These are heroes in their own right, but got their starts somewhere.

DC's trinity of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman have always been at the apex of comic book heroes. The roster of the Justice League runs deep, and the roster of their sidekicks perhaps runs even deeper. Over decades of appearances, each hero has racked up their fair share of partners.

Some have the same powers as their mentors, like Superboy, while others were rigorously trained to fight from a young age, like Nightwing. In any case, even if they are sidekicks, these heroes can hold their own in a fight. With shows like Teen Titansand Young Justice these heroes have also been getting the spotlight they deserve.

Roy Harper Speedy/Arsenal Had Some Of The Darkest Storylines

Like Batman, Oliver Queen is a billionaire who took on a ward and eventually had him fighting alongside him. Roy has several storylines in the comics that are heart-wrenching, most infamously the one where Green Arrow discovers Roy is addicted to drugs.

There is also an arc for the character, depicted in the popular TV Show Young Justice, where the original Speedy is captured, looses his arm, and is cloned and held in a facility for years. He eventually rejoins the team as Arsenal, but the trauma the character has endured is noticeable.

Bart Allen Impulse Is A Speedster From The Future

Bart Allen is the grandson of Barry Allen, the second Flash. His time in the comics has been turbulent, which is fitting to his personality, with multiple deaths and rebirths. But generally, Bart Allen has had his powers since he was very young, so he has a firm grasp of how to use them.

His eccentric personality lead him to act first, think later, which lead to the name "Impulse" (although he would go on to inherit the Kid Flash title to Wally West's The Flash). Impulse is a key part of the Teen Titans and Young Justice crew, but he also had a short stint as The Flash.

Donna Troy Was Created With Good Intentions

Donna Troy has a few different origins, one being she was created through a magical mirror to be a friend and replica of Wonder Woman, but with her own personality. However, she was kidnaped and cursed to live countless lives of suffering. Of course eventually she was saved and joined the Teen Titans.

Another was she was sculpted from clay (like Wonder Woman) by the sorceress Derinoe, with the intention to destroy Diana. In any case, she was always a founding member of the Teen Titans. Since she is essentially a replica of Wonder Woman, she possesses most of her powers and abilities, and is considered her sister.

Nightwing, The Original Robin, is Iconic Now More Than Ever

Dick Grayson is one of the few heroes to be known famously as two different superhero identities. Still famously known by other heroes and villains alike as the first Robin, he is also the first ward and son of Bruce Wayne/Batman.

Although he outgrew the moniker and took up the Nightwing mantle and left Gotham for Blüdhaven, he still teams up with Batman on occasion. The leader of the Teen Titans, Dick Grayson can add "biggest heartthrob" to his list of titles in DC too.

Conner Kent Superboy, A Mix of Superman and His Greatest Enemy

Conner Kent brought the Superboy name to prominence before the mantle was eventually taken over by Clark Kent's actual son, Jon. But Conner is considered to be Superman's half brother, and is a clone using half of Superman's DNA and half of his archenemies, Lex Luthor, created by Cadmus.

Superboy famously died fighting Superboy-Prime (a corrupted version of Superman from an alternate timeline), during the Infinite Crisis storyline in the comics. Of course, like almost every hero ever, he would return. Conner is also one of the founding members of Young Justice.

Kaldur'ahm Is a Born Leader and Wise Beyond His Years

In Young Justice, Kaldur, along with Dick Grayson, was always a leader and an adult in a room full of teen heroes. He always stood out as the one who knew when to make hard choices for the team, and is an excellent combatant, with a mix of Atlantean magic and physical strength.

Not only was he named the team captain of the original Young Justice squad, but when Aquaman retired from the Justice League to focus on being the King of Atlantis, he passed the mantle down to Kaldur. However, Aqualad is also the biological son of Black Manta, one of Aquaman's greatest foes. He even faked his own death and went deep undercover to try and stop Manta's plans with The Light, which extracted a heavy tole on his relationships.

Miss Martian Is One of The Strongest Of Her Kind

J'onn J'onzz, the original Martian Manhunter, is a Green Martian, traditionally known as being peaceful but strong philosophers. They are in a never ending war with the White Martians, who are known as warriors. When M'gann is sent to Earth, she poses as a Green Martian, like her Uncle J'onn.

Of course, her actual lineage is found out, but it doesn't change how her teammates feel about her. She has shown to be one of the strongest telepath in the DC universe, sometimes even stronger than Martian Manhunter. Because of this, she has self-imposed rules to not read the minds of other team members and to not use Telepathic Assault on enemies.

Kara Zor-El, The Last Daughter of Krypton

Superman's cousin, Kara is the only other full-blooded Kryptonian to exist outside of Clark, with Jon Kent and Conner Kent both having human DNA from Lois Lane and Lex Luthor, respectively. Biologically, Supergirl is older than Superman, but she was held in suspended animation and didn't age until finally arriving at Earth decades after Clark.

She possesses many of the same powers as The Man of Steel, but unlike Clark, she has more experience fighting since she wasn't an infant on Krypton, and learned their fighting styles, plus her training with Wonder Woman and the Amazon's on Themyscira.

Jon Kent Superboy Has The Ability to Surpass Superman

Although Jon Kent is not a full Kryptonian like Clark or Kara, his half-kryptonian cells are different from the likes of his uncle Conner, given that Conner is half Superman, half Luthor. Jon is a natural hybrid of Human and Kryptonian.

Batman states that because of his hybrid cells, he has the potential to surpass the Man of Steel himself. Jon befriends Damien Wayne, Batman's son and the fourth Robin. Jon started fighting crime at the age of 10, and after an accident caused him to become a 17-year-old, where he took up the mantle of Superman while his father was away.

Wally West Kid Flash is The Fastest Man Alive

Even though Barry Allen is credited with discovering the Speed Force and is known for being the most knowledgeable of it, Wally's sheer ability to access the speed force makes him rival Barry in speed. Although Wally was a great Kid Flash, he retired from the role, and only came back after Barry's death to become the new Flash.

Wally remained The Flash for decades before Barry's return; Wally was then sucked into the Speed Force, with no one remembering who he was, and was trapped there. Eventually he was saved by Barry, and remained as The Flash alongside his mentor.

