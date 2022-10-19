Anime can be very scary. Especially for American horror fans, anime is an overlooked and underappreciated means of being scared. And with its centuries-old ghost stories and folklore tradition, Japan produces horror that feels completely unique from Western representation.

RELATED: 7 Horror Anime To Get You In The Mood For Halloween

Lots of Anime is based on Manga source material, where stories have multiple volumes to build suspense. When those stories are animated, the suspense is complimented by scares that just aren't possible on the page. Anime is the best of both worlds: Serialized storytelling that audiences feel invested in, and jump scares that can't be done in graphic novels.

'Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories'

Before the popularization of televisions within Japanese households, kamishibaiya traveled the streets narrating stories paired with illustrations. This form of theater, called kamishibai, was supplemented by a set of drawings the narrator cycled through on a stage-like lectern.

Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories uses this same format to deliver some fantastically scary stories. The deceptively simple presentation tricks viewers into letting their guard down. After all, when the sun starts to set, and the old man comes to tell ghost stories at the playground, how scary can it really be?

'DEVILMAN crybaby'

When confronted by humanity-conquering demons, best friends Akira Fudo and Ryo Asuka must get closer to, and better understand, their enemy. What better way, then, than to become a half-demon? And thus, the titular Devilman is born, as Akira keeps his human soul, but takes on the powers of a demon.

RELATED: This Week in Animation: 'DEVILMAN: crybaby' Tears onto Netflix with 10 Insane Episodes

DEVILMAN crybaby uses intense, graphic, disturbing imagery to further illustrate its central metaphor of demon as "other." The show uses its premise to explore themes of bigotry, sexuality, and identity, continuing a tradition of horror as a conceit for societal ills.

'Tokyo Ghoul'

Adapted from the same-named Manga, Tokyo Ghoul is set in an alternate version of Tokyo wherein flesh-feasting "ghouls" blend in with the rest of society. The human-appearing live among regular folks, hiding in plain sight and surviving solely on human meat.

The series follows Ken Kaneki, a young man who unwillingly undergoes surgery to become half-ghoul. The action is packed full of bloody, gory body horror, sparing no viscera when the hunger consumes the monstrous ghouls.

'Boogiepop Phantom'

Whereas many of its contemporaries are adaptations of Manga, Boogiepop Phantom takes its story and characters from a "light novel," a type of young adult literature with far fewer pictures than its illustrated brethren. This anime unsettles by filling in those blanks, bringing to life the dread and terror that readers would've been left to picture in the mind's eye.

Set in the aftermath of a string of high school murders, Boogiepop Phantom investigates its events from multiple points of view. The series employs a Rashomon-style device wherein each episode frames the same events through new characters' eyes.

'Deadman Wonderland'

Deadman Wonderland is terrifying for how surreally believable its premise is. The story takes place in a not-too-distant future wherein much of Tokyo is turned into a theme park staffed by prison inmates.

RELATED: The 5 Coolest Branches of Sin from 'Deadman Wonderland,' Ranked

After being wrongly sentenced for the massacre of his classmates, Ganta Igarashi is forced into a life of servitude at the Deadman Wonderland theme park. There, he witnesses his fellow inmates undergo acts of gruesome brutality for an unsuspecting paying public. Ganta's only hope for survival is completing increasingly lethal tasks, culminating in savagely scary gladiatorial death matches.

'Gyakkyou Burai Kaiji: Ultimate Survivor'

Sometimes, high stakes are the scariest part of a story. Life-and-death situations for characters can raise the audience's blood pressure and make viewers feel equally on edge.

That kind of nail-biting eagerness is exactly what makes Gyakkyou Burai Kaiji: Ultimate Survivor scary. When he mistakenly inherits his coworker's debts, the main character Kaiji is invited aboard the Espoir, an illustrious gambling vessel. One night aboard the ship can pay off any debt, but Kaiji is going to have to survive more than a roulette wheel and a seafood buffet.

'Elfen Lied'

Elfen Lied tells the story of Lucy, a "Diclonius." This newly-mutated species is humanlike in appearance but differs in the horn-like protrusions that grow on Diclonii faces. The series opens with Lucy wreaking havoc through the facility she's been held for experimental purposes.

Immediately, it becomes clear that this is a horror anime, as the sequence is full of gory action not suitable for the squeamish.

Within the first ten minutes, Elfen Lied establishes itself as nightmare fuel. An early scene in which a scientist's intestines explode is exemplary of the lengths this show will go to upset its viewers.

'Hell Girl'

At Hell Girl's center is a website called the Hell Correspondence. By accessing it, one is able to summon the Hell Girl, who will then torture and ferry the antagonist of one's choosing straight to hell. The price is hefty; anyone who enters a contract with the Hell Girl is also signing their soul to an eternity in that same hell.

This show is frightening for the way it depicts normal people. Hell is scary, obviously, but even scarier is the presentation of regular folks who will do anything to enact vengeance upon a wrongdoer. Hell Girl doesn't rely on monsters or jump scares. Instead, the story shows the evil desires lurking just beneath the surface in our friends and neighbors.

'Corpse Party: Tortured Souls'

At its core, Corpse Party: Tortured Souls is about friendship. However, at face value, the series is cruelly violent, depicting some of the most graphic, disgusting, and imaginative deaths in any anime, horror or otherwise.

When one among them is about to transfer schools, a group of girls performs a charm meant to bring them closer as friends. Instead, the charm transports them to Heavenly Host Elementary, a mysterious school haunted by the ghosts of its murdered students. What may seem like a straightforward narrative quickly devolves into debauched bloodlust that will alienate any viewer with a weak stomach.

'Shiki'

Shiki translates to English as "corpse demon." If that's not enough to prove the series' horror credentials, then its body count should be. Centered around a series of mysterious deaths, Shiki is scariest as its story develops. The more invested the viewer becomes in the story's mystery, the more the show's haunting imagery serves to unnerve.

The sheer ferocity of the series' vampire-like Shiki makes for some of the most gruesome deaths of any anime. But rather than relying solely on shocking or disturbing imagery, Shiki backs up its scares with a slowly unraveling - and incredibly rewarding - mystery.

NEXT: Dark and Gritty Anime Series For People Who Think Anime Are For Kids