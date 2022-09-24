There's no crying in baseball... but there are tons of great sports shows on TV right now.

Baseball is considered America's pastime. It's a popular sport for many eager fans from Opening Day of each season. Many viewers are familiar with the 1992 film A League of Their Own starring Tom Hanks as Jimmy Dugan, Geena Davis as Dottie Hinson, and Lori Petty as Kit Keller.

Earlier this summer, the TV series A League of Their Own premiered on Amazon Prime Video, and it centered on women who were determined to make the All-American professional women's baseball league during World War II, similar to the movie's narrative. While that series is only eight episodes, there are plenty of other sport TV shows worth checking out.

'Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty' (2022)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (2022) described the history of the Lakers prior to Earvin "Magic" Johnson joining the team in 1979. The TV series was a biography that is only 13 episodes. Quincy Isaiah portrayed Magic Johnson in the TV series whereas John C. Reilly portrayed the businessman Jerry Buss.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Cinematography for Single-Camera Series. Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty began filming its second season. Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is available on HBO Max.

'Zero Chill' (2021-)

For many young athletes, the sport that they participated in at a young age, their sport defines their life. They poured blood, sweat, and tears to get to where they are today, and to give it all up would be devastating to them or almost unimaginable. This was true for Kayla MacBentley (Grace Beedie) as well.

She was a figure skater that had to give up the sport when her brother, Mac (Dakota Taylor), was offered a chance to play hockey in England. The TV series, Zero Chill, showed a family trying to adjust to a new environment. For Mac, it was being accepted by his team, whereas Kayla tried to return to figure skating again. Zero Chill is available on Netflix.

'Big Shot' (2021)

John Stamos starred in the 2021 TV series Big Shot. He portrayed Marvyn Korn, a former college basketball coach. On the college basketball court, he often lost his temper. Now he was hired as a coach of a basketball team at an all-girls high school. The young athletes weren't too pleased with a strict coach.

Marvyn needed to realign his approach to coaching after understanding the young women's backgrounds and what made them interested in the sport in the first place. Season two of the TV series is set to premiere in October 2022. Big Shot is available on Disney+.

'Ted Lasso' (2020 -)

The term "football" means something completely different in other countries. In the United States, "football" refers to "American football" with a ball made of pigskin. In other countries, "football" refers to a circular ball and in the United States this sport is called "soccer."

Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), an American college football coach, learned this after agreeing to be the new coach for AFC Richmond. The television show Ted Lasso (2020-) won 11 Primetime Emmys including Outstanding Comedy Series. Ted Lasso was renewed for season three. Ted Lasso is available on Apple TV.

'Spinning Out' (2020)

Kat Baker's (Kaya Scodelario) passion was figure skating. She couldn't envision a life without the sport. While trophies and medals filled her self, she knew that if she continued the sport, it might pose dire consequences for her health. One tragic accident led her to rethink her approach to skating.

No longer was she skating solo, now she had to rely on a partner for her routine. Spinning Out (2020) brought the drama that many viewers might not see when they watch their favorite athlete compete in a figure skating competition. Spinning Out is available on Netflix.

'The Queen's Gambit' (2020)

"Chess isn't always competitive. Chess can also be beautiful," said Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) in the TV series, The Queen's Gambit (2020). At the age of nine, Beth was living in an orphanage. To escape her daily life, she found joy in learning and mastering the game of chess.

The TV series chronicles Beth's rise to stardom in the 1960s, were seeing a young lady compete in a chess tournament was unheard of. Her toughest opponent was Vasily Borgov (Marcin Dorociński) and the final episode led to this showdown. The Queen's Gambit is available on Netflix.

'Cobra Kai' (2018-)

Karate Kid (1984) was one of the most iconic films of the 80s and continues to be a staple in pop culture. Perhaps it didn't surprise most viewers when Netflix released the TV series Cobra Kai (2018-), a martial arts television show that often references the Karate Kid films. Cobra Kai starred William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence who reopens his Cobra Kai dojo, and his rival Daniel Russo (Ralph Macchio) runs his dojo as well.

Some rivalries can't be forgotten including Johnny and Daniel's, who last fought each other at 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. However, the TV series doesn't just reignite that conflict, it also introduced other martial art senseis. Cobra Kai is available on Netflix.

'GLOW' (2017-2018)

GLOW (2017) starred Alison Brie as Ruth Wilder, Marc Maron as Sam Sylvia, and Betty Gilpin as Debbie Eagan. Set in the 1980s, a group of women tried out for the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW), a professional wrestling organization.

Not only does focus on wrestling inside the ring but also presented the drama that the women endured behind the scenes. Despite the TV series canceling after the first season, GLOW won three Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program, and Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation. GLOW is available on Netflix.

'Pitch' (2016-2017)

In A League of Their Own, the TV series, one of the subplots of the show focused on Max Chapman (Chanté Adams), a Black woman who aspired to play baseball like the other women. However, to be a member of the team, she had to pass a few requirements like working in a factory to even be considered. The TV series, Pitch (2016-2017), is set in modern times, with Ginny Baker (Kylie Bunbury) getting the opportunity that many would dream about, playing for in the Major Leagues.

Ginny is the pitcher for the San Diego Padres and the first woman to pitch for the team. This becomes a milestone in her career as growing up, her father reminded her that she didn't have a chance to compete against boys. Pitch is available on Hulu.

'The Kicks' (2015)

In her hometown, Devin Burke (Sixx Orange) led her soccer team to victory. However, when her family moved to California, she was the new kid in a new school and the new kid on her team. To prove her worth, she joined the school's soccer team but had to listen to her teammates to even be considered a team player.

Her soccer team struggled to win any games. The Kicks (2015) was the classic story of a new girl trying to fit in but also wanted to help her team in the process. The Kicks is available on Amazon Prime Video.

