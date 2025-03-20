After what felt like a long wait for fans, The Righteous Gemstones has risen to tell one more story about the spoiled children of a mega-church dynasty. Starring Danny McBride as the eldest son Jesse Gemstone, the fourth season already looks to be another fantastic entry in one of HBO’s funniest comedies.

As all things come to an end, so too will The Righteous Gemstones with its fourth season. It’s sad to see such a great show go, but to soften the blow, we’ve compiled a list of comedies, dramedies, and dark satire to watch when craving a vulgar display of family dysfunction.