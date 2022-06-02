When it comes to film franchises, the third time isn't always the charm. While the first entry can be a smash hit and the sequel can set the bar higher, history shows that Part 3 can definitely succumb to the pressure of expectations.

Of course, once the movie studios and the viewing public get a taste of success in the first two installments, you can't expect them to settle for anything less. Though the odds can be defied—The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King and Spider-Man: No Way Home come to mind—the many failures in this endeavor cannot be ignored.

The Godfather, Part III: A Crumbling Empire

If a film has to follow two installments that have cemented themselves as all-time classics, that film is essentially doomed to fail. Under the weight of this pressure, The Godfather, Part III barely manages to avoid being a critical flop. Though the third entry in Michael Corleone's saga is a solid outing, it does not come close to the quality of the '70s Godfather films.

The Godfather, Part III is bogged down by technical details, such as plot and de-aging makeup, as well as the eyebrow-raising performance of Sofia Coppola. No heads were scratched when her father, director Francis Ford Coppola, released a recut (and markedly improved) version of the film in December 2020.

Beverly Hills Cop III: Arrested Laughter

When the lead actor himself is convinced that his threequel brought "disgrace" to his trilogy, you have no choice but to agree. By the looks of it, Beverly Hills Cop III seemed to have forgotten that it was the third entry in a comedy franchise. For some reason, it dispensed with the hilarity and chemistry that made Beverly Hills Cop and Beverly Hills Cop II such enjoyable buddy cop films.

Eddie Murphy has gone on record to say that Beverly Hills Cop III was "garbage," and that it was "atrocious." A poorly written screenplay, the departure of John Ashton and Ronny Cox, and Murphy's own lethargic performance can be blamed for this flop.

Terminator 3: Start Of A Steady Decline

Like The Godfather, Part III, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines had the unenviable task of following two mind-blowing cinematic stories. It didn't help that two of the Terminator franchise's cornerstones—Linda Hamilton and director James Cameron—didn't stick around for the third film. Plus, the 12-year gap between Rise of the Machines and the beloved Terminator 2: Judgment Day raised anticipation levels to a height that the former just couldn't reach.

Though Rise of the Machines managed to be entertaining in its own right, it went on to be the first of multiple lackluster Terminator sequels, with the most recent being 2019's Terminator: Dark Fate. In other words, Rise of the Machines was the beginning of the end, when it should have been the end.

The Matrix Revolutions: Not A Revolutionary Film

In 1999, The Matrix wowed the world with its cutting-edge visual effects and philosophical undertones. As The Matrix grew into a franchise, there was much pressure to achieve a satisfying conclusion for the protagonist Neo and the beleaguered realm of humanity. However, when The Matrix Revolutions came out in 2003, that conclusion didn't seem to materialize.

With too many dull scenes and an excessive focus on visual effects, The Matrix Revolutions left many fans and critics dissatisfied. For what it's worth, the 2021 follow-up (The Matrix Resurrections) didn't do so well, either.

Blade 3: A Film Without Fangs

Shortly before the star-making turns of Hugh Jackman and Tobey Maguire, Wesley Snipes took on the mantle of vampire hunter Blade. Snipes' 1998 and 2002 films set a precedent for Marvel heroes to achieve box office success. But, after X2: X-Men United and Spider-Man 2 took the world by storm, Blade: Trinity showed up and bombed big time.

What happened to Snipes and company? Their third installment turned out to be an incoherent, dizzying mess that was soon swept under the rug of obscurity. Perhaps Kevin Feige and Mahershala Ali can restore dignity to the Blade character in their future MCU production.

X-Men: The Last Stand: Mutant Misrepresentation

To say that X-Men: The Last Stand did not do justice to its source material would be a severe understatement. Combining the Dark Phoenix saga and a mutant cure storyline, the film seriously bit off more than it could chew. The result was a convoluted narrative that even the most hardcore Marvel Studios fans would be hard-pressed to summarize off the top of their head.

As if to add to the film's melodrama, the screenplay went on a killing spree as it knocked off not one, not two, but three main characters in less than 120 minutes. While the antagonist Jean Grey was a predictable death in the plot, was there really a need to kill off Cyclops and Professor X? Come on.

Spider-Man 3: Sony's Signal To Reboot

Thanks to the superb story-telling of Sam Raimi's first two Spider-Man films, the plot threads to be resolved by the third film were clear as day. Peter and MJ's relationship would either sink or swim; Harry Osborn had to avenge his father; and Spider-Man needed to fully embrace the pitfalls of his heroic life. Did Spider-Man 3 bring sweet closure to these arcs? That's a huge nope.

Instead, the Spidey threequel brought up Uncle Ben's death yet again, while shoehorning the origin stories of Sandman and Venom. Oh, and it brought in Gwen Stacy to compete with MJ. And did we mention that, midway through the film, Peter Parker thought that it was the perfect time to dance?

The Dark Knight Rises: Barely Rising To The Occasion

The pressure on Christopher Nolan's third Batman movie can be summed up in one simple sentence: its predecessor may be the greatest superhero film of all time. The Dark Knight can lay claim to this supreme distinction, largely because it was (and still is) impossible to top Heath Ledger's Joker. So when its sequel The Dark Knight Rises came out in 2012, it had a razor-thin margin for error.

Try as it might, The Dark Knight Rises couldn't come close to the rarefied air enjoyed by Nolan's 2008 opus. Because of a bloated narrative as well as questionable decisions with the hero's arc, it was a slightly disappointing end to an otherwise reinvigorating take on the Caped Crusader.

X-Men Apocalypse: A Middling Doomsday

There's a scene in X-Men: Apocalypse in which young Jean Grey quips, "We can all agree that the third one is always the worst." While clairvoyance has never been an asset of Jean Grey, this line ended up being a self-fulfilling prophecy in a meta sense. To this day, whenever fans take stock of the James McAvoy-led X-Men trilogy, they have a special dose of vitriol reserved for Apocalypse.

Why could this be? The title character is a huge factor, from his poorly crafted appearance to his rather limited arc. The film also bungled a chance to shift the focus away from Xavier, Magneto, and Mystique; sadly, mutants like Storm, Nightcrawler, and Psylocke got paper-thin treatments. But hey, at least we got another hilarious Quicksilver sequence!

The Rise of Skywalker: No Middle Ground Here

Ever seen an X-wing starfighter do multiple turns in mid-air? That might be the best way to visualize the many pivots taken by the Star Wars sequel trilogy. In terms of thematic choices, character arcs, and plot threads, there was so much chaos that unfolded across Episodes 7 to 9. The culmination? A third film that deeply divided the Star Wars fanbase.

Some fans praised Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker for supposedly the wrongs of Rian Johnson's bizarre decisions in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. On the other hand, a sizable chunk of the fanbase deemed the film an incoherent conclusion, which covered up its glaring flaws with copious fan service. So can The Rise of Skywalker at least get brownie points for winning over a percentage of Star Wars fans? Well, just remember these words from master Yoda: "Do or do not...there is no try."

Found Footage Horror 'Exhibit A' Nails What So Many Other Films About Abuse Miss

