight grossed a worldwide total of $605.4 million, it only had $130.1 million in the United States and Canada, and the film reportedly lost Paramount over $100 million. This was the fifth installment of Michael Bay's long-running franchise, with each one seemingly getting progressively worse.

There was certainly some Transformers fatigue from fans, but unfortunately, it was also going up against the likes of Despicable Me 3, Wonder Woman,Spider-Man: Homecoming, War for the Planet of the Apes, and Dunkirk.

'The Matrix Resurrections' (2021) — Budget: $190 Million, Box Office: $157.3 Million

Resurrections had good intentions but had a bad hand dealt. The COVID-19 Pandemic forced the studio to change the release date multiple times, and when it finally did release, it was put on HBO Max streaming service and in theaters on Christmas weekend.

Despite Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles, fans were unhappy with the recasting of Laurence Fishburne's Morpheus and Hugo Weaving's Agent Smith. It underperformed so much at the box office, in fact, that Village Roadshow, the production company that financed the film, sued Warner Bros. for putting Resurrections on HBO Max, claiming it damaged the franchise.

'Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2' (2000) — Budget: $15 Million, Box Office: $47.7 Million

The main reason why Book of Shadows was considered a big box office flops isn't because of its numbers but because of its predecessor. The Blair Witch Project made a whopping $248.6 million at the box office, next to its measly estimated $200,000-500,000 budget.

It was nominated for multiple Razzies and took everything unique about the second one but did it worse. Its $15 million budget made it exponentially more expensive to make than the first one, and it didn't even make half the money.

'Zoolander No. 2' (2016) — Budget: $50 Million, Box Office: $56.7 Million

Not only was this movie a failure at the box office, but it was also a failure to fans, netting a 20% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes next to its 22% critics score. Compared to Zoolander, which garnered significantly higher reviews and was made on a smaller budget, and had a higher box office,

No. 2 was a sequel flooded with cameos to appease fans and considered to be a more expensive rehash of the original. Whereas the original was a funny satire on male models and the fashion industry, the sequel is the same for all the worst reasons.

'Batman And Robin' (1997) — Budget: $160 Million, Box Office: $238.2 Million

Joel Schumaker and Akiva Goldsman returned to their director/writer roles after the success of Batman Forever (1995). However, this sequel is considered the worst Batman movie ever, and star George Clooney was even quoted saying he was afraid they "killed the character of Batman." After its bomb, Clooney vowed never to be Batman again.

Even though its box office surpassed its budget, the studio still spent a whopping $125 million in advertising and marketing. It only finished third in its opening weekend, behind Men in Black and The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

'Caddyshack II' (1988) — Budget: $20 Million, Box Office: $11.8 Million

The original Caddyshack is considered one of the best comedies of all time, with comedy legends Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield, and Bill Murray. The sequel was bizarrely rated PG, making the comedy bland and uninspired.

The absence of Rodney Dangerfield certainly hindered the movie's plot and comedy, and it was less of a draw for fans of the first one. Even one critic, Caryn James of The New York Times, said, “If Jackie Mason hopes to make the kind of segue from stand-up comedy to movies that Mr. Dangerfield did, he and his advisers better think again. Caddyshack II is the kind of film that sends careers spiraling downward."

'Grease 2' (1982) — Budget $11.2 Million, Box Office: $15.2 Million

Grease was one of those "national phenomenon" movies that people could not get enough of. It became Paramount's second highest-grossing film behind The Godfather. However, Grease 2 lacked the charisma to try to remake the first one.

It was Michelle Pfieffer's first major role in a film and perhaps the only thing that saved it from being a total box office failure, as her career went on to be very successful despite the lackluster success of the movie. Compared to its predecessor's $360 million profit, Grease 2 isn't nearly the sequel people deserved.

'The NeverEnding Story II: The Next Chapter' (1990) — Budget: $36 Million, Box Office: $17 Million

The NeverEnding Story was a German film by Wolfgang Peterson that found major success in the United States, grossing $100 million on a $27 million budget. In '91, the sequel had a higher budget of $36 million but brought in a measly $17 million.

The first one was appreciated at a time when special effects and CGI were at a minimum for the fantasy genre, but The NeverEnding Story was exceptional. The Next Chapter seemingly took a step back visually, and fans of the books were equally discouraged by its subpar storytelling.

'Son of the Mask' (2005) — Budget: $84 Million, Box Office: $59.9 Million

When Jim Carey elected not to be part of the sequel, it should’ve been a sign to let go of a follow-up to the surprising smash hit The Mask. Carey was coming off Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, which further catapulted his way to being a star.

It also became the second highest-grossing film based on a comic book at the time. For the sequel, the estimated budget far exceeded the original; it made almost $300 million less, a total loss for the studio.

'Basic Instinct II' (2006) — Budget: $70 Million, Box Office: $38.6 Million

Unlike some doomed sequels, this one had the opportunity to do one with one of the stars of the original, Sharon Stone, who reprised her role as Catherine Tramell. The film basically swept the Razzies, winning Worst Picture, Worst Actress, Worst Prequel or Sequel, and Worst Screenplay.

Unfortunately, Stone was the only one able to reprise her role for the sequel; Director Paul Verhoven and other cast members weren't a part of it. The film failed to gross more than $6 million domestically, having most of its box office success outside the U.S.

'Speed 2: Cruise Control' (1997) — Budget: $160 Million, Box Office: $164.5 Million

Speed 2 rescheduled its release twice, so it didn't have to go up against other blockbuster movies like Men in Black, Titanic, and Con Air. The premise was changed from a bus to a cruise ship, and Keanu Reeves chose not to come back to star alongside Sandra Bullock, both things leading to this movie's failure to live up to its predecessor.

Although the film barely grossed enough to outweigh the budget, it was still reported that the studio lost an estimated $40-70 million. It beat out Con Air on its opening weekend by $500,000, but sales dropped 54% the following week, putting it fifth.

