The Mexican holiday Día de los Muertos - commonly known as Day of the Dead - is typically celebrated two days after Halloween, but ranges anywhere from Halloween through the first week of November. Dating back 3000 years ago, this holiday honors the souls of the dead, who return to visit their family members on earth.

Everything from animated children's movies to an action-packed James Bond film to an underrated horror celebrates this Mexican tradition with must-watch stories all ages will enjoy this Día de los Muertos.

'Coco' (2017)

When you think of Day of the Dead in film, the first movie you probably think of is Pixar's Coco. The 2017 movie beautifully depicts the Land of the Dead and the skeletal souls that reside there with bright, neon colors and the intricate artistry of sugar skulls.

When Miguel winds up in the Land of the Dead after paying a visit to his musical idol's mausoleum, the young boy embarks on a journey of discovering his true family history with the help of his new pal Hector and his favorite musician Ernesto de la Cruz.

'Spectre' (2015)

The 2015 James Bond film Spectre opens with a spectacular take on Mexico's Day of the Dead festival. Because the movie centers around Bond being haunted by someone he believed to be dead, the pre-credits sequence full of sugar skull face paint and skeleton floats perfectly launches the film into its story.

When 007 discovers the evil organization SPECTRE after a deadly mission in Mexico City, he enlists the help of an old enemy's daughter, who joins him on his new mission to take down this secret organization.

'The Book Of Life' (2014)

The Book of Life takes place on the Day of the Dead when rulers of both the Land of the Remembered and the Land of the Forgotten are onlookers to a young girl and her two suitors competing for her love.

Friends since childhood, Maria, Manolo and Joaquin grew up and grew apart, but Manolo's and Joaquin's love for Maria never changed. When both boys want to marry her, the film follows Manolo's journey as he decides whether to meet his family's expectations or follow his heart.

'Day Of The Dead: A Celebration Of Life' (2020)

Day Of The Dead: A Celebration Of Life is a 2020 documentary that takes viewers on an in-depth journey about Día de los Muertos and the traditions that follow when spirits of the dead arrive to visit the living.

The film gives an inside look at Mexico's Day of the Dead festivities. This includes honoring those who have passed with photographs and candles, preparing for the festival with skeletons and marigolds, and the cultural music of Mariachi and Cumbia.

'A Night In Old Mexico' (2013)

The Spanish-American western A Night in Old Mexico sees a grandfather and grandson have one last hurrah in Old Mexico during the Day of the Dead festivities before they must give up their land.

While the holiday isn't the primary focus of the film, it does show the characters taking part in the celebration of Día de los Muertos and all its beauty while in Old Mexico, including a memorable dance sequence.

Season 1, Episode 24 "Night Of The Day Of The Dead" ('Lizzie McGuire,' 2001)

Every millennial learned everything they know about Day of the Dead thanks to the Halloween episode of Lizzie McGuire titled "Night of the Day of the Dead." While Lizzie and the school prepare for the Halloween party, Miranda decides to add some touches of Día de los Muertos to the festivities, but to Kate's dismay.

The episode teaches the meaning of the holiday while centering around Miranda's skeleton decorations, who come to life as Miranda's ancestors and pay a visit to the living when Kate disrespects them and Miranda's heritage.

'De Un Jalón Hasta El Panteón' (2009)

De Un Jalón Hasta El Panteón is an 8-minute short released in 2009 and directed by Enrique Sañudo. The short was hand-drawn by David Herrera and Sañudo and appeared in several film festivals in 2009 and 2010.

This short follows a man who visits the World of the Dead while dreaming. After spotting someone he once knew, he wakes up and realizes the importance of honoring those who have passed on and continuing their legacy for the generations that came after.

'The Halloween Tree' (1993)

While The Halloween Tree is arguably one of the most terrifying children's films of all time, it does a good job of teaching the viewers about the Day of the Dead when the characters take an unexpected trip to Mexico on Halloween night.

When a group of friends goes on a journey to save their friend's life, they travel through different times and places that explain each child's Halloween costume, including a stop in Mexico during Día de los Muertos to teach them the significance of skeletons.

'All Souls Day' (2005)

Zombie horror movies tend to be more of a Halloween hit, but the concept of the dead returning to life fits the theme of Día de los Muertos in 2005's All Souls Day, a film set in Mexico during a zombie apocalypse on the Day of the Dead.

When a young couple arrives in a small town in Mexico, they accidentally stumble upon a human sacrifice. They witness the locals' Day of the Dead tradition to please the spirits who previously inhabited their little down, which later causes the dead to rise from their graves.

'Macario' (1960)

The 1960 Mexican supernatural drama Macario has been a Día de los Muertos classic for decades, being the first ever Mexican film to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 1961.

Similar to the premise of A Christmas Carol,Macario follows a peasant man who is visited by three divine beings who long for his dinner the night before the Day of the Dead. Macario must decide who will receive a portion of his food.

