Horror on TV has become incredibly popular in the last few years. Shows like Penny Dreadful, The Walking Dead, and others have pushed the boundaries of scares on the small screen. But sometimes, the scariest things on TV have been the times when horror has crossed over into non-horror shows.

Because these shows rarely have anything to do with scary stuff, that makes it even more off-putting to the viewing audience. It usually begins as people laugh at a silly sitcom or pine over a romantic story. But it all goes downhill when it suddenly takes a hard left turn into something really dark and often disturbing.

"Night of the Day of the Dead" — 'Lizzie McGuire' (2001)

Crossing over two holidays in one scary package, it’s the Fright Night Halloween party at Hillridge Junior High, and Kate (Ashlie Brillaut) is in charge, while Lizzie (Hilary Duff) is stuck dressed as a clown to hand out balloons. Miranda (Lalaine) has set up her parent’s Day of the Dead decorations, honoring her ancestors.

But Kate decides to get rid of it all, despite Miranda’s warning that the dead will feel disrespected. Sure enough, people begin to disappear and turn into dolls or zombies. It may be a fun little karmic prank, but it’s still going to dark places for a show like Lizzie McGuire.

"Zeke the Plumber" – 'Salute Your Shorts' (1991)

Salute Your Shorts was a Nickelodeon show featuring light-hearted antics at summer camp. But in this episode, the kids were haunted by a service worker from beyond the grave. Bobby (Danny Cooksey) tells the story of a plumber who lost his nose and was killed in a gas explosion that he couldn’t smell.

Since then, Zeke haunts the campgrounds, and when he does appear, his look rivals the likes of Freddy or Jason. He wears what looks like a plastic mask for a face, dead, soulless eyes, and a bandaged mustache with a red tint underneath it.

"Ghost of Suite 613" — 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' (2005)

Zack and Cody (Dylan and Cole Sprouse) hear about the legend of a ghost haunting the Tipton’s Suite 613. A woman who had her heart broken and died in a gruesome accident. Zack bets Cody that he can’t spend the night in that room. Cody accepts, provided their friends go with them.

As the night goes on, strange things begin to occur. Esteban (Adrian R’Mante) becomes possessed, and the rest of the group starts to disappear. Eventually, it all seems like a final prank against Zack as revenge—but is there a ghost in the suite after all?

"The Scare" — 'Dawson’s Creek' (1998)

It seems like more than a few pieces came together for this horror episode since Kevin Williamson created the show—one of the writers of Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer. While engaging in a few Friday the 13th pranks, Dawson (James Van Der Beek) and the gang learn of a serial killer brutally murdering young ladies in the area.

Not exactly helping matters is a distressed woman (Jennifer McComb) running from her abusive boyfriend and a disturbing phone call. It all builds to a head as the killer gets closer—and it's someone Dawson knows.

"Poppy’s by the Tree" — 'Married… with Children' (1987)

Al Bundy (Ed O’Neil) and his family are going on vacation to a cheap motel in Florida. While there, they discover that a serial killer (Vic Polizos) is on the loose, specifically targeting tourists. The locals aren’t much help, placing bets on who the killer will get next.

After a harrowing encounter, they try to get home, only to realize a storm has trapped them there. Things take another turn for the worse when Peggy (Katey Segal) becomes the killer’s next target. Al tries to save her, but the killer is waiting for him.

"Dinosaurs" — 'The Terrible Twos' (1994)

Every parent has had to deal with their kid growing through a difficult phase. But perhaps nobody ever had to deal with how Baby Sinclair (Kevin Clash) turned two in this day and age. As he celebrates, he becomes increasingly bratty, mean, and destructive.

The family brings in multiple people who suggest the likes of muzzling him up or keeping him in a cave for an entire year. Finally, it all comes to a head as they bring in a babysitter in a parody of The Exorcist. If you weren’t afraid of the voice of Elmo before this part of the episode, you will be.

"The Perils of Punky" — 'Punky Brewster' (1985)

Punky Brewster was no stranger to dealing with complex topics for a sitcom. In this two-parter Halloween special, Punky (Soleil Moon Frye) and her friends go camping only to get lost in a large cave. Punky begins telling a spooky story to pass the time, only for the gang to find ghosts of natives haunting the cave.

They determine that Punky is the only one who can defeat an evil spirit residing there. And what this spirit can do is genuinely frightening, especially for kids. It unleashes giant spiders, dancing skeletons, a man with body parts flung around the room, and even the fear of her dad (George Gaynes) abandoning her.

"Teddy Perkins" — 'Atlanta'' (2018)

While Atlanta had a strong tendency to go for the bizarre and discomforting, perhaps no character sent more chills (and pity) up the audience’s spine than Teddy Perkins (Donald Glover). Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) goes to pick up a piano at a large mansion. Residing in the estate is a mysterious, pale man named Teddy and a guy in a wheelchair named Benny (Derrick Haywood).

Teddy claims he and his brother were abused by their father, but Darius begins to think Teddy’s not telling the whole truth. As the episode builds in tension and dread, it soon becomes clear Darius might not make it out alive.

"Stevil" — 'Family Matters' (1996)

Steve Urkel’s (Jaleel White) antics on Family Matters were usually comedic and silly. But then there was the time he brought a ventriloquist dummy of himself to the Winslow household. When the figure was struck by lightning, he came to life with a nasty attitude and an intense voice.

He dubbs himself Stevil (Richard Correll) and uses his supernatural powers to terrorize the family with surprisingly gruesome punishments. While a fair portion of it was played for laughs, the premise was creepy enough that Urkel himself gave a content warning at the start of the episode.

"And Then There Was Shawn" — 'Boy Meets World' (1993)

Boy Meets World was a show about the day-to-day moments of adolescence and youth. But in this infamous episode, it decided to become a slasher movie. Cory (Ben Savage) and all his friends are stuck in detention when they find a message written in blood on the classroom whiteboard — “No One Gets Out Alive.”

Soon a mysterious figure in a black cloak and skeleton mask begins to kill the group, one by one. The deaths are surprisingly graphic, tragic, and creepy for an ABC sitcom. But, even if it all seems like a dream, one last scare ensures this won’t leave the viewer’s head anytime soon.

