One of the defining features that separates DC and Marvel Comics is the roster of sidekicks. Batman, Superman, The Flash, and many others have had multiple sidekicks over the years, but that isn't the case with Marvel. Stan Lee designed most of his characters to stand on their own, becoming their own hero and occasionally teaming up with others.

RELATED: 10 Strongest Superhero Sidekicks in DC Comics

However, that doesn't mean Marvel is completely devoid of the sidekick. Iron Man, Hulk, and Captain America are just a few that have had help over their comic run. The MCU has highlighted sidekicks, like Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Wong (Benedict Wong), but there are several lesser-known sidekicks that deserve a shout-out.

Demolition Man Is Best Known For His Costume, Not His Powers

Demolition Man, better known as D-Man, is a superhero who teamed up with Captain America and Falcon on occasions, one specifically where they joined forces to take down Power Broker. D-Man has an uninspired set of powers: superstrength, stamina and durability. However, he got the powers through a drug from Power Broker to try and further his football career.

D-Man isn't really known for any of that, though. He's better known for his costume, which is a mix-match ensemble of Daredevil's original yellow and red costume, with the double D on the chest, and Wolverine's mask with the spikes on the top.

Rick Jones Is More Brains Than Brawn

Rick Jones is a sidekick to both Bruce Banner and Captain America, and has had formal training from the latter. For a regular guy, he could hold his own. Rick has been shown on occasion to tap into the Destiny Force, which grants him near limitless power with just a thought, although it is unknown how exactly it's possible to access the Destiny Force.

Jones also briefly becomes A-Bomb, which essentially is a scaly blue Hulk. This doesn't end up becoming permanent, but after the abilities disappear, Jones is able to learn new skills in seconds.

Jack Flag Has Had a Long History With Captain America

Jack Flag's design is so cool. He's like a cross between Red Hood from DC and Captain America. Speaking of, Flag has frequently helped Captain America in battle, and has also run around with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Jack received his powers after being hit with chemicals, giving him super strength, stamina, durability, and a moderate healing factor.

Flag was also notoriously pushed out of a plane by Captain America, when Cap was going through his turncoat storyline, when he uttered afterwards "Hail Hydra." However, Flag would team up with Cap several more times.

Jubilee Is a Sidekick, But Also An X-Men in Her Own Right

Many fans will recognize Jubilee from the highly beloved X-Men 90s television show as part of the famed superhero group. She is also a mentee to Wolverine, who watches over her and took her under his wing. Her powers don't seem strong on the surface, but she can generate quite the punch.

RELATED: 10 Best Episodes of 'X-Men: The Animated Series

She uses what she calls "fireworks" that can range from blinding an opponent, to straight up destroying objects that range from trees, to larger metal objects. She also has a natural psionic shield, which makes her a difficult target for telepaths.

Alpha Was Spider-Man's Short Lived Sidekick

Spider-Man has always been a solo act, but he briefly got his very own sidekick for the first time in 2012 in the form of Andy Maguire. At Horizon Labs, during a presentation from Peter Parker himself, Andy acquire powers that allowed him to wield cosmic-like energy.

He can see things at a subatomic level, and use energy blasts from his hands. However, he can't access his power all at once. And after haphazardly using his abilities during a fight with the Avengers, Peter decided to take his powers away temporarily, although he eventually got them back.

Toro Was Around For The Original Human Torch

Toro is the sidekick of the original Human Torch. Obviously, the more iconic Human Torch is Johnny Storm, a member of Marvel's "First Family" The Fantastic Four. But before Johnny, int he 1940s, the Human Torch was an android who possess the same abilities.

Toro only knew he had the ability to not be harmed by fire, and was dubbed "Toro the Fire-eating boy" in the circus. However, Human Torch caught wind of his abilities and took him in as a sidekick, and trained him to use his abilities to their fullest extent.

Falcon Was a Great Sidekick, And A Worthy Captain America

Sam Wilson, now known as Captain America, previously went by Falcon, and aided Cap with his flight suit and technical abilities/weapons. Sam was also introduced by Stan Lee in 1969, making him the first Black American hero in mainstream comic books (Black Panther is not from America, but was introduced in 1966).

Falcon arguably has an even deeper bond with Captain America than Bucky did, hence Cap passing the shield and mantle down to Sam and not Buck. He's highly skilled in his own right, and even though he is not a super soldier, he is deserving of the Captain America name.

Wong Is Strong, But His MCU Counterpart Is Much Stronger

In the MCU, Wong (Benedict Wong) is the Sorcerer Supreme, rather than Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). Although he is quite the formidable sorcerer in his own right in the MCU, its safe to say his comic counterpart is not as talented.

RELATED: Most Powerful Avengers in the MCU So Far, Ranked

Although he was considered for the vacancy of Sorcerer Supreme, he inevitably did not get the spot. He is, however, a master of the martial arts of Kamer-Taj, and that, coupled with his sorcerer abilities, makes him a worthy threat.

War Machine Is Tony's Best Friend, And Greatest Ally

James Rhodes aka Rhodey is one of Tony Starks most trusted advisors, friend, and teammate. He is a skilled military pilot in his own right, and someone Stark trusts fully with the power and abilities of the Iron Man suits. War Machine donned a variation of the Iron Man Mark IV armor for quite sometimes, but has received his own upgrades.

His armor is bulkier and generally stronger than Tony's Iron Man suit, but it is slower and not as maneuverable as a negative. His armor also boasts more weapons, like a Gatling gun, that Iron Man's armor would not.

Bucky Barnes Had His Struggles, But Rivals Cap in Strength

Bucky is the childhood friend of Steve Rogers, Captain America, and served by his side during World War II. Bucky was also an excellent soldier in his own right, and a Black Ops one at that. Bucky was though to be killed during the War, but his body was recovered by the Russians.

RELATED: MCU: 10 Best Characters Not Part of the Avengers

As the story goes, the Russians brainwashed Bucky and experimented on him, and turned him into the Winter Soldier, an assassin that was used throughout the decades. He is just as skilled and strong as Captain America, and once he was freed of his brainwashing, returned to Cap's side.

KEEP READING: The 10 Most Underrated Films of the MCU So Far