After the way Stranger Things Season 4 seemingly blew up on Netflix and took over the world, it's hard to believe it's all coming to an end in Season 5. Because fans have a while to wait before the show's final season, which isn't expected to premiere until Summer 2024, they're left with a lot of stories hanging in the balance after Season 4, Volumes 1 and 2.

After four seasons and around 25 hours worth of episodes, there are bound to be things that need some wrapping up. From Max's fate to Will's sexuality to learning what exactly the Upside Down is, there's plenty Season 5 needs to let fans in on before the show's final episode.

Vecna's Demise

Vecna caused a lot of damage in Season 4, from landing Max in a coma after ultimately killing her to continuing his reign of terror on Hawkins that he promised Eleven. It all seems to be coming to a head with those final few seasons of the finale when buildings began to collapse, strange particles have begun taking up the air and a dark, fiery cloud is taking over the town.

Between his holds on Eleven and Max and whatever strange connection he still has with Will after all this time, it's clear Season 5 will be bringing the final showdown between Vecna and the good guys as they attempt to free themselves of his wrath and get their town back.

Max's Fate

Stranger Things: Max listening to music while floating in the air

Max has proven to be a survivor since joining the scene in Season 2, but Season 4 threw a lot at her. Not only was she still grieving the loss of her stepbrother Billy, but wound up being cursed by Vecna and suffers through several moments stuck in Vecna's mindspace.

But it was her final battle with Vecna in the Season 4 Volume 2 finale that could see the end of a beloved character. Vecna broke each of her limbs and made her bleed from the eyes, causing a slow death in Lucas' arms. The last viewers see of Max is her casted body in a hospital bed where she lies in a coma, with even Eleven unable to contact her in the Void.

Steve's Love Life

Image via Netflix

The Steve/Nancy/Jonathan love triangle has been a major part of the show since the beginning, ending with Jonathan and Nancy as an item while Steve's love life has been put on the backburner due to him needing to help solve Russian codes and set Vecna on fire.

But as much as fans wish to see a happy ending for Steve - whether it be with Nancy or someone new - The Duffer Brothersadmitted to Collider that it may not come with the final season. "How is Steve’s dating going? There's going to be none of that, it's just going to be going 100 miles an hour from the beginning," said Matt Duffer.

Robin And Vickie

Stranger Things

Robin Buckley came out in Season 3 of Stranger Things, becoming the series' first openly LGBTQ+ character. But it wasn't until Season 4 that Robin showed major interest in one of her marching bandmates. Vickie, new to the scene in Season 4, plays the clarinet alongside Robin and has remained clueless about her growing crush on her.

Despite Vickie talking to Robin about her boyfriend in the finale, Robin seemed happy to chat while her best friend Steve watched from a distance after having supported her. Season 5 needs to either finally unite this fan-favorite pairing, or give Robin a girl who will love her back.

The Russians

Image via Netflix

The Russians became an unexpected antagonist of Season 3 when they were revealed to be planning on opening the gate to the Upside Down. In an end credit scene, it was also made known that they not only had a demogorgon in Russia, but "the human," who fans rightfully presumed was Hopper.

After more of the Russian prison's lair was revealed, holding several creatures from the Upside Down and a piece of the Mind Flayer, it begs the question of why the Russians are so involved with the Upside Down and if it ties in with any of Vecna's plans.

Dustin And Suzie's Happy Ending

Image via Netflix

While Suzie started out as a controversial character, there's no doubt fans love her and Dustin's nerdy, long-distance relationship. After that duet of "A Never-Ending Story" at the end of Season 3, it seemed only right that be the start of finally bringing the two together in person.

But Season 4 found little Suzie and even less of their relationship. Appearing for only a single episode of the season, Suzie was seen helping Mike, Will, and Jonathan, and while Dustin was mentioned, the two never made contact throughout the entire season. Here's hoping Season 5 brings the character back together with a happy ending.

Joyce and Hopper are considered one of the show's biggest supercouples, yet they've never gone on a single date. Despite their love that continues to grow strong, it was near the end of Season 3 that the two finally agreed to go on a date, which was inevitably interrupted by Hopper being kidnapped and sent to Russia.

Season 5 needs to see Joyce and Hopper finally go on their long-awaited date. That is, when they're not comforting their children or fighting the Russians, or helping to save all of Hawkins from Vecna's wrath.

Will's Impending Coming Out

Image via Netflix

Will Byer's sexuality has been up for debate throughout the entire series, but Season 4 did everything but confirm it. What starts out as what seems to be a boy missing his best friend turns into an emotional brain dump when Will deflects his own feelings onto Mike and Eleven's relationship.

The moment ended in silent tears for Will, confirming to viewers he was talking about his own feelings for Mike and not Eleven's. While Mike and Eleven are meant to be, it seems this moment - and the way Will's brother Jonathan clearly knows what's up after that random heart-to-heart at Surfer Boy Pizza - is gearing up for Will's coming out in Season 5.

Eddie's Devastating Death

Image via Netflix

While Eddie started out as a debatable character, he quickly turned into a fan-favorite out of all the new characters Season 4 brought on. Eddie Munson debuted as the leader of the Hellfire Club and an electric guitar player in Corroded Coffin.

After becoming a suspect in Chrissy's and Patrick's murders, Eddie proves to be a necessary component in the attempt to take down Vecna, making his unexpected death all the more hard on both Dustin and the viewers. Since the Season 4 finale, fans of the show have campaigned for Eddie to return in Season 5 with a petition that has already garnered over 30,000 signatures.

What Is The Upside Down?

Image Via Netflix

The biggest mystery of the entire series has all gone back to the Upside Down, and what it really is. Appearing as an alternate dimension, the Upside Down has paralleled the world of the characters in Hawkins, acting as a much darker version of the world they all know.

While fans have speculated for years on what the Upside Down really is - whether it's a mindscape, an alternate universe, or Hell itself - only the fifth and final season of Stranger Things can finally answer this burning question viewers have had since day one.

