We’ve all seen 1999’s classic 10 Things I Hate About You starring Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger. We know it and we love it. It’s the perfect balance of comedy, romance, and just the right amount of teen angst. Plus, the cast is pitch-perfect, turning in stellar performances that elevate the movie even more. So, naturally, the filmmakers tried to capture that success again, doing so with a spin-off sequel that really had no ties whatsoever to the original film aside from a similar title. The film was never going to be as well received and beloved as its predecessor, but no one could have foreseen the issues it faced — so much so, that it never even saw the light of day. From production issues, delays, cast departures, and little funding, the film fell into a continuous downward spiral until it eventually crashed and burned. But what was 10 Things I Hate About Life meant to be before all the issues occurred? Was there genuine potential or was it simply bound to fail from the very start?

What Was '10 Things I Hate About Life' Supposed to Be About?

The sequel/spin-off was set to be called 10 Things I Hate About Life and feature Evan Rachel Wood and Thomas McDonnell in the leading roles. No official plot was ever released, but we do know some details about it, and it’s wholly different from the plot of its predecessor, making it a baffling spin-off concept. Judging from the trailer, the film was meant to center around Wood and McDonell’s characters who meet just as they’re about to kill themselves. They go on to spend some time together and start to fall in love, further putting off their suicide as they bond through their experience and go through the ups and downs of a relationship, and find a will to live through one another.

However, this is really the only information ever revealed about the film and its plot. A half-hour portion of the film was screened at the American Film Market but it has never resurfaced or been given a wide release. And due to all the issues that came about on set, it’s unlikely that that portion of the film will ever be released. But perhaps that’s not entirely a bad thing as the entire project felt rather cursed in a way. From the start, nothing went well for the project and it was constantly jumping over hurdles before it ultimately went completely downhill. To this day, all that is available for the film is an official trailer, poster, and some production photos. Other than that, the film is relatively non-existent. But what exactly happened to make it go that route? Well, it was a number of things.

What Went Wrong With '10 Things I Hate About Life'?

On May 9th, 2012 it was announced that Gil Junger, who directed 10 Things I Hate About You, would be directing 10 Things I Hate About Life and would be deriving it from his original script. It was to come from Intandem Films and Mad Chance Productions, as well as the original film’s producer Andrew Lazar re-assuming his position for the sequel as well. In the same announcement, it was revealed that Hayley Atwell was cast as the film's lead star, but she later changed her mind and the role instead went to Evan Rachel Wood. Everything seemed a-go with filming commencing in December of 2012. However, when CEO of Intandem Films Gary Smith stepped down in February 2013, production came to a halt and thus began the unraveling of the film.

However, Intandem insisted that the reason for the halt in production was not due to Smith’s departure, but actually to Rachel Wood’s pregnancy and that filming would commence in the second half of the year. In the meantime, a trailer was released using existing footage to help promote the film and attract interest from investors. Filming was once again said to resume and was estimated to wrap by April 2014, but it wasn’t and Evan Rachel Wood left the project in June 2014 after countless production delays. The producers filed a lawsuit against her for $30 million for her refusal to continue working on the project. Her lawyers called the claims “preposterous” and stated that Wood left the project after producers failed to pay her. To this day, the lawsuit has not been resolved.

Will We Ever See '10 Things I Hate About Life' Get a Full Release?

As funding for the film ran out, no attempts were made to recast those who had left the production or even continue the production at all. It’s highly unlikely that the film will ever see completion and the only remnants of it are the trailer, some photos, and the half-hour lost portion. Speaking of that trailer, it’s clear that the filmmakers tried to capture the brilliance and banter of 10 Things I Hate About You but failed rather miserably. The attempts at humor feel so cheesy and fall flat, with one line in specific inducing a full-body reaction. A side character mentions how she couldn’t miss the fair as she’s “always loved a good ride.” This is made worse by Wood's character appearing genuinely hurt by this statement. Perhaps one could give the trailer the benefit of the doubt, as it’s sometimes hard to judge a film based on two heavily edited minutes but it’s hard to imagine the real thing would have been much better.

Rather than trying to copy the format of the original film, it should’ve done its own thing. Maybe the film could have done better for itself had it not been attached to the ‘99 film. Though, the premise for it feels so tone-deaf and icky that that’s also hard to believe. Then again, the 2010s were a different time for movies, maybe it would have done well among teen audiences, but now, over ten years later? I’d say we dodged a bullet with this one. Maybe someday we’ll see a proper sequel, prequel, or remake of 10 Things I Hate About You, but perhaps it's best to just leave this idea and film in the past and let the ‘99 film hold its own.