William Shakespeare's work continues to be majorly influential, thanks to the number of films and television shows that have modernized the Bard's plays. The most recent of these adaptations would be Anyone But You, Will Gluck's take on Much Ado About Nothing. The Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney vehicle has turned an impressive profit at the box office, proving that the romantic comedy can still work with a theatrical release. But it's far from the only modern Shakespeare adaptation; the '90s were rife with adaptations of the Bard of Avon's work. 10 Things I Hate About You, a modern update of Shakespeare's Taming of the Shrew, not only embodies the '90's era at its peak, but it leads the pack in terms of the modernization of Shakespeare plays.

What Is '10 Things I Hate About You' About?

10 Things I Hate About You centers on the plight of Cameron James (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and his attempts to woo Bianca Stratford (Larisa Oleynik). There's just one problem: Bianca's overprotective father, Walter (Larry Miller), will only let Bianca date a boy if her older sister Kat (Julia Stiles) dates a boy. Kat isn't all that interested in dating, and Bianca seems to only have eyes for the popular and more well-off Joey (Andrew Keegan). In desperation, Cameron turns to Australian transfer student Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger), thinking his bad boy attitude will be more than a match for Kat. Patrick and Kat slowly start to fall for each other, while Cameron continues his quest to woo Bianca.

10 Things I Hate About You was a critical and commercial success that helped seal 1999 as one of the most influential years in movie history. In a year that featured the likes of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, The Matrix, and Fight Club, that's no easy feat — but a lot of that goes to the work of director Gil Junger along with screenwriters Karen McCullah and Kirsten Smith. McCullah and Smith had the impossible task of updating Taming of the Shrew in a way that hewed close to the time period, while keeping the original story intact. They did that by making one major change: reframing the relationship between Kat and Patrick so that Kat has more agency. In doing so, the original work is vastly improved upon.

The Changes ‘10 Things I Hate About You’ Makes to Its Source Material End in a Better Story

Anyone who's read The Taming of the Shrew will be quick to point out how the relationship between Petrucchio and Katherine is by no means healthy. Petrucchio deprives his newfound love interest of food and drink. He constantly gaslights her. The end of the play literally has him win a wager based on this abuse. In contrast, 10 Things I Hate About You is written so that Patrick actually wins Kat over by earning her respect. A key moment comes around their first kiss — or rather, what would be their first kiss after a party. Instead of kissing Kat, who's clearly intoxicated, Patrick chooses to leave the party. Rather than having this moment framed as "he's not that into her," it's portrayed as him respecting her agency. Instead of starving her into obedience, he chooses to serenade her in one of the film's most iconic moments. This one major change helps elevate 10 Things I Hate About You above the more problematic elements of Taming of the Shrew, in no part thanks to the immense chemistry that Ledger and Stiles share.

The success of 10 Things I Hate About You was one of a flurry of modern-day Shakespearean adaptations. From O (which also features Stiles in a major role) to She's The Man and Anyone But You, plenty of films have taken the Bard's plays and adapted them for the modern age. The more successful endeavors follow in 10 Things's footsteps by keeping the plot of Shakespeare's plays while adding a modern flair or unexpected twist; Warm Bodies, for example, gives Romeo & Juliet a new jolt of life by having its Juliet (Teresa Palmer) fall in love with a zombie (Nicholas Hoult). It's unorthodox, but it's a fresh take on an old tale.

‘10 Things I Hate About You’ Supercharged Its Stars’ Careers and Spawned a TV Adaptation

In addition to developing a cult following, 10 Things I Hate About You provided a major boost to several careers — most notably Ledger, Stiles and Gordon-Levitt. Ledger would become a major leading man in fare like The Patriot and A Knight's Tale, while also stealing the show with his turn as the Joker in The Dark Knight. Stiles became a leading lady in multiple teen romance films such as Save the Last Dance and The Prince & Me. Gordon-Levitt would turn out to have the most surprising career, as he ran the gamut from blockbusters (including the upcoming Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley) to indie films (500 Days of Summer) to even stepping behind the camera with Don Jon. That's not even touching upon the supporting cast, which includes Gabrielle Union and David Krumholtz among others.

In fact, 10 Things I Hate About You inspired a television series of the same name, which debuted around the 10th anniversary of the film. Much like the film, the TV series focuses on Kat (played this time by Lindsey Shaw) as she navigates a new high school and her growing attraction to Patrick (played in the TV show by Ethan Peck). The 10 Things series didn't fare too well in the ratings, leading to its one and only season, but much like its film predecessor, it served as a launching pad for its cast's careers. Shaw would go on to have a role in another ABC Family drama, Pretty Little Liars, which was a smash success. Nicholas Braun, who played Cameron, is better known for portraying the slimy Cousin Greg in Succession, while Peck has donned Vulcan ears for his portrayal as Spock in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. No matter the format, 10 Things About You remains a standout and an example of how to properly adapt Shakespeare for the modern age.

