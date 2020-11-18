The Collider Movie Club team revisits '10 Things I Hate About You' and discusses why it's held up so well over the years.

Welcome to your second installment of Collider Movie Club! Hosted by Coy Jandreau and Perri Nemiroff, Movie Club offers an in-depth exploration of the key themes, execution and impact of some of our favorite films. This week, Coy and Perri welcome Variety's Angelique Jackson to Movie Club to dig into the legacy of the 90s teen romantic comedy classic, 10 Thing I Hate About You.

The movie is largely credited with skyrocketing Julie Stiles and Heath Ledger to stardom for their work as Kat Stratford and Patrick Verona, respectively. The Karen McCullah and Kirsten Smith penned script successfully modernizes William Shakespeare's late-16th-century comedy, The Taming of the Shrew, setting their story in the 90s at a Seattle high school and using familiar teen dynamics to break down gender politics and stereotypes. 10 Things also features a rock solid supporting ensemble of many very familiar faces including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Larisa Oleynik, Andrew Keegan, David Krumholtz and Gabrielle Union. You can check out the 10 Things I Hate About You edition of Movie Club at the top of this article!

